It’s been almost two decades since Princess Peach last fronted her own Nintendo video game. Starring as the protagonist in 2005’s Super Princess Peach, the ever-hapless royal flipped the damsel in distress script to take charge and rescue Mario and Luigi from the claws of Bowser.

But that was several Nintendo DS iterations, two Wii systems and a whole generation of Nintendo Switch games ago. Now, the princess is finally back, and will once again become the protagonist of her own game in Princess Peach: Showtime!.

The action-adventure 2D side-scroller sees Princess Peach and her Toads happily attending a show at The Sparkle Theatre, only for the Sour Bunch to turn up and try to ruin every single play. Locked inside, it’s up to Princess Peach to save the day by transforming into Sword Fighter Peach, Detective Peach, Patisserie Peach and more, so that no play gets ruined.

Launching on 22 March, Princess Peach: Showtime! is currently 20 per cent off at Currys when you pre-order the game and use a special discount code. Here’s what you need to know.

‘Princess Peach: Showtime!’, Nintendo Switch: Was £49.99, now £39.99, Currys.co.uk

Princess Peach: Showtime!

Princess Peach: Showtime! is the first Princess Peach game without Mario or Luigi, taking place entirely in a theatre full of high budget set pieces. Think curtains, pulley systems featuring enemies, elaborate backdrops, and the perfect lighting. When Peach transforms into her various costumes through the levels, she’ll start to interact with the sets, making them part of the gameplay.

Ahead of the launch of the latest Princess Peach title, those who pre-order the game can save 20 per cent at Currys by entering “PEACH20” at the checkout, saving you £10.

Pre-order now

