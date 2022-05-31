Lego has released a new Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order BD-1 set and it’s adorable

Star Wars fans will be able to look forward to a brand new Lego set that brings one of the franchise’s most celebrated videogames to life.

Featuring in the 2019 game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, BD-1 has become something of an symbolic character. As Cal Kestis’s trusty companion, the exploration droid travels with the protagonist to help restore the Jedi Order and bring balance to the galaxy.

Based on a recent announcement for its upcoming sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor,the droid is set to make a return in 2023, making it the perfect time to commemorate the character in a brand new Lego set.

This is the first time we’ve seen a character from the Star Wars Jedi videogame series receive the Lego treatment, but the Lego/Star Wars partnership seems like a natural fit, as evidenced in the acclaimed Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

If you want to find out how to pre-order the Star Wars set ahead of its August release, then keep reading the rest of the article below.

Lego BD-1: £89.99, Lego.com – Available 1 August

(Lego)

Price: £89.99

£89.99 Model number: #75335

#75335 Number of pieces: 1,062

1,062 Ages: 14+

The Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order BD-1 Lego set is part of the infamous droid collection that already features other notable companions such as R2-D2 (£174.99, Lego.com) and the Imperial Probe (£49.50, Argos.co.uk).

This 1,000 brick model has posable joints and a head that can be tilted back, forward and sideways, plus a compartment for different stim canister elements. Translucent elements on the back of the head can also indicate BD-1’s mood.

You’ll also receive an information plaque and a BD-1 Lego minifigure that can be attached next to the sign to complete a charming display piece.

Though the set will officially be released on 1 August 2022, it is available to pre-order now. Videogame tie-ins of Lego sets have sold quickly in the past, such as the Horizon Forbidden West set (£69.99, Lego.com) which was released earlier this year, so make sure you get your hands on this one quickly before it sells out.

