It might only be October but the countdown to Christmas is on with everything from beauty advent calendars and crackers to personalised pyjamas already proving a hit with eager shoppers.

With so much to consider, preparing for a picture-perfect day is no easy task, particularly when little ones are involved and you’ve forgotten to hunt down this year’s hottest toy. So, to avoid disappointment, or a last minute dash to the shops, it’s best to get a head start.

When it comes to knowing what toys children will ask Santa for this Christmas, famous London toy store Hamleys has got you covered.

To help take the guesswork out of shopping this year, Hamleys has revealed its annual top toys list that’s filled with gift ideas to suit all ages and budgets.

Dolls, action figures and interactive board games are among the toy shop’s predicted top sellers, with big-named brands like Barbie, Plampbil, Lego, L.O.L Surprise! and more confirmed to be the most in demand this festive season.

Following last year’s lockdown, the toy store said this year’s most sought after toys are designed to inspire families to reconnect by encouraging role play and creativity. “We all had a tough time last Christmas, separated from family and friends, using Zoom or Teams, so the toys are inspired to get everybody back together,” explains Victoria Kay, head of buying at Hamleys.

Ready to start ticking off your shopping list? These are the top 10 toys Hamleys says will be a big hit with kids this Christmas.

Playmobil city action police special operations police robot: Was £20, now £17.99, Hamleys.com

(Playmobil)

Ideal for children aged between three and four-years-old, this toy robot is great for little ones that love to save the day. With moveable legs and a gripping arm that can carry other Playmobil accessories and figures, it comes with a toy explosive device and warning sign and is designed to encourage imagination and storytelling. Even better, it’s currently on sale.

Buy now

Magic Mixies cauldron: £70, Argos.co.uk

(Magic Mixies)

A great choice for aspiring witches and wizards, this set comes with all the magic ingredients your child needs, including a wand, spell book and cauldron, for them to mix a potion and make their very own cute furry friend. The toys has more than 50 sounds and reactions and is suitable for children aged five and over. It’s currently not available to buy directly from Hamleys but luckily you can snap it up elsewhere.

Buy now

L.O.L Surprise! movie magic doll: £11, Argos.co.uk

(L.O.L Surprise!)

If your child is obsessed with L.O.L Surprise! they’re guaranteed to love these movie star dolls. Each one comes with a unique movie scene set, as well as a cue card and host of accessories such as 3D glasses, a fashion outfit, shoes and a movie script. There are 12 different doll designs to choose from, which are suitable for children aged 36 months and up.

Buy now

Mattel Barbie dream house: £250, Argos.co.uk

(Mattel)

Barbie has been featuring on children’s Christmas wishlists for decades and it’s not hard to see why. The most expensive toy on this year’s list, this playhouse is sure to be a welcome addition under the tree of any Barbie fan. Measuring 4ft tall and 4ft wide, it comes complete with three stories and eight rooms, as well as more than 75 storytelling pieces. It’s also customisable and comes with several lighting options, including day, night and party mode. The dream house is currently isn’t available to buy directly on the Hamleys website, but if you’re not willing to wait, you can get hold of it at Argos right now.

Buy now

Ralleyz warrior 3-in-1 RC: £90, Hamleys.com

(Ralleyz)

Is your little one a wannabe race car driver? Then this remote control car could be just the ticket. Available in bright green, orange or blue, it has giant tyres that can tackle almost any obstacle and can be played alone or with family and friends. The car is exclusive to Hamleys but is not yet available to buy. Keep checking back here for stock updates.

Visit Hamleys.com now

Lego Super Mario Adventures Luigi starter course: £49.99, Hamleys.com

(Lego)

Combining two much-loved kids classics, Lego and Nintendo’s Super Mario, this set brings the popular computer game to life with interactive building blocks and figures that give instant responses via an LCD screen. It comes with 280 pieces and your little one can even earn extra digital coins as they play and defeat baddies like Boom Boom and Bone Goomba.

Buy now

Hasbro Nerf elite flip 2.0 8: £25, Hamleys.com

(Hasbro)

If you don’t mind fishing a foam dart out of your Christmas pudding, this Nerf gun is a classic gift that will keep your child entertained for hours. This one is designed with back-to-back barrels that are designed to make the toy gun easier to use and it can hold up to eight darts, meaning they won’t need to run around collecting their shots quite as often.

Buy now

Playshifu orboot educational AR globe: Was £45, now £35.99, Hamleys.com

(Playshifu)

A great option for inquisitive travellers, this 10in globe connects to an app, which allows your child to learn all about different countries, animals, cuisine and landmarks using the magic of augmented reality. Ideal for ages four and up, it usually costs £45 but is currently reduced to £35.99 at Hamleys.

Buy now

Huggables range: From £7.19, Hamleys.com

(Huggables)

Cuddly toys are always a huge hit with kids and they don’t get much softer than Huggables. Measuring around 30cm, there’s a range of plush toys to choose from, including an avocado, owl, penguin and unicorn, but our top pick has to be this blue narwhal. Perfect for even the smallest huggers, they’re great for both imaginative play and nap time.

Buy now

Diicii snakes and ladders: £14, Hamleys.com

(Hamleys Diicii)

Snakes and Ladders is a classic that’s been loved by gamers, big and small, for many years but this one comes with a twist. Combining snakes and ladders as well as Ludo on each side, it even comes with a glowing dice that changes colour and is suitable for kids aged four and up. It’s not available to buy online at Hamleys just yet, but make sure to check back here for updates.

Visit Hamleys.com now

