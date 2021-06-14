PS5 stock UK – live: Today’s PS5 restock updates from ShopTo, Argos, Amazon and more

✕ Close PS5 Launch – Play Has No Limits

Update: Amazon and Argos could drop this week. Read on for more information.

The PS5 console was released more than six months ago, but if you’re a gamer you’ll know how hard it has been to get your hands on the latest device.

Restock issues have long been plaguing Sony since the reveal, and despite stores reopening in April in the UK as lockdown measures lift, it’s still virtually impossible to secure a console in-store.

It has become so difficult for people to get their hands on a PS5 that it’s spawned a whole Twitter community of stock trackers, as well as a 24,500-strong community of Redditors all trying to nab the console before it sells out again.

But, it’s not all bad news, as the restock landscape has started to improve in recent weeks. We enjoyed some of the best PS5 drops ever last month, as every major retailer released consoles, including a 20,000-strong drop from Game. June is shaping up to be similar, as we saw two big restocks at Very and Game last week, followed by drops at John Lewis, JD Williams, AO and Smyths Toys.

Owing to the high demand, we’re here to help you get your hands on the coveted Playstation by keeping an eye on all major retailers, as well as offering the latest details on any rumoured releases. Follow live so you don’t miss out.

PS5 restock updates UK What PS5 restocks are coming up today? Show latest update 1623657654 Argos PS5 restock rumoured to drop tomorrow morning Argos is rumoured to have a restock tomorrow in the early hours of the morning. According to the @PS5UKStock Twitter account, a Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart bundle will be released on Tuesday between 1am and 2am, so be prepared to stay up tonight! It’s rumoured to cost £509.99 ( The bundle hasn’t been put online just yet, so you won’t be able to add it to your wish list prior to the drop. And if you’ve already got the standalone PS5 console in your basket, you won’t be able to checkout when the bundle goes live, seeing as the Rift Apart combo will have a completely new product code. The console will be available to buy on Argos’ PS5 page when the product goes live. Alex Lee 14 June 2021 09:00 1623656051 What PS5 restocks are coming up this week? Good morning PS5 seekers! After an above average week for PS5 drops, is this week going to be any better? We hope so, if the often reliable PS5 Twitter stock trackers are to be believed. Looking at the predicted restock dates this week, we could see drops at Amazon, Argos, Game, Asda, ShopTo,Ebuyer and Studio, with the Argos drop being the one most likely to occur. As with every predicted date, the ones listed should be taken with caution. They are all rumours at best, since the predictions are made using previous restock patterns and, on occasion, insider knowledge. We’ll let you know if we get any more concrete dates or if a PS5 drops. Alex Lee 14 June 2021 08:34

