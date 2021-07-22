We’re expecting a few more stock drops at big retailers this week (iStock/The Independent)

The Xbox series X launched more than eight months ago, but global supply chain problems have slowed production of Microsoft’s next-generation console to a trickle.

While the cheaper and less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find in UK stores, the flagship Xbox series X console is sold out everywhere. The small numbers of consoles that make it to the shelves sell out quickly too, which is why we’ve started our Xbox series X stock tracker.

If you’re still searching for Microsoft’s newest console, don’t fret. We’ll be bringing you all the latest developments on Xbox series X stock drops as and when they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates.

