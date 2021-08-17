The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Best sales right now – live: Today’s top deals from Boots, Amazon, Nintendo and more
Whether it’s comparing SIM-only deals or a last-minute spa day discount, we’re here to help you bag a bargain
The IndyBest team knows a thing or two about online shopping. Whether it’s providing advice via tried and tested product reviews of everything from mattresses to robot vacuum cleaners, or bringing you with the very best deals on VPNs, laptops, TVs and more, we’ve got your back when it comes to navigating to the virtual shelves.
But with retailers launching new offers and savings on an ever more frequent basis, the world of online shopping can feel a little daunting. So, our liveblog is here to help you navigate the task of finding the product you want at the best possible price. Monday to Friday we’ll be bringing you the latest offers and sales as they come.
Whether you’re looking for a new broadband deal, a whopping offer on an iPad or simply want to discover a handy voucher code, we’ve got you covered. Keep scrolling for today’s bargains – you can thank us later!
The best deals on Nintendo Switch consoles right now
Since the original console launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been incredibly popular with gamers of all ages and, as such, Switch deals are hard to come by.
However, if you’ve got your heart set on a Nintendo Switch or a Nintendo Switch lite and you want to save your pennies wherever you can, we’ve got you covered on the best savings on the consoles.
Nintendo Switch neon red and blue: Was £299.99, now £274.98, Amazon.co.uk
One of the most recognisable games consoles out there, this package includes the device and Switch dock in black and the contrasting Joy-Con controllers that allow for individual or two-player action. From long car journeys to commuting, play on the go with up to nine hours of battery life.
Nintendo Switch lite grey: Was £199.99, now £194.47, Amazon.co.uk
Dedicated to handheld play wherever you are, the Nintendo Switch lite is a more affordable and lightweight console. With its 5.5in touchscreen and up to seven hours battery life, it’s perfect for gaming on the go. The resolution is even the same as larger versions.
Save up to 60% on books with Amazon’s Kindle daily deals
Amazon rarely disappoints with its deals and discounts, and some of its best are on Kindle books, with selected titles reduced every single day. From British classics and historical fiction to romance novels and memoirs, there’s something for everyone in Amazon’s extensive online library. Here’s what we’re adding to our reading list.
‘No Shame’ by Tom Allen, published by Hodder & Stoughton: Was £9.99, now £0.99, Amazon.co.uk
Recently released, comedian Tom Allen’s memoir is already a number one bestseller. With his unique sense of humour, No Shame is a candid and emotional journey through Allen’s life with his observations on childhood, family, sexuality and his attempts to negotiate the gay dating scene.
‘Daisy Jones and The Six’ by Taylor Jenkins Reid, published by Cornerstone Digital: Was £8.99, now £0.99, Amazon.co.uk
One of the most popular books of the first lockdown, you’ve most likely seen this novel on your Instagram feed. Daisy Jones and The Six is a raucous ride through the hazy Seventies music scene and the meteoric rise of a rock group, told in a series of interviews with key members of the band.
PSA: It’s Boots Tuesday and you can snap up a beauty buy for just £10
Tuesday has come around again and with it, Boots’s £10 offers on selected products. From foundations and moisturisers to mascaras and toothbrush heads, the sale is your weekly chance to stock up on essentials or pick out a new favourite. Here’s what we’re adding to our baskets.
Olay regenerist overnight miracle firming face mask, 50ml: Was £29.99, now £10, Boots.com
Reduced by more than 50 per cent, enjoy firmer, plumper and more hydrated skin with Olay’s regenerating night mask. Apply before bed and let skin be pampered overnight, with regular use said to help reduce signs of aging, too.
Revolution skincare rose quartz roller: Was £15, now £10, Boots.com
One of the latest viral skincare hacks, rollers massage the face in upwards motion to stimulate blood flow and aid the absorption of serums and masks. Use after cleansing with facial oils, serums or moisturisers.
