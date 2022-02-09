More retailers are due to restock the console later this week (iStock/The Independent)

Update: Microsoft and EE curently have stock, as Smyths sells out. Read on for how to buy the Xbox.

Launched in November 2020, the Xbox series X has been effectively sold out across most UK retailers ever since. Even as hugely popular platform exclusives arrive in the form of Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, consumers are struggling to know where to find the Xbox series X in stock.

The cheaper and less advanced Xbox series S is readily available, but bottlenecks in the supply chain coupled with surging demand has left Microsoft’s most powerful games console absent from retailers like Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon. When it does appear, the Xbox sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK stockist at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen. We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, deals and discounts on Xbox accessories, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.

Read more:

Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.