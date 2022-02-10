Star Wars: The Force Unleashed: Nintendo Switch release date set for April 2022

Star Wars fans have a new game to get excited about, as The Force Unleashed is set to land on the Nintendo Switch later this year.

Developed by LucasArts, the original game launched on the Nintendo Wii console back in 2008. The new Switch version, which comes from Krome Studios, will include several new features, including Jedi-versus-Sith two-player battles.

It’s one of a huge number of games landing on the Nintendo Switch in the coming few months. Players are already eagerly awaiting the arrival of titles like, Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: The Definitive Edition (£49.99, Amazon.co.uk) which lands on 11 February and Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection (£39.99, Game.co.uk) which comes out on 17 February.

Fans of the sci-fi franchise can also look forward to another Star Wars title, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (£49.99, Smythstoys.com), which arrives on 20 April.

We’ll keep you in the loop on any updates about the games release, but here’s everything you need to know for now.

Read more:

When will ‘Star Wars: The Force Unleashed’ be released for Nintendo Switch?

A Nintendo Switch release date of 20 April 2022 was revealed for Star Wars: The Force Unleashed during the Japanese company’s latest Nintendo Direct event, which took place on 9 February.

The game can cater for two players on the same console, and is designed to work in all three of the Switch’s game modes. This means you can play on the TV with a docked console, in tablet mode, or with your Switch in handheld mode, too.

The Force Unleashed is an original Star Wars story and includes franchise stalwarts Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader. Gamers play the role of Starkiller, the secret apprentice of Darth Vader, who has been trained to hunt down and destroy the Jedi.

“Take advantage of devastating Force powers and lightsaber combos to do Darth Vader’s bidding,” the Nintendo website says. “Use the Nintendo Joy-con motion controls to truly feel the destructive power of the Force or challenge a friend to a 1v1 in the local multiplayer Duel mode.”

Multiplayer mode lets gamers pick from 27 characters to battle a friend with, on the same console.

The original game was received well when it landed on the Nintendo Wii back in 2008, so we’ve high hopes for the updated Switch version when it arrives on 20 April.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on the Nintendo Switch and other tech offers, try the links below:

Want the newest Nintendo Switch model? Here’s where you can buy a Nintendo Switch OLED in the UK today

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.