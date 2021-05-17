People have been trying to get their hands on the PlayStation 5 ever since it first launched in the UK back in November. But to the dismay of gamers up and down the country, it’s been sold out absolutely everywhere.

Whenever the console does come back in stock, it’s snapped up within an hour, if not in several minutes. If you want to see how frantic the situation has become, take a look at the countless Twitter accounts tracking PS5 restocks, or the 24,000-strong Reddit community all trying to get one.

But that has all begun to change. After a dreadful month of PS5 stock drops throughout April, May has been glorious for gamers trying to hunt down the elusive console. On 11 May, Argos had a big drop of PS5 consoles that lasted throughout the early hours of the morning.

Last week, Game had a massive drop of PlayStation 5 consoles which lasted an hour and a half, followed by Asda the next day. Now it’s Amazon’s turn on the PS5 wheel of fortune, and reports are suggesting that we could see 10,000 PS5 consoles drop on Amazon in the next 48 hours.

To find out when and what time you should expect the PS5 to be available on Amazon, including how you can get it, read on.

How to buy a PS5 at Amazon

Amazon is expected to drop 10,000 PS5 consoles between 18 May and 19 May. Once it does, you’ll be able to purchase it from Amazon’s website. Thankfully, unlike some other retailers’ websites, which have been known to crash in the past due to the high demand, Amazon has pretty robust servers, so it’s unlikely to go down.

If you do struggle to get onto the website, it’s always worth trying the Amazon app instead.

What time will the PS5 drop at Amazon?

Amazon is usually pretty reliable. Previous PS5 drops at the retailer have landed on the site between 8am and 9am. We expect this will remain the same.

What about PS5 drops at Very and John Lewis?

As well as at Amazon, we could see a PS5 drop at Very and John Lewis & Partners this week too. According to the @PS5StockAlertUK Twitter account, which has correctly predicted Argos and Game drops in the past, both Very and John Lewis could see stock arrive between 18 and 20 May.

Very has not had a drop in over two months, so one is due. Drops often take place between 9am and 1pm. John Lewis & Partners drops are expected between 7am and 9am. You can find out more detailed information on our PS5 restock tracking page.

What are the best PS5 accessories?

Even though you haven’t managed to get your hands on a PS5 console yet, it’s worth picking up some PS5 accessories in preparation for when you do. We’ve rounded up a few of our favourites below to help you choose.

Sony PlayStation 5 dualsense controller: £56.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Sony)

PlayStation 5 owners already get one PlayStation 5 dualsense controller in the box, but to play with others on the sofa, you really need another one, and the official PlayStation 5 dualsense controller is the best of the bunch. It has a comfortable ergonomic fit that moulds around your hands nicely, no matter what size they are, and its buttons feel sleek and high-end.

Besides looking and feeling good, it also has some useful features such as haptic feedback, which is a form of vibration, and a set of trigger buttons that are much more responsive and tactile than previous controllers. It’s the natural next step for a PlayStation controller and it’s arguably the best thing about the console. A second one is an essential addition for everyone but the most antisocial player.

Sony PlayStation 5 dualsense charging station: £24.99, Currys.co.uk

(Sony)

The Sony PlayStation 5 dualsense charging station isn’t the most exciting of accessories to own, but if you regularly need to recharge your controllers and you’re keen on a neat-looking living space, you won’t regret investing in one. While there are unofficial solutions out there, it’s this official docking station that looks the best. Simply slot one or two controllers in and the station soon recharges them to full while keeping them out of your way and looking good under your TV.

Bear in mind you’ll need an extra wall socket spare as this charging station doesn’t plug into the console. It’s worth finding the room though, as a little bit of reorganising can ensure that all your cables are discreetly out of the way and your gaming area looks far better for it. Even better, you won’t have to worry about regularly plugging your controllers into the console to charge up.

Sony PlayStation 5 pulse 3D wireless headset: £89.99, Currys.co.uk

(Sony)

There’s no shortage of gaming headset options out there but this one is a little bit special. Made with certain PlayStation 5 games in mind, its 3D audio means you can feel fully immersed in the experience, with it sounding like things are happening all around you. It’s a distinctive way of doing things, even if not all games take full advantage of it just yet. It can help you gain an advantage in certain titles too, which is always useful.

It uses a wireless adapter to connect to your console rather than Bluetooth, which is a minor irritant, and you’ll need to remember to recharge it, but it sounds fantastic and is comfy to wear even after a number of hours of playing.

