After 30 years of Fifa games, the once-loving partnership between EA Sports and Fifa has come to an end. Fifa 23 was the last ever game in the bestselling video game franchise, and now EA is picking up its boots and forging its own path with a new football gaming series under the EA Sports banner.

On 13 July, EA gave us our first official look at EA Sports FC 24, the developer’s first football game post-Fifa, and it looks like it’s going to be a big step forward for the newly minted era. In the reveal livestream, EA announced that female players will be available in the Ultimate Team for the first time, and will be playable alongside men’s players.

While the games developer has been slowly adding women’s football leagues into the series across the past few Fifa titles, this will be the first time that you can add much-loved players such as Alessia Russo and Beth Mead to the franchise’s most popular mode.

It also announced a new Ultimate Team Evolutions mode, which will let you level up individual players by completing objectives. Nintendo Switch fans will be pleased to hear that they won’t be forced to play a legacy version of the game this time round either, you’ll get the full-fat game, just without cross-play and HyperMotion.

EA Sports FC 24 officially releases on 29 September and features Manchester City’s Erling Haaland on the cover. There are two different editions of the game and both are available to pre-order now. Here’s everything you need to know, from pre-order bonuses to features and cross-platform details.

Where to pre-order ‘EA Sports FC 24’

‘EA Sports FC 24 standard edition’: From £54.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you pre-order the standard edition of EA Sports FC 24, you’ll get a few extra bonuses with your purchase. It comes with the base game, a cover star loan player item (Haaland for 10 games), a male and female ambassador loan item (for five matches), the new PlayStyles slot in clubs, extra personality points in player career mode and a five-star coach in Manager Career mode. Phew!

The game is available on PC, PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S and the Nintendo Switch. It is currently available to pre-order at Amazon, Game, where it is slightly cheaper, and other retailers. It ships on 29 September.

‘EA Sports FC 24, ultimate edition’: From £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you part with a little more cash and pre-order the ultimate edition of EA Sports FC 24, you’ll get the game seven days earlier than everyone else, starting on 22 September. The one notable difference is that you’ll gain access to FC 24’s ultimate team campaign mode, which you won’t get on the standard edition.

You’ll also gain access to a few extra bonuses to kickstart your FC 24 journey. As well as the bonuses from the standard edition, you’ll also unlock 4,600 FC points, a Team of the Week one-pack, as well as a loan player item for 24 matches in ultimate team campaign mode and the Nike x EA Sports ultimate team kit.

If you pre-order before 22 August, EA is also giving away a UEFA Champions’ League Hero and a women’s UEFA Champions’ League Hero. Currently, the ultimate edition of FC 24 is only available to pre-order from your platform’s respective store, though a PC version is also available at Amazon. There is no Nintendo Switch ultimate edition however.

PC: £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

£79.99, Amazon.co.uk PS5/PS4: From £89.99, Playstation.com

From £89.99, Playstation.com Xbox Series X/S/Xbox One: From £89.99, Xbox.com

How to save 20 per cent when pre-ordering ‘EA Sports FC 24’

EA Sports is giving gamers who have a copy of Fifa 23 an extra 20 per cent off when they pre-order the game. When you open up Fifa 23 on any platform, go to the main menu and scroll to the right – you’ll find an EA Sports FC 24 banner. Your discount will be applied if you pre-order through the store.

What’s new in ‘EA Sports FC 24’?

It might have a new name, but the Fifa you know and love is still here with some polish, shine and new features. As mentioned above, women’s players can be selected alongside the men’s players on the same pitch, and the ultimate team evolutions feature will let you level up players by completing objectives. As well as access to 30 different leagues, including the Premier League, Europa League and Women’s Super League,

EA has added two new women’s leagues – the Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga and Liga F. You’ll still get access to 19,000 licensed players and over 100 stadiums, too.

There’s a huge focus on realism in FC 24. EA has added in something called playstyles, which the publisher says will make gameplay look even more realistic. Using real-world player data from Opta and other sources, playstyles will give players unique capabilities that make their way of playing look and feel more authentic. “Playstyles+ enhance those signature abilities to world-class standard,” the developer wrote. “Think Haaland’s power shot, reflecting elite players’ abilities to play at a level that few others can reach.”

HyperMotion has also been upgraded to hypermotion V, which continues to develop the fluidity and rhythm of how players move on the pitch, utilising real-world volumetric data, though again, this is only available on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC. There’s also an enhanced frostbite engine will help play look even more realistic, with EA saying that you’ll be able to see the ripple in players’ shirts.

Lastly, to celebrate EA forging its own path, the company is launching something called founder status. If you make an EA FC 24 Ultimate Team before 1 November, you’ll get a founder badge and kit to represent, as well as extra bonuses through every subsequent EA FC game.

Platforms and cross play: What platforms can you play ‘EA Sports FC 24’ on?

EA Sports FC 24 will be playable on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S and Xbox One. For the first time, it will also be available on Nintendo Switch in a full non-legacy format, with the same Frostbite engine, the same rosters, the same PlayStyles and modes, and yes, even Volta. You’ll only miss out on HyperMotion and cross-platform play. Win!

FC 24 is playable cross-platform between Xbox gamers, PS5 gamers and PC gamers, but Switch gamers will have to play against their mates locally.

‘EA Sports FC 24’ release date

FC 24 will be released on 29 September. If you pre-order the game today, you’ll be able to start playing a whole week earlier than everyone else.

