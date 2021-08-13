The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Best sales right now – live: Today’s top deals from Amazon, Now, Morrisons and more
After a cheap SIM-only deal? We’ve got you covered
If you’re looking to avoid expensive monthly phone bills, keep your handset at the end of your contract and get a cheap SIM-only deal instead.
The largest UK network providers are Vodafone, Three, O2 and EE, each of which offers competitively priced deals for your mobile.
One of the cheapest deals we’ve found is from Three, which is currently offering six months half price for 8GB of data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts (£5, Three.co.uk).
For more offers, check out our SIM-only deals section now:
From ‘Star Wars’ to ‘Harry Potter’, shop these deals on Lego
Whether you’re after a challenging set for yourself, a gift to a little one or to get Christmas presents sorted early there are plenty of discounts on Lego to snap up right now.
Lego Ideas Winnie the Pooh: Was £157.99, now £90, Amazon.co.uk
There’s a whopping 43 per cent off Lego’s Winnie the Pooh set right now on Amazon, meaning there’s no better time to invest. In our review of the best Lego sets for kids, our reviewer said, “the charm of Winnie the Pooh translates beautifully into this stunning Lego set, which contains 1265 pieces, five characters and plenty of beautifully rendered details that help to bring the Hundred Acre Wood to life.”
Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts astronomy tower: Was £89.99, now £69.99, Very.co.uk
Bring the Harry Potter franchise to life with this Lego set featuring the Hogwarts astronomy tower, currently reduced by £20 at Very. Boasting a collectible brick castle, eight characters and authentic detail from the films, it would make the perfect Christmas present for any Potter enthusiasts.
Save on food boxes with these HelloFresh discounts
Enjoy fresh flavours delivered for less with these HelloFresh voucher codes. New customers can take advantage of 50 per cent off their first box and 35 per cent of their next three.
An easy way to make meals more exciting, you can choose from an extensive range of recipes from around the world, from risottos and thai green currys to pastas and salads.
There’s up to 60 per cent off in Boden’s sale
The summer sales are in full swing and now, fashion label Boden – a favourite of Kate Middleton – is offering up to 60 per cent off on selected items. From floaty summer dresses, shirts, sandals or statement knits, there’s plenty of choice. To save you scrolling, here’s our pick of some of the best.
Boden Carrie linen shirt dress: Was £98, now £68.60, Boden.co.uk
Easy, breezy linen is an enduring summer trend and this utility-inspired dress is a classic take. It has a smart feel owing to two chest pockets and button detailing down the front, while the waist tie helps create a flattering silhouette.
Boden ailesbury cargo trousers, sand: Was £90, now £54, Boden.co.uk
If you’re after a pair of wide-leg trousers, go for this pair of cargo, utility-style pants. Drapey and relaxed, you can dress the pair up or down with the front pleats helping to define your waist and the mock-horn buttons keeping the trousers smart.
Boden Elise heeled mules, daffodil: Was £98, now £49, Boden.co.uk
These striking yellow shoes that are currently half price in the Boden sale. The slip-ons boast soft suede straps with padded soles, helping ensure all-day comfort. Pair with a white or neutral dress and let the shoes do the talking.
In need of some TLC? Tak advantage of these spa day deals
Whether you’re looking for a romantic spa experience for two or a relaxing day to yourself, save yourself some pennies and snap up one of these offers.
Two treatments at Sanook spa: Was £100, now £80, Virginexperiencedays.co.uk
Enjoy an hour and a half of spa treatments at the Sanook Spa o Regents Street with this Virgin deal. You can save 20 per cent right now on the experience that includes a 30 minute massage or facial, a sauna, indoor pool and finger and toe nail shape and polish.
Spa retreat and afternoon tea for two: Was £79, now £39, Lastminute.com
Save 50 per cent on an afternoon of relaxation and indulgence in Cornwall with this Last Minute deal that includes access to the venue’s spa facilities and tea for two. The perfect couple’s retreat, the Cornwall Hotel Spa and Estate is a four star hotel set in 43 acres of Victorian parkland.
PSA: There’s 15% off (almost) everything at Feel Unique right now
If it’s time to stock up on make-up, beauty and skincare, you’re in luck as Feel Unique are offering 15 per cent off site-wide with the code “GIVEME15”. From eyeshadow palettes and fragrances to fake tan and foundation, fill your baskets at a fraction of the cost.
The Inkey List niacinamide: £6.99, Feelunique.com
Ease your skin into niacinamide with The Inkey List’s budget serum. Earning a spot in our round-up of the best niacinamide serums, our reviewer said “with a 10 per cent concentration of niacinamide, this serum packs a real punch at the fraction of the cost of its competitors.”
Nars natural radiant longwear foundation 30ml: £33.50, Feelunique.com
Promising 16-hour coverage, Nars’ foundation is lightweight, breathable and fade-resistant, with 33 different shades. The translucent base prevents your skin looking cakey, heavy or dry.
Calling all book lovers: Amazon’s Kindle daily deals start from 99p
We can always rely on Amazon for a great deal and one of its best is on Kindle books, with selected titles reduced every single day. From British classics and historical fiction to romance novels and memoirs, there’s something for everyone in Amazon’s extensive online library. Here’s what we’re adding to our reading list.
‘Lord of the Flies’ by William Golding, published by Faber & Faber: Was £8.99, now £5.03, Amazon.co.uk
One of the all time classic works of fiction, William Golding’s story follows a group of English schoolboys who are plane-wrecked on a desert island, leading to a disastrous attempt to govern themselves.
‘Daisy Jones and The Six’ by Taylor Jenkins Reid, published by Cornerstone Digital: Was £8.99, now £0.99, Amazon.co.uk
A number one bestseller, Daisy Jones and The Six is a raucous ride through the hazy Seventies music scene and the meteoric rise of a rock band, told in a series of interviews with key members of the band.
Kick off the Premier League season with this Now deal
The Premier League season is kicking off again today and there’s no better way to get prepared than with this Now deal.
Sky has the rights to most of the games this year so a subscription is essential. As such, Now is offering two Sky Sports packages – one for a month’s worth of access for £33.99 and the other is a day pass for £9.98.
The latter will give you 24 hour’s worth of sport, but the extra bonus is five months of mobile access to Sky’s channels for both new and existing customers. A great offer, the day pass is considerably cheaper than five months of full Sky Sports access on Now.
Cheers! Morrisons slashes its prices on bubbles for National Prosecco Day
Today is National Prosecco Day! So, if you’re after some fizz to celebrate with, Morrisons has you covered with a host of great deals.
Shoppers can save on bubbly favourites including The Best Prosecco valdobbiadene DOCG (£8, Morrisons.com), The Best Prosecco Rosé (£10, Morrisons.com) and I Heart Wines Prosecco (£7, Morrisons.com) with offers varying across the UK regions. As well as these savings, you can buy two and get a third bottle for free on selected bottles. We’ll raise a glass to that.
I Heart Prosecco: Was £8.50, now £7, Morrisons.com
Bubbly and fruity, this branded prosecco has notes of sweet peach and apple. An ideal aperitif, it’s the perfect accompaniment to prosciutto and shellfish, or enjoy simply on its own.
For more fizzy vino, we’ve rounded up all the best proseccos – from roses to bruts