No7 perfect lash bundle: Was £45.50, now £35, Boots.com
Reduced by a whopping £35, this No7 bundle includes the brand’s full 360 mascara, full 360 waterproof mascara and its lash impact lash serum. Your lashes have never looked so good.
Save on spa days with Virgin Experience
Whether you’re looking for a relaxing weekend away or a spa day, we’ve found two great offers from Virgin Experience.
Weekend spa break with dinner for two: Was £411, now £299, Virginexperiencedays.co.uk
Enjoy a two-day spa break with dinner in Berkshire and save nearly 30 per cent. For £299, you’ll be served breakfast each morning and a three-course dinner on one of the evenings. And if you fancy a nosy around, the hotel’s within easy reach of the Downton Abbey setting.
Spa day with deep tissue massage at Bannatyne health club: Was £60, now £40, Virginexperiencedays.co.uk
Invest in some well-deserved me time by heading to one of 41 Bannatyne Health Clubs across the UK, with full access to the spa facilities including the pool, sauna, steam room and relaxation area. Get treated to a 30-minute deep tissue back massage and a £5 voucher to spend on the day.
The best discounts on Nintendo Switch consoles right now
Since the original console launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been incredibly popular with gamers of all ages and, as such, Switch deals are extremely hard to come by.
However, if you’ve got your heart set on a Nintendo Switch or a Nintendo Switch lite and you want to save some cash wherever you can, we’ve managed to find some savings on the consoles, accessories and games that are well worth having on your radar.
Nintendo Switch neon red and blue: Was £299.99, now £274.98, Amazon.co.uk
One of the most recognisable games consoles out there, this package includes the device and Switch dock in black and the contrasting Joy-Con controllers that allow for individual or two-player action. From long car journeys to commuting, play on the go with up to nine hours of battery life.
Nintendo Switch lite grey: Was £199.99, now £188.99, Amazon.co.uk
Dedicated to handheld play wherever you are, the Nintendo Switch lite is a more affordable and lightweight console. With its 5.5in touchscreen and up to seven hours battery life, it’s perfect for gaming on the go. The resolution is even the same as on the original Switch.
Enhance your viewing experience with these Now deals
With the Premier League underway, there’s no better time to upgrade your streaming channels and Now is offering a great deal on a sports membership that includes a three-month boost. Stream the biggest football moments plus international cricket, F1, golf and more for just £25 a month for 10 months, reduced from £33.99.
Or, save 50 per cent on a cinema membership and pay £4.99 a month for six months. Watch award-winning movies, Sky originals, classics and enjoy new premieres every single day. Happy streaming!
We’ve got your dinner sorted with these Dominos deals
Whether you’re recovering from the weekend or simply want to satisfy a craving, Dominos is a classic for good reason – and the only thing better than pizza is saving money on pizza.
Right now, you can enjoy 30 per cent off when spending £45 or more online and entering the code “YTXSNDWB” at checkout. Or, save 30 per cent on orders over £25 via Voucher Codes by entering “LZVRQTRE”.
Want a tablet upgrade? We’ve found the biggest discounts on Apple iPads
It’s been 11 years since Apple launched the iPad and it remains one of the most popular tablets to invest in. But they don’t come cheap and the retail giant rarely takes part in sales events. Luckily for you, we’ve got you covered on the best discounts right now.
Apple iPad pro, 12.9in: Was £1,069, now £829.40, Amazon.co.uk
You can enjoy a saving of nearly 20 per cent on Apple’s iPad pro with Amazon’s latest reduction. Though a slightly older model, the iPad was praised in our review of the best tablets, with our technology critic noting that “the design is the same as last year,” and that it still “looks amazing”.
Apple iPad, 10.2in: Was £399.97, now £319.97, Laptopsdirect.co.uk
Similarly to Apple’s other tablets, this eighth-generation original iPad has been designed with ease of use and versatility at the fore. With a crystal clear 10.2in retina display, you can connect it to an Apple Pencil (£119, Apple.com) and a smart keyboard (was £99, now £85, Very.co.uk), which only adds to its appeal.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.