Apple’s laptops are among our favourite computers, with both the MacBook air and MacBook pro appearing in our roundup of the best laptops to buy in 2022.

What makes the current crop of Macs so good is their M1 processor, which is a chip designed by Apple itself. Now, the company has started producing computers with its second-generation M2 chip.

The first two Macs to feature the M2 chip are the all-new MacBook air (£1,249, Apple.com), due out in July, and the updated MacBook pro (£1,349, Apple.com), which goes on sale tomorrow.

A successor to the M1 that arrived in 2020, the M2 is a new and even more powerful chip from Apple, and claims to deliver greater performance, efficiency and battery life compared to rival Intel-powered laptops, as well as the previous-generation MacBook pro.

The M2-powered MacBook pro will be available in the same space grey and silver colour options as before, and retains its 13.3in main display and touch bar, which is a slim, touchscreen located above the keyboard.

Apple MacBook pro M2: £1,349, available to pre-order from 17 June at Apple.com

Screen size : 13.3in

: 13.3in Storage : From 256GB

: From 256GB Memory : From 8GB

: From 8GB Ports : 2x USB-C/Thunderbolt 4, MagSafe

: 2x USB-C/Thunderbolt 4, MagSafe Battery: Up to 20 hours

Apple announced this week that pre-orders will open for the new MacBook pro at 1pm BST on 17 June. Customers can order the new laptop from Apple.com, via the Apple Store app, or through authorised Apple resellers.

The laptop will start arriving with customers on 24 June. Apple products tend to be delivered on a first-come, first-served basis, so those who order on 17 June are the most likely to receive their new MacBook pro on 24 June. Those who wait a few days to order might find their laptop comes towards the end of the month, or even in July if demand outstrips initial supply.

There are two versions of MacBook pro on offer. Both have the M2 chip with an eight-core CPU and 10-core GPU, plus 8GB of memory. The only difference is the more expensive model (£1,549, Apple.com) comes with 512GB of solid-state storage, double that of the entry-level option (£1,349, Apple.com). Configurable storage options stretch up to 2TB, but at a hefty premium over the base price.

What’s the difference between the M1 MacBook pro and new M2 MacBook pro?

The two laptops are identical from the outside, but thanks to its new M2 processor, Apple says the latest MacBook pro is up to 1.4x faster than its predecessor, and 6x faster than an Intel-powered model.

Battery life is the same as before, at up to 20 hours, and the M2’s maximum memory capacity has increased from 16GB to 24GB. Upgrading from 8GB to 16GB costs £200, and to the new 24GB limit costs £400.

Upgrading storage from the base 256GB model to 512GB costs £200. Increasing to 1TB costs £400 and 2TB costs £800. The new laptop sits alongside Apple’s 14in MacBook pro, which uses the more powerful M1 pro and M1 max chips.

Pre-order from 17 June

If you’re struggling to decide between the different MacBook options, have a look at our handy MacBook buying guide where we break it down for you