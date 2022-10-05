Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Listen up fans of Google, on 6 October the tech giant is holding a launch event where it will reveal more information about the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 pro smartphones, as well as its first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch, and a new Nest-branded video doorbell.

But, as excited as we are about the unveiling of the company’s latest and greatest products, we have some potentially more exciting news...

Alongside its retail partners, Google has just slashed the prices across several of it’s big ticket products. We’re talking up to 50 per cent off Nest smart thermostats, money off Pixel smartphones, Nest smart speakers and Google’s Chromecast TV-streaming dongle too.

Despite their age – a reminder that the Pixel 6 only launched in October 2021 – the products on offer are still well worth your attention. Just some of the newsworth deals we’ve seen are £100 off the Nest Thermostat E, £159 off a Pixel 6 and Chromecast bundle, and £21 off the Nest Audio smart speaker.

If you just can’t wait to get your hands on Google’s newest devices, or simply want to make the most of these stellar deals, then keep reading for everything you need to know about the latest offers. We’re sure you won’t be disappointed.

Google Pixel 6 and Chromecast with Google TV: Was £658.99, now £499, Amazon.co.uk

Some of these deals are from Google itself, but this one is a bundle put together by Amazon. It includes the Pixel 6 smartphone, with 128GB of storage and in stormy black, plus Google’s Chromecast TV-streaming dongle.

The phone was announced only 12 months ago and received a score of 8/10 from our reviewer. They said: “Google has taken the pleasure of pure Android, boosted the cameras, battery and design, and let it loose into the world. The Pixel used to be a mundane device; Google has now added a welcome bit of sparkle.”

The included Chromecast has Google TV, which is a streaming platform full of apps like YouTube and Netflix. Plus, there’s a remote control with a button for firing up the Google Assistant, which can be used to control streaming content (and any smart home devices you might have) with voice commands.

Nest Thermostat E: Was £199, now £99, Store.google.com

Google has cut the price of the Nest Thermostat E by 50 per cent, taking down by half to £99. This is the simpler of the two Nest thermostats currently offered by Google. It lacks the learning ability of the pricier model, but still acts as a smart way to control your central heating, either directly or from a smartphone app.

The device knows when your house is empty, then turns itself down to save energy, before turning the heating back up again when you return home.

Google Nest Audio smart speaker: Was £80, now £59, Jessops.com

Next up is the Nest Audio smart speaker. Bigger, louder and with improved sound over the cheaper Nest Mini, the Audio features the Google Assistant for voice control of music, radio, podcasts, lighting, heating and other smart home devices.

The speaker is currently discounted at several retailers, but the lowest price we can find is at Jessops, with the price cut from £80 to £59.

Google Nest mini smart speaker: Was £49, now £20, Johnlewis.com

Lastly, we’ve spotted Google’s Nest Mini smart speaker has been cut to £20 at several retailers. This is a good deal on its own, given the original price of £49. But what makes this deal even better is how John Lewis always includes a two-year guarantee with tech products. This is a year longer than what buyers usually receive from other retailers and the manufacturers themselves.

When testing the Nest mini, our reviewer said: “It’s a great bit of kit, with a sound that comfortably outperforms its size and microphones that cope with most situations with ease, with the vital feature of offering the best voice assistant on the market.”

