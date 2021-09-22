Boots’s star gifts are back for Christmas 2021: Here’s what we’re shopping

Boots is helping savvy shoppers prepare for Christmas early by kickstarting three months of festive deals with the return of its popular “star gifts”.

The high street retailer nails Christmas presents year after year and is home to a number of brands that are likely to appear on your loved one’s wish list, from Fenty Beauty and Clinique to Dior, Soap & Glory and many more.

With less than 100 days to go till the holiday, Boots has released its first batch of star buys, which give shoppers the chance to snap up products and gift sets from much-loved brands for less.

While some of the deals are available to pick up in-store, others are online exclusives. There are half-price savings available on top brands including Benefit, Origins, Isle of Paradise and Hugo Boss. You’ll need to be quick though, as these are limited deals.

Whether you want to get a head start on your Christmas shopping or are looking to treat yourself to some beauty buys, these are the deals to snap up right now.

Read more:

Benefit mascara mixer trio: Was £71, now £33.50, Boots.com

(Benefit)

One for the lash lovers, this offering from beauty brand Benefit has everything you need to lengthen, volumise and curl. The set contains full-size versions of three of Benefit’s most-loved mascaras including roller lash, badgal bang and the all-new they’re real! magnet mascara.

While roller lash is best for those looking to achieve a naturally curled look, badgal bang has an ultra-black formula that adds serious volume without weighing down lashes. Finally, the they’re real! magnet mascara, offers extreme lifting and lengthening.

Read the full review of Benefit’s they’re real! magnetic mascara

Buy now

Origins Skincare superstars: Was £91.93, now £35, Boots.com

(Origins)

This set has everything you need to revamp your skincare routine, containing seven of Origins’ bestselling products.

A limited-edition offering, it features four full-size products including the mushroom relief and resilience soothing treatment lotion, ginzing refreshing eye cream and super spot remover blemish treatment gel. It’s the perfect choice for treating yourself or the skincare lover in your life.

Buy now

Givenchy l’interdit eau de parfum couture edition, 50ml: Was £72, now £48, Boots.com

(Givenchy)

If you’re on the hunt for a new perfume, consider Givenchy’s l’interdit eau de parfum couture edition.

The fragrance features notes of orange blossom, jasmine, vetiver and patchouli to create what the brand describes as an “intense and fearlessly elegant” scent. The original eau de parfum also comes in a limited-edition collector’s bottle featuring an intricate lace design.

Buy now

Paco Rabanne pure XS eau de toilette, 50ml: Was £51, now £30, Boots.com

(Paco Rabanne)

This fragrance for men contains notes of cocoa and cinnamon as well as white thyme, ginseng and salted caramel.

Ideal for adding to your collection for the colder months, it’s packaged in velvet and housed in a stylish midnight blue bottle with gold-toned branding.

Buy now

Hugo Boss bottled night eau de toilette, 200ml: Was £89, now £44, Boots.com

(Hugo Boss)

Spicy and woody, Hugo Boss’s bottled night is sure to become a new favourite in your fragrance arsenal – and with 200ml, it should last during the winter and beyond.

The scent is made using a combination of intense and rich ingredients, such as cardamom, sandalwood, vanilla and musky louro amarelo.

Buy now

Isle of Paradise glow baby glow: Was £50, now £20, Boots.com – available online from 24 September

(Isle of Paradise)

Give the gift of glow this Chistmas with this limited-edition Isle of Paradise gift set, which contains the tanning brand’s top-rated products including self-tan drops, mousse and an applicator mitt for half the usual price.

The brand is one of IndyBest’s favourites when it comes to tanning, with both the drops and mousse that come in this set featuring in our fake tan buying guide for their “innovative colour-correcting technology” that helped our tester achieve a “deep tan without any orange in sight”.

Buy now

Laura Ashley ultimate bloom collection: Was £45, now £22.50, Boots.com – available online from 24 September

(Laura Ashley)

For those who enjoy a long soak in the tub, look no further than Laura Ashley’s ultimate bloom collection, which will be available for only £22.50. The gift is packed with a bath foam, shower cream, body lotion, body mist, hand treatment balm and diffuser.

The products in the classic collection are made with three signature fragrances inspired by a garden in bloom and come in a pretty box that also contains a glass bud vase.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on skincare, try the links below:

Looking to make some more savings? Read our guide to the sports deals to expect this Black Friday

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.