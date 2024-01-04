Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The January sales are in full force and, if you’re looking for items that will help boost your mood and wellbeing, you won’t be disappointed.

There are savings to be had on everything from mattresses that will help you get a good night’s sleep to air fryers that can boost healthy eating motivation. You can also get some great deals on earbuds and headphones to power you through that new year fitness kick. But if you want to feel better without having to work up a sweat first, you might want to try a SAD lamp.

Often called therapy lights, SAD lamps are very bright lights that you sit in front of, ideally in the morning and around lunchtime. They can help improve your mood by encouraging your brain to reduce the production of melatonin (a hormone that makes you sleepy) and increase the production of serotonin (a hormone that affects your mood).

Luckily, one of the highest-rated buys in our review of the best SAD lamps is reduced by £40 in Amazon’s January sale. Here’s everything we know about the Lumie vitamin L SAD light, including how to use it to improve how you feel on the dreariest of winter days.

Measuring 20cm x 28cm and weighing 830g, the Lumie vitamin L SAD light is super slim and lightweight. It takes up barely any space, so you could sit in on your desk at work or pop it on the kitchen counter and soak up the mood-boosting light while getting on with everyday jobs. You can even sit it on the breakfast table.

Our reviewer said this was “the easiest to use” of all the SAD lamps tested, which might be appealing if you’ve never used a device like this before. All you need to do is plug it in, switch it on and go. Our reviewer also liked that it “fits in easily with daily life. Plus, it doesn’t look ugly”.

Experts advise sitting or standing 20cm away from the light for 30 minutes a day – you should start feeling the benefits after a week. You can choose to position the lamp in portrait mode or landscape mode, depending on how much space you have available on your work surfaces or bedside table, which was appreciated by our tester, who praised the light’s “versatility”.

SAD Lamp power is measured in lux (which is the measurement of brightness). With 10,000 lux, this Lumie lamp has more than enough power to boost serotonin levels with daily use. Anything under 10,000 lux will mean you need to sit closer than 20cm or use it for longer than 30 minutes. If you’re looking for an SAD lamp that’s both convenient and simple to use, the Lumie vitamin L SAD light is a clear favourite.

