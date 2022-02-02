Dying Light 2: Stay Human is the follow-up to Techland’s 2015 release of the same name, and from what we’ve seen from trailers and gameplay, it seems to be following in the footsteps of its predecessor and expanding its world.

While the first game was set in the fictional Middle Eastern city of Harran, Dying Light 2 will take place inside the walls of Villedor, a central European settlement, 15 years after a viral outbreak that has turned the world’s population into zombies.

We’ve had our fill of zombie-related games sure, but what sets Dying Light 2 apart is its parkour-like traversal system. In a focus on fight-or-flight, moving through the destroyed city of Villedor with wall runs, paragliding and rail vaults is just as valuable as standing your ground to fight off the infected.

In a recent tweet, the official social media account for Dying Light 2 claimed that to complete the game 100 per cent, it would require 500 hours of gameplay, so expect plenty of content.

If you want to find out more about pre-order deals for Dying Light 2, where to buy the game and what content to expect after launch, then read on.

When will Dying Light 2 be released?

Dying Light 2 was first announced during E3 2018 and was originally slated for a release in early 2020 but saw a number of delays. The game is now confirmed for 4 February 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox series S/X. A cloud version of the game will also be available to play on the Nintendo Switch.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human will retail for £59.99 on next-gen consoles and £54.99 for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game. It is available to purchase from Amazon (£59.99, Amazon.co.uk), Game (£54.99, Game.co.uk), Very (£59.99, Very.co.uk) and Argos (£59.99, Argos.co.uk).

It’s worth noting that anyone who purchases the previous-gen version of the game will be eligible for a free upgrade to the PS5 and Xbox series X/S versions, effectively saving you a fiver.

Dying Light 2 pre-order bundles

Game (£74.99, Game.co.uk) is offering an exclusive deluxe-edition release of Dying Light 2 which includes the following bonuses:

Access to story DLC available shortly after release

A steelbook storage case

Exclusive weapon charms

Legendary outfit

Legendary weapon skin

Legendary paraglider skin

Wallpapers ready to print

Digital comic

Digital Artbook

Digital Soundtrack

There is also an ultimate edition that features all the digital bonuses of the deluxe edition with the inclusion of an extra story DLC that will be released at a later date. The ultimate-edition bundle is currently available from Microsoft (£89.99, Microsoft.com).

