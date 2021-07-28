We’re expecting more surprise stock drops this week (iStock/The Independent)

The Xbox series X launched a little over eight months ago. Like most electronics this year, the console is suffering supply chain problems due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductors, which has slowed production of Microsoft’s next-generation console to a crawl.

While the less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find in most UK stores, the flagship Xbox series X console is in high demand and continues to be sold out everywhere. The few consoles that make it to the shelves sell out quickly, which is why we started this Xbox series X stock tracker.

If you’re want to know where to buy an Xbox series X today, we’ve got you covered. We’ll update you with stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events.

