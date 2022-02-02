The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Asda restock available now – how to get a console
Follow along for live Xbox stock alerts and updates from Argos, Very, Amazon and more
Update: The series X is still available through Xbox All Access at Asda, but has now sold out at EE. Read below for more details.
Since launching in November 2020, the Xbox series X has been consistently sold out at most UK retailers. Pandemic-related supply chain issues, a global chip shortage and a surge in consumer demand have all made available stock of Microsoft’s flagship games console a rare sight online.
While the tail end of 2021 a saw huge number of restocks from retailers like Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon, since then the supply of Xbox consoles has slowed to a trickle. When it does appear, the Xbox sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive.
That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK retailer at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen. We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, deals and discounts on Xbox accessories, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.
Read more:
Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?
- Microsoft Store: Out of stock
- Box: Out of stock
- Amazon: Out of stock
- Game: Out of stock
- Smyths Toys: Out of stock
- Currys: Out of stock
- John Lewis & Partners: Out of stock
- Argos:Out of stock
- Asda: Xbox All Access available
- AO: Out of stock
- Shopto: Out of stock
- Very: Out of stock
- BT: Out of stock
- EE: Out of stock
- Ebuyer: Out of stock
- Simplygames: Out of stock
What is Xbox All Access?
The only way to get a series X at the moment is from Asda and via the Xbox All Access programme. This costs £28.99 a month and includes the Xbox series X, plus a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, giving you access to loads of top games without needing to buy them individually. Xbox All Access comes with a 24-month contract, and after that you own the console outright. What’s even better, is the total cost of £695.76 is slightly less than if you bought a console then subscribed to Game Pass Ultimate separately.
How to buy an Xbox series X online
While we wait for the next Xbox restock, let’s go over some of basic tips when it comes to securing a console. Preparation is key to success, and there are a bunch of things you can do right now to ensure you’re ready when the next restock happens.
- Register an account and save your payment details at each of the retailers that stock the Xbox series X. They’re listed in the main article above
- Are you a BT customer, or know somebody who is? Register your interest on the BT site to get exclusive access to BT’s next drop
- Download each retailer’s app (if they have one) and add the Xbox series X to your wish list or “save for later” list
- When the console drops, use the link in your wish list to add the Xbox to your trolley – this usually has a higher success rate than navigating through the website
- Keep note of the prices of bundles to ensure you’re getting a good deal. Rounding up, the console itself is £450, controllers are £50, the official headset is £90, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs £11 per month. Newly released game are £60, but retailers usually bundle older games with the console
- The pay-as-you-go Xbox All Access programme is good value for money, so long as you don’t already have a Game Pass subscription
Good morning
Good morning, Xbox hunters. After a very slow start to 2022, we’re into February and Xbox series X consoles are still in very short supply. As with yesterday, we’re seeing consoles available this morning through Xbox All Access at Asda, but it is now out of stock again at EE. The latter lets you add a series X to your monthly phone bill, spread over 24 months.
Xbox stock trackers, signing off
Well that’s all from us, thank you for following the Xbox stock tracking liveblog.
We end the day with Asda still having Xbox series X bundles available through Xbox All Access, and stock still at EE for existing customers.
Stay ahead of the game and be in with the best possible chance of finding the Xbox in stock by joining us again tomorrow when we’ll be resuming the search.
Bye bye!
