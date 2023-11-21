Brazil vs Argentina predictions: World Cup 2026 qualifying betting tips and odds

Brazil vs Argentina predictions:
International fixtures don’t come any bigger than those between Argentina and Brazil with the two South American rivals set to face each other in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Brazil have suffered a disappointing start to their 2026 World Cup qualification campaign, entering Wednesday’s match on the back of successive defeats to Colombia and Uruguay. They need points on the board.
Argentina, on the other hand, have won four of the five qualifiers they have played so far, making the defending world champions the team to beat in Conmebol right now.
Football betting sites have priced Brazil as favourites to claim three points, although Argentina will be dangerous visitors to the Maracana.
Brazil injuries to take their toll
While Brazil boast several world class attacking options, many of them are injured for the Superclasico de las Americas, which could have a big impact on the threat they pose to Argentina.
Neymar, Vinicius Junior and Richarlison will all be missing for Brazil. As a result, Gabriel Jesus could lead the line despite his own recent injury troubles.
Gabriel Martinelli, Raphinha and Rodrygo are also on the radar for a start against Argentina, but Brazil will be missing a natural focal point in attack.
Brazil have failed to score more than a single goal in any of their last four matches and this trend could be a difficult one to break in the circumstances. The Selecao have also failed to score in any of their last three games against Argentina.
Endrick could be given an opportunity to make an impact with the teenager priced at 5/2 by UK bookmakers to score at any time. He could be a wildcard for the hosts.
Romero to draw the referee’s attention
Premier League fans know what Cristian Romero is like by now. While the Argentine is an excellent defender on his day, some of his tackling - and antics - can attract yellow and red cards.
Romero is expected to start in the centre of the Argentine defence at the Maracana just as he did against Uruguay last week.
While Brazil’s attack will be depleted through injury, they still have players who will drive at the Argentina backline and this is where Romero could be something of a liability for the away team.
For club and country, Romero has picked up a yellow or red card in three of his last six outings. Against Brazil, and in front of a hostile Maracana crowd, we're backing him to add to his tally at 6/4 with bet365.
Argentina’s opportunity to create history
Thirty three years have passed since Argentina last claimed an away win over Brazil in a qualifying match. This is a fixture that historically goes the way of the home team. That could be a factor once again on Wednesday.
Having said this, Brazil are in bad shape right now. They are without a win in their last three matches and are without their two most dangerous attackers in Neymar and Vinicius.
Every way you look, there is uncertainty around Brazil - even extending to the managerial situation with Fernando Diniz only in place on a one-year deal while Brazil wait for an answer from their reported first-choice, Carlo Ancelotti.
Argentina might not have a better chance to beat Brazil at the Maracana than this one. This is an opportunity for La Albiceleste to underline their standing as the dominant team in Conmebol at this moment in time.
Lionel Scaloni’s team have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five games and have a strong structure throughout the side despite losing to Uruguay last time out.
The midfield battle will be an interesting one with Brazil expected to start Bruno Guimaraes, Douglas Luiz and Andre against the Argentina trio of Rodrigo de Paul, Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister.
If Argentina can get a grip of the centre of the pitch, it could swing the pendulum in their favour.
After looking on new sports betting sites for our final bet, we're backing the World Cup winners to make even more history here at 21/10 with SpreadEx.
Graham Ruthven is a football writer and podcaster who has worked for the Guardian, New York Times, Eurosport, Optus Sport and many others. He boasts an extensive knowledge of football around the world and has been a betting tipster for a number of years.