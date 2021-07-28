The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock – live: Latest UK restock news from Box, John Lewis, Asda, Very and more
Follow us for rolling updates and news on Xbox series X stock at Amazon, Game, AO, ShopTo and more
The Xbox series X launched a little over eight months ago. Like most electronics this year, the console is suffering supply chain problems due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductors, which has slowed production of Microsoft’s next-generation console to a crawl.
While the less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find in most UK stores, the flagship Xbox series X console is in high demand and continues to be sold out everywhere. The few consoles that make it to the shelves sell out quickly, which is why we started this Xbox series X stock tracker.
If you’re want to know where to buy an Xbox series X today, we’ve got you covered. We’ll update you with stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events.
Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:
Is the Xbox series X in stock at Smyths?
The Xbox series X is currently out of stock everywhere, so let’s take a look at some retailers that might restock later today.
Smyths Toys is one of three retailers – along with Game and 4Gadgets – partnering with Microsoft to offer the Xbox All Access programme, a pay as you go alternative to buying the console at full price. You pay £28.99 per month for 24 months, get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate thrown in, and own the console at the end of the term.
No matter which way you prefer to pay, Smyths hasn’t had the console in stock since mid-June. When the Xbox is in stock, availability tends to be very local. Often your only option at checkout is collection from a nearby store.
Smyths also takes pre-orders in some physical stores. If you have a local branch it’s worth strolling in and asking to be placed on the waiting list for an Xbox series X.
Where is the Xbox series X in stock?
Yesterday’s restock at Box came out of left field, breaking a week long dry spell we were beginning to think might never end.
Availability lasted over 12 hours – an eternity for Xbox series X stock – as it was bundled with a rather pricey Thrustmaster steering wheel controller, which separated the Blinx fans from the Forza fans.
Where do we look next? We’ve got our eyes locked on some big retailers who are now very overdue a restock.
Those are Amazon, Smyths Toys, and John Lewis.
John Lewis only ever restocks at 7am, mind you, so stick that one in your back pocket for today.
The Xbox series X is now sold out at Box
One way to make a stock drop last more than three minutes? Bundle the Xbox with an expensive, niche peripheral and charge £689 for it.
Hopefully you were on the lookout for a new racing wheel with your Xbox series X, in which case yesterday really was your lucky day.
For those who missed their chance, or would rather wait to find the Xbox console on sale by itself, keep following the liveblog where we’ll be tracking new stock as it arrives.
Xbox series X is in stock with the Thrustmaster racing wheel
Still undecided about buying the Xbox series X bundle at Box? Stock won’t last long, so here’s some more detail on the Thrustmaster TMX racing wheel, which comes with the Xbox series X whether you want it or not.
Thrustmaster has been around since the dawn of gaming, and is a respected (though faintly rude sounding) name in peripherals. The manufacturer focuses on joysticks, controllers and racing wheels for everything from Mario Kart to Forza Horizon.
The TMX force feedback racing wheel reviewed well when it launched for the Xbox One, and it’s fully compatible with Microsoft’s next-gen console too.
“The TMX force feedback is an Xbox/PC racing wheel that's absolutely perfect for someone looking to dip their toes into immersive racing,” said Eric Switzer at TheGamer.
“The TMX racing wheel is a pretty sturdy mid-range racing wheel,” said Laura Dale at Destructoid.
Is the Xbox series X worth it at Box?
Let’s take a closer look at the £689 Xbox series X bundle currently for sale at Box, as it’s considerably more expensive than buying the console by itself.
The Xbox series X alone costs £449.
The Xbox wireless controller can be found at Very for £54.99.
The Thrustmaster TMX force feedback racing wheel can be found at Argos for £179.99.
If you were to build this bundle yourself it would cost you £683.98 – that’s £5.02 cheaper than the Box bundle – but if you were on the lookout for a new racing wheel anyway, you’re laughing all the way to your new Xbox series X.
The Xbox series X is in stock at Box
Heads up! Box has restocked the Xbox series X as part of a bundle costing £689.
You get the console, an extra wireless controller in carbon black, and a Thrustmaster TMX racing wheel.
Is the Xbox series X in stock at Very?
The chances of an Xbox series X restock happening today are waning, but a couple of big retailers have a reputation for restocking at strange times. Such as in the late afternoon, when we’re all sleepy after lunch and less likely to expect it.
Very had the Xbox series X in stock last week, 20 July. Once customers navigated their way out of the retailer’s waiting room, they could choose from one of a number of optional bundles, including three months of Game Pass and an additional controller.
The retailer is currently selling the less powerful Xbox series S (£249.99, Very.co.uk), with similar options available on bundles and add-ons.
Very is also selling the Xbox series X elite wireless controller series 2 (£159.99, Very.co.uk)
How to play Xbox games on Windows
The Xbox series X is sold out across the board, so maybe it’s time to consider other ways you can play the latest Xbox games.
Xbox Cloud Gaming streams games straight from Microsoft’s servers to your laptop or phone, so you can play Xbox games in an internet browser window or while sitting on a park bench. How does it work? Well it’s essentially as if somebody with an Xbox series X has shared their screen with you on Zoom, meaning you can play AAA games on everything from a laptop to an iPhone so long as you’ve a decent enough internet connection.
You also need a membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (£32.99, Argos.co.uk), which unlocks on-demand access to more than 100 games.
Thankfully, decent laptops are easier to get hold of than the Xbox series X. If you’re thinking of upgrading, check out our list of the best laptops in 2021.
The best TVs for gaming on Xbox series X
With all this focus on where to buy an Xbox series X, let’s not overlook the thing you’ll be plugging it into – is your TV ready for Microsoft’s next-generation console?
The Xbox series X can output at 8K resolution, though in practice most games will only ever be running at a maximum of 4K. That’s the highest resolution most reasonably priced TVs can reach. In television marketing terms, 4K is referred to as Ultra HD or UHD.
If your TV only goes up to 1080p (still marketed as Full HD or FHD) then you won’t be getting the most out of your new Xbox series X. To help you upgrade your set without breaking the bank, we’ve pulled together a list of the best 4K TV deals for entertainment, movies and gaming.
Where can you buy a PS5 today?
Our friends over on the PS5 stock tracking liveblog are expecting lots of frenzied restock activity this week. Not that we’re jealous over here on the Xbox series X liveblog. It’s not like that, honestly.
While the global semiconductor has also slowed production of the rival console, availability of the PS5 is generally better. Demand is also incredibly high, so while you might have more chances to buy a PS5 you still have to be quick to catch one.
To give you a fighting chance of finding a console in stock online, follow our PS5 stock tracking liveblog to be constantly updated with the latest restock news from the UK’s online retailers.
