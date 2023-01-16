Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming open-world action role-playing game is almost upon us. One of the most anticipated games of the decade, which has been developed by Warner Bros. Games and Avalanche Software, is scheduled to launch on 10 February 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC, though Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One gamers will have to wait a little bit longer.

With the Hogwarts Legacy release date fast-approaching, new details and trailers are dropping almost daily. Last week, Warner Bros. announced the voice actors for the upcoming game, and it was revealed that Simon Pegg will be playing the role of Phineas Nigellus Black.

Sebastian Croft (Heartstopper, Game of Thrones) and Amelia Gething (The Amelia Gething Complex) will each voice the optional main characters, while Luke Youngblood, who played Lee Jordan in the Harry Potter films, will also be returning as a new Ravenclaw character.

Hogwarts Legacy was made available to pre-order in August last year, with Warners Bros. and Avalanche revealing a deluxe and collector’s edition of the game. Those who pre-order the deluxe edition will receive the game 72 hours before everyone else. Here’s how to pre-order Hogwarts Legacy on all platforms.

How to pre-order ‘Hogwarts Legacy’

Pre-orders forHogwarts Legacy are available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One consoles, PC and Nintendo Switch.

While the game will be officially launching on 10 February on the PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, the developer revealed that it was being delayed (yet again) for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch.

In December 2022, Warner Bros. announced Hogwarts Legacy will be releasing on PS4 and Xbox One on 4 April, 2023, while Nintendo Switch gamers will have to wait even longer, as it will be launching on 25 July 2023.

All players that pre-order the standard edition game will be able to obtain the exclusive onyx hippogriff mount upon completing the relevant quest, but the biggest unlockables and DLCs can be found on the deluxe and collector editions.

If you’re interested in pre-ordering physical versions of the Hogwarts Legacy standard edition right now, ShopTo and Amazon currently have the best Hogwarts Legacy deals, but the Amazon listings come with extra exclusive Amazon bonuses.

You can pre-order the game on PlayStation 5 (£59.95, Amazon.co.uk), Xbox Series X (£58.95, Amazon.co.uk), PlayStation 4 (£54.95, Amazon.co.uk) and Xbox One (£54.95, Amazon.co.uk). You can also pre-order it on Steam (£49.99, Steampowered.com) and the Nintendo Switch (£49.99, Amazon.co.uk).

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ deluxe edition details and best pre-order deals

(Warner Bros Interactive)

The Hogwarts Legacy deluxe edition includes 72 hours early access to the game, starting on 7 February 2023, as well as the “Dark Arts Pack”, which provides access to an exclusive wardrobe via the dark arts cosmetic set, a flying thestral mount players can ride, and access to the dark arts battle arena, where players can test their skills against waves of enemies.

Independent games retailer ShopTo currently has the best pre-order deals on the Hogwarts Legacy deluxe edition. You can pre-order it for PS5 (was £74.99, now £62.85, Shopto.net), Xbox Series X (was £74.99, now £62.85, Shopto.net), PS4 (was £59.99, now £47.85, Shopto.net), Xbox One (was £69.99, now £58.85, Shopto.net) and Nintendo Switch (was £59.99, now £49.85, Shopto.net).

The Hogwarts Legacy digital deluxe edition will be available for £74.99 across all platforms, and includes the deluxe edition content as well as the dark arts garrison hat and cross-gen digital upgrade for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles.

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ collector’s edition details and best pre-order deals

The collector’s edition is for die-hard Harry Potter fans, and includes everything from the deluxe edition, the dark arts garrison hat, as well as a physical life-size floating ancient magic wand with a book base, steel case and an in-game kelpie robe.

For fans wanting a first look at the contents of the Hogwarts Legacy collector’s edition, Avalanche unboxed it all on its YouTube channel.

The Hogwarts Legacy collector’s edition is a limited-edition item and is only being sold by Game. While it’s available to pre-order for the PS5 and PC, the collector’s edition is currently sold out on these platforms. But there are still collector edition pre-orders available on the Xbox Series X (£279.99, Game.co.uk), Xbox One (£274.99, Game.co.uk) and PS4 (£274.99, Game.co.uk).

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ storyline and gameplay

Hogwarts Legacy is set a century before Harry Potter stepped foot in Hogwarts and before the rise of Lord Voldemort. You play as a fifth-year late-blooming student at Hogwarts who “holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart”. In the game, you’ll discover magical beasts, fully customise your character, as well as craft potions, master spell casting and upgrade talents. You’ll make friends and allies, battle evil wizards and decide the fate of the wizarding world.

In August 2022, we saw a Hogwarts Legacy gameplay trailer from the perspective of a Slytherin student. It showcased some of the darker elements players will encounter, including a closer look at the game’s more dangerous locales, sinister foes and fearsome magical creatures lurking in the shadows.

Focusing on one of Hogwarts Legacy’s optional companion questlines with Sebastian Sallow, the trailer also provided a glimpse at the “Unforgivable Curses” and difficult dilemmas players will face.

As players learn more about the Sallow family’s mystery, and decide whether to engage with, or even embrace, the dark arts, it hints at the possibility of playing as an evil precursor to Voldemort.

