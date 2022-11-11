Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans of Marvel’s Black Panther franchise, listen up: Lego has launched a 2,960-piece build paying homage to the king of Wakanda – the fictional African country featured in the films.

Coinciding with the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the special-edition set depicts an almost life-size bust of the famed Black Panther character, King T’Challa, recreating intricate detailing that makes it ideal for display.

Posed in the “Wakanda forever” salute, both hands feature articulated fingers that detach from the main model to increase display options.

From the legendary character’s helmet to their powerful necklace, devotees will love constructing realistic details from the movies.

If you want to get your hands on the Lego set following the release of the movie, here’s everything you need to know about the build.

Lego Black Panther: £299.99, Lego.com

Aimed at adults, Lego’s 2,961-piece build will provide hours of fun for Black Panther fans. Immerse yourself in the Marvel Avengers world with the detailed buildable model of King T’Challa.

Designed to be almost life-size, you can enjoy building the head, chest and hands of the Black Panther character doing a ‘Wakanda forever’ salute. Both hands feature articulated finger and detach from the main model.

Challenging yet rewarding, realistic movie details mean it will be a delight to construct. And, after completion, the sturdy base and attached logo plate make it ideal for display.

