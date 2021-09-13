The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Best deals today – live: End of summer sales from Asda, Nintendo and more UK offers
From heavily discounted mattresses to last minute holidays, we’ve got you covered
The IndyBest team knows a thing or two about online shopping. Whether it’s providing advice via tried and tested product reviews of everything from Ergoflex’s affordable mattress to the best silk pillowcases, or bringing you the very best deals on VPNs, tablets, mattresses and more, we’ve got your back when it comes to navigating the virtual shelves.
With retailers launching new sales and products by the minute, the world of online shopping can feel a little daunting. So, our liveblog is here Monday to Friday to help you find the product you want at the best possible price.
Whether you’re looking for a new broadband package, a whopping iPad deal or simply want to discover a handy voucher code, we’ve got you covered. Keep scrolling for today’s bargains – you can thank us later.
Read more:
The biggest sales and offers from top retailers to watch out for:
Christmas has come early in Asda’s toy sale
Whether you’ve got a kids’ birthday coming up or want to start Christmas shopping early this year, Asda’s end of summer sale has got you covered.
Lego speed champions dragster muscle cars toy: Was £49.97, Now £35, Asda.com
Any mini lego fans out there will love this dragster car set. Packed with realistic details including two driver figures, they can enjoy the rewards of building it before having fun racing it.
Vtech first steps baby walker: Was £36.97, now £23.79, Asda.com
Perfect for babies taking their first steps, this two-in-one walker features textured wheels, easy grip handles and a durable design that claims to offer all the support they need. There’s added fun with light-up buttons, gears, animal buttons and a play phone, too.
Paw Patrol learning watch: Was £19.97, now £14.97, Asda.com
Join Liberty and the Paw Patrol rescue team with this watch that not only shows the time, but has an alarm, timer and stopwatch functions. The four built-in games provide hours of fun and even can aid learning with number matching and problem solving features.
Good morning deal hunters
Welcome back to our daily deals blog where we’ll be bringing you the best discounts, offers and savings so you save on laptops, Nintendo consoles, last minute holidays and more.
We’ve also got the lowdown on the biggest end of summer sales and the fast-approaching Black Friday bonanza. So without further ado, let’s get shopping.
The White Company sale
Our last set of deals for the day come from The White Company, which currently has a sale on women’s clothing, bedroom items, baby and children’s and home accessories.
We are big fans of the organic cotton waffle hoodie for comfortable working from home (was £65, now £39) and the brompton boyfriend jeans (were £89, now £44.50).
On homewares, don’t miss the chance to grab the pure cotton classic Sandon pillowcase at just £14.40 (was £24) and a plush faux fur hot water bottle for the colder months ahead (£30, down to £18). We recently reviewed The White Company silk pillow case and found that although it was a bit of a splurge (£65) it looked and felt luxurious. The tester said: “We saw glowing skin hydration and appreciated how the soft composition calmed our face overnight. We also loved that we could awake minus any hair sticking out at all angles.”
The biggest range of items on sale is in the children and baby category with everything from cardigans to leggings, and even a Santa-themed outfit (£24, down from £60). If you can resist dressing up the nearest baby in this adorable bargain then you’re a stronger person than us.
Beauty bargains at LookFantastic
It might be feeling more autumn than summer today, but the LookFantastic summer sale continues, meaning you can stock up the bathroom without splurging.
The website even allows you to shop by percentage discount, so you know you’re finding the products that are the best value.
We’ll be replenishing our supplies of Laura Mercier concealer (RRP £24, now £12) - awarded best overall concealer in our round-up of best concealers for banishing blemishes - Aesop lightwear facial hydrating serum (was £47, now £32.90) and Illamasqua antimatter lipstick (was £20, now just £10), which we described as “giving a unique look” in our review of the best cruelty-free lippies.
Eve Lom products are also in the sale meaning you can get your hands on the Eve Lom gel balm cleanser for just £36 (normally £45) and the very handy cleansing capsule oils for travelling are just £16 (down from £20). So what are you waiting for? Get buying now.
Argos clearance electricals
The Argos clearance event is serving up a number of substantial discounts on electronic goods at the moment.
