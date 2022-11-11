The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Bring Black Panther’s King T’Challa to life with this 2,960-piece Lego set
Paying homage to the king of Wakanda, devotees will love constructing this build
Fans of Marvel’s Black Panther franchise, listen up: Lego has launched a 2,960-piece build paying homage to the king of Wakanda – the fictional African country featured in the films.
Coinciding with the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the special-edition set depicts an almost life-size bust of the famed Black Panther character, King T’Challa, recreating intricate detailing that makes it ideal for display.
Posed in the “Wakanda forever” salute, both hands feature articulated fingers that detach from the main model to increase display options.
From the legendary character’s helmet to their powerful necklace, devotees will love constructing realistic details from the movies.
If you want to get your hands on the Lego set following the release of the movie, here’s everything you need to know about the build.
Lego Black Panther: £299.99, Lego.com
Aimed at adults, Lego’s 2,961-piece build will provide hours of fun for Black Panther fans. Immerse yourself in the Marvel Avengers world with the detailed buildable model of King T’Challa.
Designed to be almost life-size, you can enjoy building the head, chest and hands of the Black Panther character doing a ‘Wakanda forever’ salute. Both hands feature articulated finger and detach from the main model.
Challenging yet rewarding, realistic movie details mean it will be a delight to construct. And, after completion, the sturdy base and attached logo plate make it ideal for display.
