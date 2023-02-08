Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

While cooking a three-course meal from scratch can show a loved one you care on Valentine’s Day, we can’t all have the panache of Ottolenghi in the kitchen (or the time to cook an elaborate meal on a weeknight). This is where supermarket meals deals – such as Sainsbury’s £15 offering – can step in.

Sainsbury’s isn’t the only supermarket rustling up a wide selection of three-course meals for less this Valentine’s Day, with the likes of Waitrose and Asda also serving up their own Valentine’s Day menus, with starters, desserts and more for two.

Most of these meal deals fall somewhere between £15 and £20, which means they offer a more purse-friendly alternative to booking a table somewhere, or ordering a takeaway – and, let’s face it, sometimes it’s so much nicer to stay in anyway.

When it comes to what the Sainsbury’s Valentine’s Day dine-in-for-two meal includes, expect to choose one dish from each course – that’s a starter, main and a side, dessert and a drink for two people, which will set you back just £15, all of which is available online and in store now.

While we haven’t tried the food and drink options ourselves, the selection of dishes includes two steak dinners, a vegan antipasti platter (we’ve got our eye on this one), white chocolate profiteroles and eight drinks, spanning alcoholic and non-alcoholic alternatives.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Sainsbury’s Valentine’s Day dine-in-for-two meal, including the starters, mains, desserts, side dishes and drinks on the menu.

When is Sainsbury’s Valentine’s Day dine-in meal deal launching?

(Sainsbury’s)

The Sainsbury’s Valentine’s Day dine-in-for-two deal is available now, in store and online – and don’t worry if you’ve left your dinner plans to the 11th hour this year, as the meal can be ordered (or bought in store) right up until the big day itself on 14 February.

How much will it cost?

The Sainsbury’s Valentine’s Day dine-in for two meal deal will cost £15 for a starter, side, main, dessert and drink, which is on par price-wise with Asda and the Co-op. It is important to note this is the total price for two people, rather than per head, which is a bargain in our books.

What’s included?

With a starter, main, side, dessert and drink all included, and 20 dishes in total to choose from, there’s bound to be something to suit you and your Valentine’s tastes. Kick off your dinner with a choice of four starters, including scallop gratin (£3.85, Sainsburys.co.uk). If you’re not big into seafood, the other options include an antipasti platter (£3.50, Sainsburys.co.uk), which also comes as a vegan option, and a vegetable tart (£4, Sainsburys.co.uk).

The choice for your main meal includes a sirloin steak served with butter (£9, Sainsburys.co.uk), Scottish salmon en croute (£6, Sainsburys.co.uk), pork belly (£8, Sainsburys.co.uk) and wild garlic kyiv £5.50, Sainsburys.co.uk). The choice for vegetarians and vegans, however, is slightly limited once you make it to the main event – that said, if you love the sound of a plant-based Wellington (£6.50, Sainsburys.co.uk), you’re all set.

To accompany your main, there’s a choice of five side dishes, with dauphinoise potatoes (£2.75, Sainsburys.co.uk), vegan triple-cooked chips (£2.75, Sainsburys.co.uk) and a green vegetable medley (£2.75, Sainsburys.co.uk)catching our eye.

Chocoholics will be in heaven while looking at the dessert menu, which includes four chocolatey choices, such as white chocolate and raspberry cheesecake £3.35, Sainsburys.co.uk), and melt-in-the-middle desserts (£3.35, Sainsburys.co.uk). There’s also lemon tarts £3.35, Sainsburys.co.uk) for those who may have overdone it with the Valentine’s Day chocolates before dinner.

You won’t be left wanting for drinks either, as there are eight to choose from – think prosecco (£10, Sainsburys.co.uk) and an alcohol-free bottle of shiraz (£4, Sainsburys.co.uk) or sauvignon blanc (£4, Sainsburys.co.uk).

Available in store or online

Want more romantic inspiration? Take a look at our pick of Valentine's Day Moonpig cards and Valentine's Day gifts for her