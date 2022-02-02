As well as tracking the elusive console drops, we’ll be giving you tips and tricks for beating the virtual crowds (Microsoft)

Update: The series X is still available through Xbox All Access at Asda, but has now sold out at EE. Read below for more details.

Since launching in November 2020, the Xbox series X has been consistently sold out at most UK retailers. Pandemic-related supply chain issues, a global chip shortage and a surge in consumer demand have all made available stock of Microsoft’s flagship games console a rare sight online.

While the tail end of 2021 a saw huge number of restocks from retailers like Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon, since then the supply of Xbox consoles has slowed to a trickle. When it does appear, the Xbox sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK retailer at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen. We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, deals and discounts on Xbox accessories, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.

Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?

