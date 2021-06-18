Amazon Prime Day – one of the internet’s biggest shopping events – is now just days away, which might come as a surprise if you thought you had to wait until October like last year. With the online giant confirming it will take place between 21 June and 22 June, it’s time to get your shopping lists in order.

The event is best known for slashing prices on big-ticket items from sought-after brands. Many of the best deals come in the form of tech, electricals and gaming – with consoles and gaming bundles usually considerably discounted.

While Xbox and Playstation are often popular choices, the hottest console during the sale has to be the Nintendo Switch. Owing to last year’s excess demand for the popular gaming device, it sold out at lightning speed.

According to Bloomberg, Nintendo is poised to announce a new Nintendo Switch pro any day now. A next-generation, 4K upgrade to the Nintendo Switch, the console is predicted to launch in September or October and will be sold alongside the cheaper Switch lite. The original Switch console will be phased out.

This means we’ll almost certainly see the return of discounted Switch lite bundles on Prime Day, as well as deals on remaining stock of the original Switch console. All Switch games will work regardless of which console you’ve got, so don’t feel like you’re missing out on the latest games by picking up a Switch deal.

Here we take a look at everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals, including what discounts to expect and the early deals you can shop now.

Read more:

When will Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals begin?

The official dates for the Amazon Prime Day event are 21 June and 22 June, according to a press release from the retailer. The two-day shopping extravaganza will see discounts on everything from tech to fashion and home appliances.

In true Amazon fashion, you may notice a number of early discounts on games and bundles ahead of the big shopping event. Keep this page bookmarked to make sure you’re always in the know, as we’ll be updating it.

Will the Nintendo Switch be in stock for Prime Day?

While we’re yet to receive any word on Prime Day gaming deals, if last year’s anything to go buy, the online giant will have the Nintendo Switch in stock and is likely to reduce the price of the console, games and bundles.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals?

Amazon Prime Day’s discounts aren’t on offer to everyone who visits the site – they are exclusively for those who have an Amazon Prime membership, so if you want to access the Nintendo Switch deals you will need to sign up.

The membership costs £7.99 a month or £79 for a year, and subscribers are eligible for perks including same-day delivery, over 800,000 free e-books and access to Prime Video and Amazon Music services.

If you’re already a Prime member, you will automatically get access to the deals, but if you’re not yet and want to take advantage of the huge savings on offer, you can sign up for a 30-day trial anytime before the sale begins.

What to expect from Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals in 2021

Owing to the shortages of consoles last year, 2020’s deals are perhaps not the best indicators of what you can expect. Our prediction is that the Prime Day deals on Nintendo Switch consoles, games and bundles will be less chaotic than in 2020 owing to less demand and a steadier supply of the device. Last year, we noticed the biggest discounts were on bundles, so we’d predict something similar this time around.

How to get the best Amazon Prime Day deals

As well as assistance from our savvy shopping experts, it’s important to be prepared by adding items you’d like to snap up to your wish list so that, when the time comes, you can sit down for a cup of tea as you checkout with everything already in your basket. Easy peasy.

It’s also worth making sure you’re actually getting a good deal, as many savings can often seem too good to be true. To find out if a product is truly on sale, you can use sites such as CamelCamelCamel or Price Spy, which show the price history of any item sold on Amazon.

We’d also recommend you download the Amazon app. This is an easy place to track Lightning Deals, which are only active for a few hours at a time. You can also set up alerts so that you’re pinged when a discount goes live.

Early Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals in the UK

While of course Prime Day hasn’t yet begun, the joy of Amazon means it offers a number of deals and discounts all year round. As such, below you’ll find some of the best discounts you can shop now – but, we recommend acting fast so as not to avoid disappointment.

Nintendo Switch lite, coral: Was £209.99, now £189, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Andrew Griffin, The Independent’s technology editor and avid gamer, described the Nintendo Switch Lite as “a cheaper and lighter version [of the original] that can be carried around. It will suit anyone on a budget, with limited space or who never wants to play it on their TV anyway.” While not the best deal yet, it’s currently reduced by £18 – anything’s better than nothing, right?

Buy now

New Pokemon Snap for Nintendo Switch: Was £49.99, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Inspired by the Nintendo 64 game Pokémon Snap, this is one for avid explorers, whisking you off to lush, unknown islands to photograph and research wild Pokémon in their natural habitat. You can even edit and share your best snaps with other players, and help Professor Mirror in his quest to crack mysteries of the islands and their inhabitants.

Buy now

Orzly carry case compatible with Nintendo Switch: Was £19.99, now £14.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re someone who likes gaming on the move, this carry case – designed specifically for the Nintendo Switch, and other accessories including extra joy-cons, cables and games – is perfect for keeping your Switch safe and secure. With a hard, rubber-like shell and a soft lining to prevent those irritating scratches, this is the perfect bit of kit for taking on your travels.

