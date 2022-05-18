The Queen’s platinum jubilee is just around the corner, as the next four-day bank holiday weekend from 2-5 June commemorates 70 years of Her Majesty’s reign.

An extra special reason to eat, drink and be merry, the jubilee celebrates Queen Elizabeth II as our longest-reigning monarch ever.

After succeeding to the throne in 1952, The Queen’s official coronation took place on 2 June 1953, when she was 27. With Her Majesty having recently enjoyed her 96th birthday, it’s time to hang out the bunting and decorations once more to mark this milestone moment.

Royal merchandise is a keepsake for remembering the festivities, and souvenirs cover everything from candles and plates to flowers, gin and coins. Undoubtedly a classic commemorative buy well worth snapping up, Royal Mail has just announced a range of platinum jubilee stamps.

The special-edition selection features postcards, stamp books and other unique stamp accessories. Below, we’ve rounded up a few Royal Mail favourites for your memorabilia collection.

Read more:

Her Majesty The Queen’s platinum jubilee stamp set: £10.60, Royalmail.com

(Royal Mail)

This eight-pack of stamps is equally divided into four first class and four £1.70 stamps. The strips feature The Queen on different visits and occasions throughout her reign. These stamps include images of The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh during a tour of the US in 1957, as well as during the silver jubilee in 1977, right through to a visit to MI5 headquarters in 2020.

There’s a combination of colour and black and white options too. Whether you keep the stamps as a personal souvenir, or add the royal seal of approval to a letter, this is an extra special postage set.

Buy now

Her Majesty The Queen’s platinum jubilee prestige stamp book: £20.30, Royalmail.com

(Royal Mail)

Delve into 24 pages of platinum jubilee celebrations, complete with stamps, images and royal stories written by journalist and royal expert Richard Hardman. All eight platinum jubilee stamps are in there, alongside four earlier issued stamps and some additional ones too.

Leaf through the colour photography in the included coffee table book, and explore Her Majesty’s long-serving reign. Keep it on display, in case any visitors worthy of a right royal reception pop by.

Buy now

Her Majesty The Queen’s platinum jubilee full sheet: £81.60, Royalmail.com

(Royal Mail)

Invest in the full platinum jubilee £1.70 stamp sheet, which contains 48 limited-edition stamps. That’s enough royal stamps to send a few special letters and keep some spare as souvenirs. You can also buy a full sheet of first class stamps (£45.60, Royalmail.com). There are four images used for these stamps, and 12 of each.

You’ll see The Queen on a tour of The West Indies in 1966, during the silver jubilee in 1977, at the order of the garter ceremony in 1999 and on her tour of Canada in 2005. This is a plentiful stamp selection sampling key dates from Her Majesty’s loyal service, should you want to use or save them.

Buy now

Her Majesty The Queen’s platinum jubilee postcards: £3.60, Royalmail.com

(Royal Mail)

Buy a postcard-sized copy of the limited-edition stamp images with this pack of eight cards. The postcards feature a stamp-style image, mounted on a background border. Each platinum jubilee stamp picture is included, so you’ll have the full royal range.

Team with a platinum jubilee stamp to post as a complete set, or frame them to hang as a piece of memorabilia marking the historical occasion.

Buy now

Her Majesty The Queen’s platinum jubilee presentation pack: £11.50, Royalmail.com

(Royal Mail)

This platinum presentation pack charts a full story of royal commemorations, starting with The Queen’s silver jubilee in 1977. Inside the information booklet are pictures and information to explore historical facts and images of Her Majesty.

You’ll also find all eight stamps from the official platinum jubilee stamp set inside, depicting the Queen during official duties from 1957-2020.

Buy now

Her Majesty The Queen’s platinum jubilee framed stamps: £29.99, Royalmail.com

(Royal Mail)

Buy all eight platinum jubilee stamps arranged in a picture frame, to hang in pride of place on your royal photo wall. The stamps are presented in a classic 29.5cm x 21.5cm black frame, which will work well with any decor.

This stylish-looking picture selection is the ideal jubilee souvenir and would make a lovely gift for any royal fans in your family.

Buy now

Did you know the Queen has her own gin? Find out everything you need to know about range