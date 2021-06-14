Amazon Prime Day is almost upon us and while there’s still one week to go until the main event – this year’s deals will run from 21 June to 22 June – you don’t need to wait to start saving money.

Ahead of the two-day shopping bonanza, Amazon has launched a promotion that will not only help you save more when the event officially starts but also help out small businesses at the same time.

We all know it’s been a challenging year for start-ups, so Amazon has decided to lend them a helping hand. From 7 June to 20 June, the online giant is offering any Prime members £10 credit to use on Prime Day, if they spend £10 or more on items sold by select UK small businesses.

Shoppers can purchase from any small business sold through the retailer, including products from Amazon Handmade and Amazon Launchpad. It’s also making it easier for customers to shop small by flagging those taking part with a “small business” banner, while Echo device owners in the UK can also say “Alexa, shop small business” to discover products eligible for the “spend £10, get £10 promotion”.

More than 300,000 sellers are eligible for the promotion in 2021, which is more than twice as many as last year.

Read more:

To help curate your shopping list, we’ve gathered some of the small businesses participating in this deal, so you can get a head start on browsing.

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

How can I take part?

Amazon Prime Day’s discounts aren’t on offer to everyone who visits the site. Instead, they are exclusively for those who have an Amazon Prime membership.

Membership costs £7.99 a month or £79 for a year, and subscribers are eligible for perks including same-day delivery, over 800,000 free ebooks and access to Prime Video and Amazon Music services.

If you’re already a Prime member, you will automatically get access to the deals, but if you’re not yet and want to take advantage of the huge savings on offer, you can sign up for a 30-day trial anytime before the sale begins.

Small businesses to support

(Amazon)

Founder Katherine Swift strongly believes in the importance of antioxidants in our diets, and invested her own savings to create OMGTea.

Sourcing high-quality matcha from Kagoshima in Japan, all the products are organic and can be used in tea, smoothies, ice cream and milky coffees.

Buy now

Tuck into a plant-based bag of crips or protein balls (Nudie Snacks)

Based in Glasgow and founded by Tracey Hogarth, plant-based Nudie Snacks’s mission is to produce snacks that are healthy and environmentally conscious.

Using wonky vegetables that would have been discarded, the brand makes tasty crisps and protein balls that make perfect mid-afternoon snacks.

Having been nominated for Entrepreneur of the Year at the 2015 Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards, its seen huge success, however during lockdown sales fell by 95 per cent, so Amazon has provided the company with a lifeline to continue selling to offices as well as directly to consumers.

Buy now

Brighten up your beach bag with a colourful towel (Amazon)

If you’re heading on a staycation or looking to spruce up your bathroom, head to Dock and Bay, a towel brand that makes colourful designs in bold patterns.

It was founded in 2015 by Andy Jefferies and Ben Muller who grew tired of their 9 to 5 jobs, where they lived for their international holidays spent on the beach. So they created a beach towel that’s compact, lightweight and resistant to sand and odours, that even promises to dry faster than a regular towel, making holidaying a breeze.

Buy now

If you're updating your interiors, but don't want to wait, Honeypot offers a speedy way to sofa shop (Amazon)

This family-run furniture company is based out of Grantham and the core concept of the business is to do away with the middle man that usually comes when shopping for sofas and other bulky pieces.

Instead of upwards of a 10-week wait for your order, it aims to deliver with just five days, and the brand guarantees installation.

With modern, timeless pieces, there’s plenty of styles to shop, from a classic two seater to plush L-shaped designs.

Buy now