The Fujifilm X-A7 Plus camera with a 15-45mm lens in silver is now available at £499 down from £699.99, a saving of £200.
Featuring a 3.5 inch touchscreen display, 24MP APS-C sensor and smooth 4K video recording, the Fujifilm X-A7 is a great choice for content creators and vloggers, or those amateurs looking to improve the overall quality of their pictures.
In our review of the best instant cameras for using on the go, Fujifilm products won the best overall category, best easy to use camera and best compact camera on a budget. So you know you’re getting a camera with good pedigree.
And for those who love gaming at home, upgrade your sound system with the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Gamedac PS4 headset, at a new price of £198.
Hot BT SIM Only deals
Right now you can get 30GB of data for just £17 a month on a 24-month SIM only plan if you sign up with BT.
BT says that is giving you an extra 18GB of data compared to the 12-month plan at the same price.
If you’re interested don’t hang around as the offer ends on Thursday 23 September. And if you’re currently on another network you can keep the same phone number when you switch.
Last of summer wardrobe refresh with Boden
The warm weather might be winding down but that doesn’t mean we have to forget about our summer wardrobe just yet - why not make the most of end of season sales and stock up on new bits for next year? By which time, fingers crossed, we’ll be able to go on holiday again…
Boden is offering an extensive sale on everything from women’s dresses to shorts and sandals. With over 1,300 items to choose from, some with up to 70 per cent off full price, you’re spoiled for choice if you’re in the market for a September bargain.
And there are plenty of transitional pieces you can wear all winter long, including discounted jeans, sweatshirts and accessories too.
We would opt for the Ponte yellow suit trousers (£45 down from £65) for going back to the office, the Elsie heeled mules (were £98, now £49), and the navy suede Gowrie ankle boots (now £105 down from £150).
And, who wouldn’t want to get their hands on Kate Middleton’s favourite Abercorn scallop blue cardigan, now available at just £37.50 (was £70). A royal reduction indeed.
The Shrimps launches rare sale
Luxury women’s clothing and accessory brand, Shrimps was launched by London-based designer Hannah Weiland in 2013, and quickly became a cult fashion favourite thanks to its fun colourful (faux) fur outerwear, irreverent prints and wedding-appropriate dresses.
Becoming renowned for her faux fur coats, Weiland is leading the conversation on cruelty-free fashion. Shrimps was also responsible for the it bag of last season - the pearl beaded Antonia tote bag, which featured on the Instagram of many a celebrity.
The collection now has a full ready-to-wear but doesn’t often do sales, so make sure to use this opportunity to snap up some bargains.
If we were filling up our basket we’d opt for the Lorca blue heart-print faux fur, normally £650, now £325. Or the bright green option (also £325 from £650) with an oversized collar is also a brilliant winter investment.
We’d also get the Alma heart trousers, normally £350, now £175. All a huge 50 per cent off.
Cheap mobile phone deals
Looking to replace or upgrade your current mobile? Amazon is still offering the New Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) at a reduced price. Instead of paying £799, you can get it for £679, saving £120, a reasonable saving we could all do with keeping in our wallets.
And unlike many discounts on Apple products, this reduction applies to the full range of colours, so you can get the same £120 saving on the black, blue, green, purple, red, or white models.
Want more storage? The 128GB option is also available in the sale for £729, rather than £849 (also a saving of 120 or 14 per cent). Still not happy with that storage space? Then why not treat yourself to the largest option at 256 GB, also with a £120 reduction at £829, normally £949.
And not sure if the iPhone 12 has what you’re looking for? In a comparison between the iPhone 12 Pro and the standard 12, our reviewer said: “We had such similar experiences using the two phones that it felt like we were writing the exact same review twice. And that’s the really nice thing about the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.
“Apple has really closed the gap between the two devices, making the decision between the two both easier and harder. If you want the advanced camera system, with the LiDAR scanner and the telephoto lens, go for the iPhone 12 Pro. If you prefer more sophisticated colours, go for the iPhone 12 Pro. If none of that matters to you, go for the iPhone 12,” adding that the “only downside is less RAM”.
