Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Bring Black Panther’s King T’Challa to life with this 2,960-piece Lego set

Paying homage to the king of Wakanda, devotees will love constructing this build

Daisy Lester
Friday 11 November 2022 10:41
<p>The Marvel Avengers build has been released to coincide with the new film </p>

The Marvel Avengers build has been released to coincide with the new film

(The Independent )

Fans of Marvel’s Black Panther franchise, listen up: Lego has launched a 2,960-piece build paying homage to the king of Wakanda – the fictional African country featured in the films.

Coinciding with the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the special-edition set depicts an almost life-size bust of the famed Black Panther character, King T’Challa, recreating intricate detailing that makes it ideal for display.

Posed in the “Wakanda forever” salute, both hands feature articulated fingers that detach from the main model to increase display options.

From the legendary character’s helmet to their powerful necklace, devotees will love constructing realistic details from the movies.

If you want to get your hands on the Lego set following the release of the movie, here’s everything you need to know about the build.

Read more:

Lego Black Panther: £299.99, Lego.com

(Lego )

Aimed at adults, Lego’s 2,961-piece build will provide hours of fun for Black Panther fans. Immerse yourself in the Marvel Avengers world with the detailed buildable model of King T’Challa.

Designed to be almost life-size, you can enjoy building the head, chest and hands of the Black Panther character doing a ‘Wakanda forever’ salute. Both hands feature articulated finger and detach from the main model.

Challenging yet rewarding, realistic movie details mean it will be a delight to construct. And, after completion, the sturdy base and attached logo plate make it ideal for display.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on Lego and other toys and games, try the links below:

Want a Lego set in a festive variety? Read our round-up of Lego’s advent calendar range

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in