Buy now

Lego Jurassic World (Nintendo Switch): Was £34.99, now £22.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This Nintendo Switch game lets you relive the fantasy created in the Jurassic films. You’ll operate the game as a Lego dinosaur and have the ability to customise your own dinosaur collection. If you’re a fan of the film series, you can play through unforgettable scenes on the fictional grounds of Isla Nubar and Isla Sorna where the films are set.

Buy now

Zexrow wireless Switch pro controller: Was £22.99, now £15.80, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This might just be the gadget to go for if you’re looking to boost your gaming experience with a super precise controller. Compatible with Nintendo Switches and Windows PC, this lightweight model actually adapts to your hand for optimum grip and hours of comfortable play. Settling in for a big session? You’ll be happy to know that this one can keep on going for eight hours at a time on just one charge – a pretty good deal if you ask us.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch joy-con wheel accessory pair: Was £13.48, now £11.97, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’ve managed to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch then you may want to consider adding some accessories to improve your gaming experience. Simply insert your joy-con and you’ll feel like you’re behind the wheel in your favourite racing game. As there are two included, it’s great for competing in Team Sonic Racing (£24.58, Amazon.co.uk).

Buy now

RICYOGA 4-in-1 case and accessories kit bundle for Nintendo Switch: Was £19.99, now £13.59, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This convenient four-in-one bundle has a selection of the bits and bobs you need to keep your Switch safe, scratch free and easily portable, along with some extra kit to enhance your gaming experience. You’ll get that all important case for keeping your Switch and accessories – such as joy cons and adapters – safe and tucked away while out and about, a 360 degree protective case for the Switch itself, glass screen protectors and an adjustable holder stand with three different angles to play at.

Buy now

Amiibo Cat Mario and Cat Peach: Was £43.04, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This double pack of Amiibo figures is all about powering up your gameplay. Ordinary Mario and Princess Peach transform into Cat Mario and Cat Peach when you link up your figures to your Super Mario games. You can use them by tapping the figures to the NFC touch point (right stick) on your right joy-con and doing so will give them the feline ability to climb up or cling to walls and sprint faster.

Buy now

Ring Fit Adventure: Was £69.99, now £59, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This Nintendo Switch game takes you to a fantasy adventure world using more than 60 exercises to get fit with. It even featured in our review of the best Nintendo Switch games and our reviewer said Ring Fit Adventure is “surprisingly effective with the game broken up into more than 100 levels so you always feel like you’re progressing.” It also “feels less like work and more like play much of the time.” The game comes with two new accessories, the ring con and leg strap, to precisely measure your real world actions and transport them into the game.

Buy now

‘Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle’: Was £19.99, now £16.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Ubisoft Store)

Prime Day is an excellent time to get games at a more affordable price, and thankfully Amazon has launched a number of early deals and this one featured in our review of the best Nintendo Switch games. This strategy game features Mario, but “not as you’ve seen him before”. “Instead, players participate in a series of turn-based battles with evil foes, across a grid-based layout that still captures much of the magic of the Mushroom Kingdom,” noted our writer. “Co-op challenges extend the fun further as well as a series of puzzles that break up the action.” If this sounds right up your street, add it to your basket now.

Buy now

Nintendo joy-con pair Fortnite edition: Was £74.03, now £64.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Nintendo Switch)

For those who already own a Nintendo Switch, enhance your gaming experience with these joy-cons designed for Fortnite (£23.63, Amazon.co.uk) fans. The uniquely designed yellow and blue joy-con can be used independently in each hand or together as one game controller. You can also enjoy two-player gaming – simply attach both controllers to the main console.

Buy now

Orzly screen protector for Nintendo Switch lite 2019: Was £7.99, now £5.09, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

We’ve all had that stomach dropping moment when a new device clatters to the floor and sees its first scratch, so a good screen protector is always a good investment. Designed for the 2019 switch lite, this one – with a lifetime warranty – will prevent scratches and lessen fingerprint marks without impacting your playing experience. There’s also three spare protectors thrown in there for good measure, along with wipes and a cloth to keep your pride and joy looking pristine for as long as possible.

Buy now

Last year’s best Nintendo Switch deals in the UK

As previously mentioned, last year’s Nintendo Switch deals flew off the shelves like hotcakes, mainly owing to the excess demand and limited supply as a result of the pandemic.

The big hitters during the shopping event were gaming bundles, notably the Nintendo Switch lite + Minecraft, which sold out almost instantly.

(Amazon)

Similarly, the Nintendo Switch + Ring Fit Adventure was reduced from £348.99 to £314.99, proving bundles are where you’re likely to find the biggest discounts.

