Malala Yousafzai – author, activist, campaigner for girls’ education, the youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize winner, and founder of Malala Fund, an NGO that is working to ensure every girl has 12 years of free and safe education – is undeniably a force to be reckoned with.

She has been in the public eye since she was 12, when she wrote a heartfelt, undercover blog for BBC Urdu, which chronicled her passion to remain in education and for girls to have equal rights to education in her native Pakistan.

At just 15, she was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman, and surviving this horrific act brought her to international attention. Having made a miraculous recovery, she doubled down on her activism. Fast-forward to now, at 23 years old, she is a recent Oxford University graduate and her name is synonymous with resilience, bravery and freedom.

But above all, it’s her very story that serves as an important reminder for us all to stand up for what we believe in and speak for those who are voiceless – something that is clear from her recent interview in the July issue of British Vogue, of which she is the cover star.

While she touches on things many 20-somethings will undoubtedly resonate with – finding love, doom scrolling on her private Instagram, her go-to McDonald’s order, always leaving assignments and the certainty of the future – at her very core, she’s passionate about making sure voiceless girls are not failed.

Her story is undeniably inspiring, so if you want to get better acquainted with Malala and her life of extraordinary resilience, we’ve rounded up the books about the British Vogue cover star.

'I Am Malala' by Malala Yousafzai, published by Weidenfeld & Nicolson Published in 2013, just a year after her attempted assassination, Malala's autobiography became an international bestseller. It was this book that really meant her name became synonymous with immense bravery, freedom and equality, as well as being a symbol of resilience around the world. The memoir of course details her incredible life story, but it also serves as an important reminder that strength comes from within, while also encouraging us to speak up about the matters we believe in and on behalf of those who don't have a voice. An undeniably powerful book that you should add to your reading list if you've not yet devoured it.

'We Are Displaced' by Malala Yousafzai, published by Weidenfeld & Nicolson A powerful and timely follow-up to I Am Malala, this is a work of oral history and introduces eight other young women and their stories and experiences of being refugees – putting a face to the statistics and news stories we read and hear about the millions of people displaced around the world. While these accounts are equal parts poignant and harrowing, the lasting impression is of hope and resilience. Their stories are moving, empowering and astonishing, and demonstrate Malala's aim to give the message of strength and bravery.

'Malala: My Story of Standing Up for Girls' Rights' by Malala Yousafzai, published by Hachette Children's Group The best way to inspire younger generations to use their voice is by introducing them to the lives of extraordinary people. Thankfully, Malala's seminal autobiography, I Am Malala, has been adapted to inform children aged seven and older to allow them to learn about the activist's remarkable story of bravery – risking her life for equal education for young girls. A great one to read with your little ones.

