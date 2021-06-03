4 sizzling swimwear trends set to be huge this summer

Summer is almost here and things are about to get hot, hot, hot – and we don’t just mean the temperature. Swimwear has gone super-sexy this season. But don’t worry if you prefer a bit more cover up; these days sexy doesn’t automatically mean skimpy.

From one-piece wonders to high-waisted bikinis, there are brilliant bathing suits to make everyone feel fabulous in the sun, including plenty of plus-size picks.

So whether you’re jetting off overseas or (more likely!) staycationing closer to home, these are this summer’s most sizzling swimwear trends…

1. Crochet

As seen on body positivity icon Lizzo and in the Tom Ford SS21 collection, hippy-dippy crochet is making a comeback, along with a whole heap of other Seventies trends.

For a luxe laidback look, opt for muted tones, or white to really show off your tan.

M&Co Crochet Halter Neck Bikini Top, £19.99; Crochet Bikini Bottoms, £14.99

Maiyo Lotus Gold Bikini, £135

ASOS Design Crochet Tie Front Bandeau Bikini Top in Copper Brown, £18; Crochet Tie Side Bikini Bottoms in Copper Brown, £14

2. Animal print

Take a walk on the wild side, with fierce prints from cheetah to zebra.

Go with your animal instinct when it comes to choosing a safari-inspired theme, or mix it up with clashing prints.

Oliver Bonas Animal Print Tie Shoulder Bikini Top, £25; Animal Print Tie Side Bikini Bottoms, £20 (shoes, stylist’s own)

Snag Tights Swimwear Suit Fortune & Glory £35.99

River Island White Zebra Print Triangle Bikini Top, £24; White Zebra Tie Side Bikini Briefs, £14

3. Midriff floss

All eyes are on the abs, with bikini ties that wrap around your middle like dental floss, or bottoms with strappy detailing.

Yes, you may be risking some rather weird tan lines, but these two-pieces sure are seductive.

Victoria’s Secret Malibu Love Fabulous Push-Up Top, £57; Victoria’s Secret Kamari Love Brazilian Bikini Bottom, £28

Nasty Gal Bold Floral Print Triangle Strappy Bikini Set, £17.50 (was £25)

4. Sustainable swimwear

Haven’t you heard? Sustainability is sexy. You can now quite easily find a choice of swimwear made from more eco-friendly or recycled materials, without having to compromise on quality.

In timeless designs that buck the fast-fashion trend, these swimsuits and bikinis are made to last.

Quiksilver The Checker One-Piece Swimsuit for Women, £60

Canopea Leia The Reversible Top, £56; Leandra The Sculpting Bottoms, £43