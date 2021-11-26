Black Friday is finally upon us, bringing with it a huge range of savings on everything from technology to homeware across hundreds of retailers both in-store and online.

While Dyson is well known for its impressive deals during Black Friday, both on its own website and via third party stockists such as Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Very and Argos, these savings tend to be across its corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners, leaving fans of the brand’s hair tools out in the cold.

But, being the savvy bargain hunters that we are here at IndyBest, we’ve managed to find a great deal on Dyson’s first foray into haircare – the supersonic hair dryer.

Read on for our review of the award-winning tool and everything you need to know before making a purchase.

Dyson supersonic hair dryer, Prussian blue/rich copper: £299.99, Dyson.co.uk

(Dyson)

Dyson’s Black Friday deal on the supersonic hair dryer is an additional gift with purchase rather than an outright saving.

This means that by shopping exclusively with Dyson you’ll receive the special gift edition of the tool in the stunning navy and copper colourway, which comes with a detangling comb, paddle brush and a leather case, as well as the tool itself and its usual eight attachments (£299, Dyson.com).

And, considering Dyson rarely offers savings or promotions at all, this could be the best way to bag a supersonic this Black Friday. There’s also a similar deal available on the airwrap, but this is also out of stock at present.

Much like the airwrap, the supersonic dryer has different heat settings and temperature regulation, intended to reduce the potential heat damage that regular styling can incur. In our review of the Dyson supersonic hair dryer, our tester said it made their hair feel healthier after a month of frequent use.

“Powerful and versatile, it drastically decreases the amount of time spent drying your hair and leaves it far shinier and healthier than the majority of hair dryers,” they added.

If you’re hoping for a reduction in the actual RRP, you might also find deals at third-party retailers too, such as Currys PC World, Argos, John Lewis & Partners and Amazon, although we haven’t spotted any just yet.

When is Dyson’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

Like in previous years, Dyson has already started dropping discounts, and Dyson retailers, like Amazon and Argos, have some savings on Dyson products too.

(Dyson )

What Dyson hair dryer offers were available last year?

From 13 November 2020, two weeks ahead of Black Friday, Dyson began dropping reduced-price bundles.

Dyson offered customers the hair dryer gift edition set, with a copper-edged storage bag, for the same standard hair dryer price of £299.

The brand also gave away free stands (worth £65) for Black Friday, meaning you got both products for the price of the hair tool alone.

Will other retailers have deals on Dyson products?

Dyson is also stocked at third-party retailers. These normally include Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Very, Currys, Argos and more.

Currys has previously offered a price-match deal for customers who found Black Friday discounts elsewhere.

How much is Dyson’s Black Friday discount?

As we said, in the past the discounts available on the supersonic have not been huge. Prices could potentially be lower in 2021, as the product gets another year older, but since there has been no updated version released, the supersonic is still in high demand.

It is worth noting that you can already buy the Dyson supersonic hair dryer for £60 less at the official Dyson refurbishment outlet (£239.99, Dyson.co.uk). This means it has been refurbished by the brand’s engineers using genuine parts.

Make sure you bookmark this page as we will be updating it with deals as we go. You can also follow along with all of our Black Friday content in our guide to the sales.

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.