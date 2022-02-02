The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Dying Light 2 release date, pre-order deals and how to save £5 on the new zombie parkour game
Techland’s parkour survival horror game is one of February’s biggest releases
Dying Light 2: Stay Human is the follow-up to Techland’s 2015 release of the same name, and from what we’ve seen from trailers and gameplay, it seems to be following in the footsteps of its predecessor and expanding its world.
While the first game was set in the fictional Middle Eastern city of Harran, Dying Light 2 will take place inside the walls of Villedor, a central European settlement, 15 years after a viral outbreak that has turned the world’s population into zombies.
We’ve had our fill of zombie-related games sure, but what sets Dying Light 2 apart is its parkour-like traversal system. In a focus on fight-or-flight, moving through the destroyed city of Villedor with wall runs, paragliding and rail vaults is just as valuable as standing your ground to fight off the infected.
In a recent tweet, the official social media account for Dying Light 2 claimed that to complete the game 100 per cent, it would require 500 hours of gameplay, so expect plenty of content.
If you want to find out more about pre-order deals for Dying Light 2, where to buy the game and what content to expect after launch, then read on.
Read more:
When will Dying Light 2 be released?
Dying Light 2 was first announced during E3 2018 and was originally slated for a release in early 2020 but saw a number of delays. The game is now confirmed for 4 February 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox series S/X. A cloud version of the game will also be available to play on the Nintendo Switch.
Dying Light 2 Stay Human will retail for £59.99 on next-gen consoles and £54.99 for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game. It is available to purchase from Amazon (£59.99, Amazon.co.uk), Game (£54.99, Game.co.uk), Very (£59.99, Very.co.uk) and Argos (£59.99, Argos.co.uk).
It’s worth noting that anyone who purchases the previous-gen version of the game will be eligible for a free upgrade to the PS5 and Xbox series X/S versions, effectively saving you a fiver.
Dying Light 2 pre-order bundles
Game (£74.99, Game.co.uk) is offering an exclusive deluxe-edition release of Dying Light 2 which includes the following bonuses:
- Access to story DLC available shortly after release
- A steelbook storage case
- Exclusive weapon charms
- Legendary outfit
- Legendary weapon skin
- Legendary paraglider skin
- Wallpapers ready to print
- Digital comic
- Digital Artbook
- Digital Soundtrack
There is also an ultimate edition that features all the digital bonuses of the deluxe edition with the inclusion of an extra story DLC that will be released at a later date. The ultimate-edition bundle is currently available from Microsoft (£89.99, Microsoft.com).
More pre-order guides:
Voucher codes
If you’re looking for discounts on technology or videogames then try one of these codes:
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.