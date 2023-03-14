Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

It’s been a long time coming, but streaming device company Roku has finally launched its very own line of smart TVs that could rival Amazon’s Omni Series Fire TV sets, and they’re available to buy now exclusively at Best Buy.

First announced in January at CES 2023, Roku is very much targeting the budget end of the market with the Roku Select TV and Roku Plus. The Roku Select starts from just $149.99 and comes in either 4K or HD varieties, while the slightly more premium Roku Plus starts from $649 and comes with a QLED panel.

Although these are the first TVs that Roku has ever made, most will be familiar with – or even have – a TV powered by Roku. According to the company, one in every three smart TVs sold in the US is powered by Roku OS via TCL and Hisense.

Altogether, there are 11 Roku TVs in the entire range, and they come in sizes of between 24in and 75in. Here’s everything you need to know about the Roku Select and Roku Plus TVs and where you can buy them.

Roku Plus smart TVs: From $649.99, Bestbuy.com

(Best Buy)

The Roku Plus is Roku’s most premium smart TV, featuring 4K QLED panels with support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR, as well as local dimming

It also supports the latest 802.11ax wifi 6 standard, with the Roku voice remote oro shipping in the box, so you can control the TV with just your voice. The Roku Plus is also compatible with Bluetooth headphones, so you can connect a pair of wireless cans or earbuds directly to the TV and watch a film without disturbing anyone else.

The Roku Plus comes in 55in ($649.99, Bestbuy.com) 65in ($799.99, Bestbuy.com) and a 75in model ($1,199, Bestbuy.com). As with every Roku product, you can watch live TV for free right from the home screen, as well as find movies, shows or songs across thousands of channels.

Roku Select smart TVs: From $149.99, Bestbuy.com

(Best Buy )

For something more affordable, look to the entry-level Roku Select, which is split into HD models and 4K models, both with LED panels.

The TVs with HD resolution come in 24in ($149.99, Bestbuy.com), 32in ($199.99, Bestbuy.com) and 40in ($279.99, Bestbuy.com) sizes. If you opt for the 40in model, you’ll get Full HD 1080p resolution instead of the basic HD resolution. There is no HDR or Dolby Atmos support, however, with sound limited to 2.1 stereo.

All the HD models come with a Roku Voice remote, which allows you to control the TV with your voice, and it’s said to be better than the ones available with TCL’s entry-level Roku TVs. However, in terms of specs, the TV is fairly basic.

The 4K sets are a bit more feature rich in the spec department, and they’re all still relatively inexpensive. There are five different sizes of 4K Roku Select TVs. There’s a 43in model ($319.99, Bestbuy.com) 50in ($379.99, Bestbuy.com) 55in ($429.99, Bestbuy.com) 65in ($599.99, Bestbuy.com) and 75in ($799.99, Bestbuy.com). The 4K sets support HDR10+ and automatic brightness based on your room’s lighting.

The 4K models also come with an enhanced version of the Roku voice remote, meaning you can use the lost remote feature, and it supports private listening via Bluetooth headphones. And as with every Roku product, you can watch live TV for free right from the home screen and find movies, shows or songs across thousands of channels.

Roku Select HD smart TVs:

Roku Select 4K smart TVs:

Want a TV ideal for gaming? Read our pick of the best TVs for PS5, Xbox and more