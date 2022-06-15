Considering swapping out your old lights for voice-controlled smart bulbs? Now might be your best chance, as the leading smart lighting brand Philips Hue kicks off its Bright Days summer sale.

Right now there’s 30 per cent off a selection of white and colour-changing smart bulbs, mood-setting lightstrips and other indoor and outdoor lighting accessories over at the official Philips Hue store.

The 30 per cent discount is available to shoppers who buy two or more products from the store, running until 26 June. The summer sale also includes a half-price deal on an indoor or outdoor smart lamp when you buy a set of two – convenient for zhuzhing up dull corners or adding some colour and atmosphere to your outdoor garden parties.

Smart lighting doesn’t come cheap, and getting the most out of them usually requires plugging a special hub into your wifi router to act as central command for every bulb in your home and garden. Once set up however, LED bulbs are energy-efficient, cost-effective and last much longer than traditional bulbs.

Flash sales like these are your best opportunity to get started or expand your existing Philips Hue collection. New customers can get 25 per cent off the brand’s create-your-own starter kit, which gives you everything you need to get going, plus the flexibility to pick and choose the bulbs that work best for your home.

Read more:

We’ve been gradually expanding our collection of smart bulbs for years by grazing on them each time there’s a discount – our homes look like malfuctioning Christmas trees. To help guide you on your path to enlightenment, here’s our pick of the best basic smart bulbs and deals.

Philips Hue white and colour ambiance smart light bulbs: Save 30 per cent when you buy two, Philips-hue.com

(Philips Hue)

Philips Hue is the industry leader when it comes to smart bulbs, producing an enormous range of coloured and dimmable lights and lamps that you can control with your voice, smartphone or even via motion sensors. To celebrate the arrival of summer – usually a quiet time for lightbulbs – Philips Hue is offering 30 percent off its entire range of screw-in (E27), bayonet (B22), candle (E14) and embedded spotlight (GU10) bulbs when you buy two or more.

Buy now

Philips hue centris white and colour ambiance smart ceiling bar light: Was £264.99, now £133.99, Philips-hue.com

(Philips Hue)

Philips Hue has been slowly expanding its range of smart bulbs to include everything from LED strips and accent lighting to garden uplights and bathroom ceiling lights. The centris is a minimalist hallway light comprising one long light strip and either two, three or four surrounding spotlights, creating a diffuse illumination as well as direct spotlighting to draw focus to things like picture frames, plants and doorways. Like all Philips Hue products it can be lit in a range of colours and controlled using your phone, voice or on a schedule.

Until 26 June, the centris can be picked up with 50 per cent off when bought with another lamp in the Bright Days sale.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For offers on vacuum cleaners and other household appliances, try our discount code pages:

Make even lighter work of your spring cleaning with these cordless vacuum cleaners