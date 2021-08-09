There’s no downplaying the climate crisis. The most recent landmark UN report says that changes to the environment are “unprecedented”. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) latest paper, Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Basis, the world has already undergone dramatic changes that are “irreversible”.

The report – which gathers the work of experts and peer-reviewed studies and represents the most up-to-date knowledge on the crisis – has been eight years in the making and is the IPCC’s starkest warning yet.

It is a grim forecast. The report found that levels of CO2 – the primary driver of global heating – were higher in 2019 than at any time in “at least 2 million years”. And unless there are immediate, rapid and large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, the ambition of the Paris climate agreement – to limit warming below 2C by 2100 – will be “beyond reach”.

The main cause for the rapidly rising land and ocean temperature? Humans. The IPCC’s report is clear that human influence is “unequivocal”, with the report serving as what António Guterres, the UN secretary-general, calls a “code red for humanity”.

“If this IPCC report doesn’t shock you into action, it should,” said Helen Mountford, vice president of climate and economics at the World Resources Institute. “The report paints a very sobering picture of the unforgiving, unimaginable world we have in store if our addiction to burning fossil fuels and destroying forests continues.”

Read more:

But, the report does show that human actions still have the potential to change the future of the planet. It will “require strong, rapid, and sustained reductions in greenhouse gas emissions”, says the IPCC working group co-chair, Panmao Zhai. “Limiting other greenhouse gases and air pollutants, especially methane, could have benefits both for health and the climate,” he adds.

The findings are alarming and serve as an all-important reminder that we must do our bit. Of course, doing something about the biggest of the report’s findings may be beyond your remit, but there are things you can do at a personal level to reduce your footprint. Making more conscious decisions is a good place to start.

To help you make your lifestyle a little more sustainable, we’ve reviewed the report and are sharing the swaps we think are easy to make. From choosing the brands that support the 1% for the Planet movement, to choosing a toilet roll company that makes eco-friendly rolls, use this as a guide to becoming a more conscious consumer in response to the IPCC’s stark warnings.

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.