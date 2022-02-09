The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Microsoft and EE restocks available now as Smyths sells out
Follow along for the latest Xbox stock alerts live plus console updates and news from Amazon, Currys and Asda
Update: Microsoft and EE curently have stock, as Smyths sells out. Read on for how to buy the Xbox.
Launched in November 2020, the Xbox series X has been effectively sold out across most UK retailers ever since. Even as hugely popular platform exclusives arrive in the form of Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, consumers are struggling to know where to find the Xbox series X in stock.
The cheaper and less advanced Xbox series S is readily available, but bottlenecks in the supply chain coupled with surging demand has left Microsoft’s most powerful games console absent from retailers like Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon. When it does appear, the Xbox sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive.
That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK stockist at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen. We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, deals and discounts on Xbox accessories, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.
Read more:
Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?
- Microsoft Store: In stock now
- Box: Out of stock
- Amazon: Out of stock
- Game: Out of stock
- Smyths Toys: Out of stock
- Currys: Out of stock
- John Lewis & Partners: Out of stock
- Argos: Out of stock
- Asda: Xbox All Access available
- AO: Out of stock
- Shopto: Out of stock
- Very: Out of stock
- BT: Out of stock
- EE: Xbox All Access available
- Ebuyer: Out of stock
- Simplygames: Out of stock
When did Amazon last have Xbox stock?
Amazon is one of the retailers tipped to be offering new Xbox series X console this week. The retail giant last restocked the console on 4 January though supply was so limited the console was only on sale for around two minutes. Whereas Amazon restricts sales of the PlayStation 5 to Prime customers, the Xbox gets no such protection. As such it’s exposed to the automated bots of resellers and sells out in moments.
Smyths has a handful of Xbox consoles in-store right now
Smyths Toys currently has a handful of Xbox series X consoles available for walk-in customers at a few of its stores.
As shop doors opened on 9 February, available stock included:
- Staples Corner: One console
- Chelmsford: Four consoles
- Ipswich: One console
- Gillingham: Six consoles
Is the Xbox series X available at Smyths?
Despite what the Smyths Toys website says, the Xbox series X is not currently available there. The retailer offered the console through the pay-monthly Xbox All Access service yesterday, 8 February. And, while the website still suggests the console is available, when you click through to make your purchase you’ll be told it’s out of stock.
How to buy an Xbox series X online
While we wait for the next console restock, let’s go over some basic tips when it comes to securing a console. Preparation is key to success, and there are a bunch of things you can do right now to ensure you’re ready when the next restock happens.
- Register an account and save your payment details at each of the retailers that stock the Xbox series X. They’re listed in the main article above
- Are you a BT customer, or know somebody who is? Register your interest on the BT site to get exclusive access to BT’s next drop
- Download each retailer’s app (if they have one) and add the Xbox series X to your wish list or “save for later” list
- When the console drops, use the link in your wish list to add the Xbox to your trolley – this usually has a higher success rate than navigating through the website
- Keep note of the prices of bundles to ensure you’re getting a good deal. Rounding up, the console itself is £450, controllers are £50, the official headset is £90, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs £11 per month. Newly released game are £60, but retailers usually bundle older games with the console
- The pay-as-you-go Xbox All Access programme is good value for money, so long as you don’t already have a Game Pass subscription
Good morning
Good morning and welcome back to the Xbox restocking live blog – and we have some good news for you. The Xbox series X is available to buy right now at the Microsoft Store. It is also available via the Xbox All Access programme at Asda, but All Access stock at Smyths Toys has sold out overnight.
Xbox stock trackers, signing off
And that’s all she wrote. Thanks for reading the liveblog today.
As we down tools we’ve still got Xbox consoles available at Microsoft’s official store as well as in a handful of Smyths Toys branches around England. Enter your postcode to see if there’s one hanging around near you. These aren’t available for delivery, so you’ll have to hop on a Megabus and go on a fun little adventure if you want to grab one of the last few remaining consoles.
The Xbox is also still available through Xbox All Access at Smyths Toys and Asda, as well as for EE customers too.
If you don’t fancy tying yourself to a 24 month contract, and if Microsoft has sold out, and if you don’t want to leave your home, you’re going to have to join us again tomorrow when we’ll be resuming the hunt for an Xbox series X all over again.
Until then, bye bye!
The Xbox series X is in stock at Microsoft
The official Microsoft store has restocked the Xbox series X for the first time in months. You can buy the console for £449, with no contract or strings attached.
The best VPN for Xbox
If you use your Xbox to watch Netflix or other streaming services, you might want to consider installing a VPN on your games console. A virtual private network keeps you secure online, blocks ad trackers and other malicious cookies, and lets you spoof your location to access TV shows and movies not normally available in your country.
The Xbox series X doesn’t have native VPN support but you can install a VPN to your router to anonymise every device on your network at once. You can also route your Xbox’s internet traffic through your PC and install the VPN there. Be aware that it’s against the terms of service of most streaming platforms to disguise your true location.
To use a VPN with your Xbox series X without slowing it down, you’ll want to make sure the VPN you choose is fast and responsive enough to avoid lag and dropouts playing online. To help you out, we’ve rounded up the best VPNs for torrenting, streaming and gaming.
Does the Xbox series X come with a headset?
The Xbox series X doesn’t come with its own headset but it’s compatible with all existing headsets for the Xbox One. The Xbox wireless controller (£54.99, Currys.co.uk) also has a headphone jack, so you can plug in your regular headphones to have game audio play through them rather than your TV, which is ideal if you’re sharing a room with somebody you don’t want to disturb.
If you need to upgrade or you don’t have your own headset yet, Microsoft sells the wireless Xbox series X headset separately (£54.99, Currys.co.uk). Lots of third-party manufacturers make Xbox compatible headsets too. We’ve rounded up the best gaming headsets you can buy today.
You can play Xbox series X games on a laptop
There are ways to play Xbox games that don’t involve owning an Xbox series X.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can play a limited selection of Xbox games on their PC right now using Microsoft’s cloud streaming service.
You don’t even need a gaming PC, just a fast enough internet connection. Xbox Cloud Gaming streams games from Microsoft’s servers to your laptop or phone, via your internet browser or the Xbox app. You’ll need a membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (£32.99, Argos.co.uk), which unlocks on-demand access to more than 100 games.
Thankfully, decent laptops are much easier to find than the Xbox series X. If you’re thinking of upgrading, check out our list of the best laptops in 2022.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.
