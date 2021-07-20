The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Latest UK restock updates from Smyths, Very, AO, Argos, Game and more
Follow live as we bring you the latest updates on Xbox series X stock at AO, Argos and more
The Xbox series X launched 10 November 2020, but global supply chain issues have slowed production of Microsoft’s next-generation console to a trickle.
While the cheaper and less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find in UK stores, the flagship Xbox series X console is sold out everywhere. The small numbers of consoles that make it to the shelves sell out quickly too, which is why we’ve started our Xbox series X stock tracker.
If you’re still searching for Microsoft’s newest console, don’t fret. We’ll be bringing you all the latest developments on Xbox series X stock drops as and when they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates.
Read more:
Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:
The Xbox series X is now sold out at Very
We haven’t seen any new Xbox series X stock available at Very in the last 15 minutes, which suggests the console is now sold out. Did you get one?
Shoppers had more success with buying the series X when they’d previously added the console to their wish list. That’s the heart-shaped “save for later” button at the bottom of the product page.
You don’t need a Very account to add the Xbox series X to your wish list, but we’d recommend signing up so you’re ready to quickly check out next time the console becomes available.
Stuck in the Very waiting room?
The Very website is having a bit of a nightmare this morning, as some clever clogs decided to release new stock of the Xbox series X and the PlayStation 5 at the same time.
If you click though to purchase an Xbox series X, you may be placed in a waiting area with a perpetually resetting 30 second timer. And if you reach the Xbox series X product page, the console may appear to be out of stock.
However, we are seeing reports that the Xbox series X is still available. New consoles are being drip fed on to the shelves, so it’s worth checking again and refreshing the page to catch fresh stock as it appears. You should also click the “save for later” button on the Xbox series X product page and log in to your Very account.
Very just restocked the PS5 and Xbox series X
The Xbox series X and the PS5 disc edition are now both available at Very, though stock appears to be running out quickly. If the console is appearing as out of stock, try refreshing the page until it becomes available – new consoles are being made available every five to ten minutes.
The Xbox series X is available at Very
And we’re off – the Xbox series X is now in stock at Very.
New stock is being drip-fed on to the site every few minutes or so. Keep refreshing the page to check availability.
The console is being sold by itself, or with one or more of these optional add-ons.
- Additional Black Controller
- GamePass Ultimate 3 Month Subscription
- Additional Black Controller + GamePass Ultimate 3 Month Subscription
Follow the liveblog for today’s Xbox series X UK restock news
Rise and shine, Xbox hunters!
Welcome to today’s Xbox series X liveblog, where we’ll be keeping track of new Xbox series X restocks across every reputable UK online retailer, as they happen. If an Xbox series X goes on sale anywhere, you’ll be the first to know about it – well, the second, after us.
Last week saw Amazon and John Lewis receive fresh allocations Xbox stock, breaking a long dry spell and suggesting we should see even more availability this week.
When stock does appear it sells out quickly, so be sure to follow along with us as we bring you the latest Xbox series X restock news as it happens.
Xbox series X stock trackers, signing off
A quiet start to the week for Xbox restock news... almost too quiet.
We’re still expecting a few retailers to have the Xbox series X back in stock this week. Amazon and John Lewis both had fresh restocks last week, making the next likely candidates on our list AO and Argos.
Predicting new Xbox stock is a little trickier than predicting PS5 stock, as Microsoft’s next-gen console seems to appear suddenly and without warning. That’s all the more reason to stick with the IndyBest liveblog. We’ll update you with fresh availability from retailers within seconds of new stock appearing online, so you’re in with the best chance of buying an Xbox series X when it appears.
See you tomorrow morning!
Does the Xbox series X come with a headset?
The Xbox series X doesn’t come with its own headset for chatting with friends during online games, but it’s compatible with all existing headsets for the Xbox One.
The Xbox series X also has a headphone jack built into the controller, so you can plug in your regular headphones to have game audio play through them rather than your television, which is ideal if you’re sharing a room with somebody you don’t want to disturb.
If your headphones have a microphone built in – most today do, for hands free calling – they might work for voice chat on the Xbox series X. It’s worth checking first however, some older headphones can’t be used in this way.
If you need to upgrade or you don’t have your own headset yet, Microsoft sells the wireless Xbox series X headset separately (£89.99, Game.co.uk). Lots of third-party manufacturers make Xbox compatible headsets too. We’ve rounded up the best gaming headsets you can buy today.
The Xbox series X ballot is open at Box
Rather than have shoppers clamber over one another to buy an Xbox series X in the vanishingly short space of time that they’re back in stock, Box is taking a more civilised approach to selling the next-gen console to customers.
Shoppers can enter the Xbox series X ballot system to be in with a chance of winning the opportunity to buy the new console from Box. Naturally, the more people who enter the ballot the smaller your chances of being picked to buy an Xbox series X become, but it’s worth throwing your name into the hat anyway. Customers whose names aren’t picked automatically roll over into the next draw.
Box also runs a similar ballot system for the PlayStation 5.
You just need an email address to register, so we’d recommend asking family and friends to join the ballot to improve you chances of being selected.
Is Xbox Game Pass better than PlayStation Now?
Microsoft and Sony both offer their own games subscription services. PlayStation Now and Xbox Game Pass allow players to pay a flat monthly fee to access a rolling library of hundreds of games, rather than purchasing games outright.
Launched back in 2017, Game Pass was widely billed as gaming’s answer to Netflix. The service unlocks a library of more than 100 games, which subscribers are free to download and play at their leisure so long as they keep paying their subscription fee.
But is Game Pass actually worth the money? Have a read of our explainer and we’ll tell you everything you need to know.
When did Very last have the Xbox series X in stock?
While we wait for news, let’s cast an eye over some of the places we’re likely to see an Xbox restock this week.
Very had a bunch of new stock arriving throughout March and June, though in the last few weeks the retailer’s supply has completely dried up. The Xbox series X was most recently in stock at Very on 24 June, almost four weeks ago. At the time, customers could choose from one of a number of optional bundles, including three months of Game Pass and an additional controller.
The retailer is currently selling the Xbox series S (£249.99, Very.co.uk), with similar options available on bundles and add-ons.
Very is also selling the Xbox series X elite wireless controller series 2 (£159.99, Very.co.uk)
