Amazon has dropped the price of the Xbox Series X to just £359 in the January sales. One of the best gaming consoles ever made, Microsoft’s next-generation machine offers a cutting-edge gaming experience and a giant library of titles to choose from thanks to the Netflix-style Xbox Game Pass.

Discounts on the Xbox have been rare since it launched three years ago, but the Amazon discount – which first appeared on Boxing Day – brings the console down to its cheapest-ever price.

In July this year, Microsoft actually increased the price of the Xbox series X, raising the price of the flagship console by £30 to £480. So, if you didn’t find the console under your Christmas tree, now’s the best time to treat yourself. Here’s how you can secure the deal.

Xbox series X: Was £479.99, now £359.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Microsoft)

The Xbox Series X is the most powerful gaming console Microsoft makes. Large and cuboid but completely silent, it matches the performance of a high-end gaming PC – loading games in a snap and booting up menus in a fraction of a second.

While there aren’t as many exclusives as there are on the PS5, the console’s library has grown significantly since it was first released in 2020 – Xbox Game Pass is worth every penny. The subscription service offers access to hundreds of games for a flat monthly fee.

If you’ve been waiting years for the Xbox series X to come down in price, your time has come. With this Amazon deal, you can save 25 per cent on the next-generation console, seeing it reduced by £120 to just £359.99.

