Xbox series X stock - live: EE’s restock continues today – how to get a console
Follow along for live Xbox stock alerts and news from Game, Smyths Toys, Amazon and more
The Xbox series X launched in late 2020, but bottlenecks in production coupled with huge consumer demand has seen Microsoft’s newest console consistently out of stock since release.
At the end of last year, shoppers were treated to a wave of restocks from Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon. Since then the supply of new consoles has slowed to a trickle. When the Xbox series X does appear, it sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive.
That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK retailer at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen. We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, deals and discounts on Xbox accessories, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.
Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?
- Microsoft Store: Out of stock
- Box: Out of stock
- Amazon: Out of stock
- Game: Out of stock
- Smyths Toys: Out of stock
- Currys: Out of stock
- John Lewis & Partners: Out of stock
- Argos: Out of stock
- Asda: Xbox All Access available
- AO: Out of stock
- Shopto: Out of stock
- Very: Out of stock
- BT: Out of stock
- EE: In stock
- Ebuyer: Out of stock
- Simplygames: Out of stock
Where is the Xbox series S in stock?
As fans clamour to get their hands on the most advanced member of the Xbox family, demand for the less powerful Xbox series S is smaller and so the console is easy to find in stock pretty much everywhere.
The Xbox series S is a brilliant games machine however, and a viable alternative to the more expensive Xbox series X. The console is backwards compatible and runs the same next-generation Xbox games, but with some of the fancier graphics options dialled down. It doesn’t have a disc drive, so you can only play downloaded games. The hard drive is also half as big.
Xbox All Access is still available from Asda
It looks like there is still some Xbox All Access consoles available from Asda. For anyone who can afford to pay £28.99 per month for 24 months, and can pass a Klarna credit check, it’s a viable option to get your hands on the elusive Xbox series X. The programme is interest-free and you can pay off the full amount at any time without penalty.
With Xbox All Access you also get 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate worth £10.99 per month making the deal good value if you plan on using it to play Xbox exclusives such as Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5.
What’s happening with Amazon’s Xbox series X stock?
Aside from a small restock in early January, Amazon has been missing the Xbox series X since late last year. Just before Christmas the retailer treated shoppers to an enormous restock – the biggest and longest-lasting we’ve seen at Amazon since launch – which suggests that the well has run dry.
The world’s largest online retailer is predicted to have new PS5 stock arriving this week, so we’re hoping that fresh Xbox stock will follow.
If you can’t wait until then, Amazon currently has the less powerful Xbox series S in stock (£249, Amazon.co.uk).
Can you buy an Xbox series X at Game right now?
The Xbox series X is currently sold out at Game. The retailer did have lots of stock available on Tuesday, which suggests we’ll be waiting another couple of weeks before it appears on the shelves again..
That said, Game’s approach to restocking is hectic, with lots of repeated drops in quick succession and dozens of very similar bundles to choose from, so we’re keeping an eye on the retailer this morning.
Where is the Xbox series X in stock?
The Xbox series X is effectively sold out everywhere in the UK right now.
However, you can have the console added to your phone plan if you’re an EE customer. For a £10 upfront cost and £31 per month you get the console along with membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the Netflix-style library of more than 100 games. That usually costs £10.99 per month.
Xbox stock trackers, activate
Good morning! Welcome to Thursday’s Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog.
If you’re on the hunt for an Xbox today, we’ve got your back. We’re scanning the retail horizon for any available stock, to bring you live alerts as soon as Microsoft’s newest console appears.
That way, you’ve got the best chance of bagging one before it sells out again.
Ready? Let’s go.
Xbox stock trackers, signing off
That’s all from us for another day, thank you for reading the Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog.
There were vanishingly few consoles to report on, but we can confidently say that we didn’t miss any. There simply aren’t many consoles around. Besides a handful of Xboxes scattered around random Argos stores up and down the country, we were left wanting.
But each passing day brings us closer to the next restock. To be the first to know when it happens, join us again tomorrow when we’ll be resuming the search.
Bye bye!
You can play Xbox series X games on a laptop
There are ways to play Xbox games that don’t involve owning an Xbox series X.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can play a limited selection of Xbox games on their PC right now using Microsoft’s cloud streaming service.
You don’t even need a gaming PC, just a fast enough internet connection. Xbox Cloud Gaming streams games from Microsoft’s servers to your laptop or phone, via your internet browser or the Xbox app. You’ll need a membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (£32.99, Argos.co.uk), which unlocks on-demand access to more than 100 games.
Thankfully, decent laptops are much easier to find than the Xbox series X. If you’re thinking of upgrading, check out our list of the best laptops in 2022.
Xbox has posted its biggest ever annual revenue
As reported by VGC, Microsoft’s gaming division broke its annual revenue record for the second year running, generating $16.3bn (£12bn) in 2021.
The skyrocketing figures are fuelled by an estimated 12 million console sales since the Xbox series X launched in 2020, as well as a huge uptick in the number of customers subscribing to the Netflix-style Xbox Game Pass service.
So how is Xbox raking it in when the Xbox is consistently out of stock? Boss Phil Spencer claims the current shortage of consoles is down to excessive demand rather than a short supply, and that Microsoft is producing as many consoles as it has in previous generations.
“At this point, we’ve sold more of this generation of Xboxes, which is Xbox series X and S, than we had any previous version of Xboxes,” Spencer told the New York Times last month.
Does the Xbox series X come with a headset?
The Xbox series X doesn’t come with its own headset but it’s compatible with all existing headsets for the Xbox One. The Xbox wireless controller (£54.99, Currys.co.uk) also has a headphone jack, so you can plug in your regular headphones to have game audio play through them rather than your TV, which is ideal if you’re sharing a room with somebody you don’t want to disturb.
If you need to upgrade or you don’t have your own headset yet, Microsoft sells the wireless Xbox series X headset separately (£54.99, Currys.co.uk). Lots of third-party manufacturers make Xbox compatible headsets too. We’ve rounded up the best gaming headsets you can buy today.
