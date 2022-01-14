The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Where is Microsoft’s console available to buy today?
Follow along for the latest stock updates from Game, Smyths, Currys and more
UPDATE: The Xbox series X is still available at Asda and Smyths Toys via Xbox All Access. Read on for more information.
We’re almost half-way through January 2022 and the Xbox series X – launched over a year ago in November 2020 – is still difficult to buy in the UK whether you’re searching online or in-store. Supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the pandemic have caused the production of Microsoft’s games console to slow to a crawl.
But if you’re trying to track down an Xbox series X today, don’t fret, because the IndyBest team is here to help. December was a bumper month for restocks, with the likes of Smyths Toys, Very, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon all restocking the Xbox in droves. Since then things have become quieter, but we’re expecting more Xbox stock to pop up soon.
That’s why we launched this liveblog to keep you up to date with the latest stock alerts as soon as they’re made public, and sometimes earlier than that. We’ll also bring you plenty of tips for making it to the checkout before everybody else. Stay with us for updates on Xbox series X availability as well as any other tips.
Read more:
Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?
- Microsoft Store: Out of stock
- Box: Out of stock
- Amazon: Out of stock
- Game: Out of stock
- Smyths Toys: Xbox All Access available
- Currys: Out of stock
- John Lewis & Partners: Out of stock
- Argos: Out of stock
- Asda: Xbox All Access available
- AO: Out of stock
- Shopto: Out of stock
- Very: Out of stock
- BT: Out of stock
- EE: Available for EE customers
- Ebuyer: Out of stock
- Simplygames: Out of stock
Can you buy an Xbox on the high street?
Not easily, no. The Xbox series X is currently as difficult to find in-store as it is online. Unlike just before Christmas, when a lot of branches of Game and Smyths Toys had consoles ready for walk-in customers, the shelves are now empty.
That said, those two stores are your best bet for buying a console in person. The Twitter accounts of Game stores are often used to tweet about Xbox series X (and PS5) stock, and this Twitter list makes for an easy way to see all tweets from every Game store.
Meanwhile, Smyths Toys has a tool on its website for checking stock at every branch. There’s currently no stock, but we suggest you check regularly as consoles are added as they become available.
How to buy an Xbox series X online
While there are no restocks to report on, let’s go over some of basic tips when it comes to securing a console. Preparation is key to success, and there are a bunch of things you can do right now to ensure you’re ready when the next restock happens.
- Register an account and save your payment details at each of the retailers that stock the Xbox series X. They’re listed in the main article above
- Are you a BT customer, or know somebody who is? Register your interest on the BT site to get exclusive access to BT’s next drop
- Download each retailer’s app (if they have one) and add the Xbox series X to your wish list or “save for later” list
- When the console drops, use the link in your wish list to add the Xbox to your trolley – this usually has a higher success rate than navigating through the website
- Keep note of the prices of bundles to ensure you’re getting a good deal. Rounding up, the console itself is £450, controllers are £50, the official headset is £90, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs £11 per month. Newly released game are £60, but retailers usually bundle older games with the console
- The pay-as-you-go Xbox All Access programme is good value for money, so long as you don’t already have a Game Pass subscription
What is Xbox All Access?
With all this talk of buying an Xbox series X by paying monthly, you’ll no doubt be wondering – what is this Xbox All Access thing, anyway? Well, gather round and let us explain.
An alternative to paying full price for the console, Xbox All Access lets you spread the cost of the console over two years. It costs £28.99 per month and includes 24 months of Game Pass Ultimate, the Netflix-style games on demand service that usually costs £10.99 when purchased separately.
That’s £713 worth of stuff for £696, so represents good value for anyone hunting for an Xbox series X.
Where to buy the Xbox series X today
Just like yesterday, the Xbox series X is available to buy right now from Smyths Toys, Asda and EE. But instead of being able to buy the gaming console outright, the first two retailers are offering it through Xbox All Access for £28.99 a month.
Meanwhile, EE customers can currently add the series X, along with Game Pass Ultimate which gives access to over 100 games online, to their monthly bill for £31 a month, plus £10 upfront.
Good morning Xbox hunters
Good morning and happy Friday! Welcome to another day of Xbox series X hunting, where the IndyBest team will use this liveblog to bring you all of the latest UK restocking news as soon as it breaks.
As things stand, the Xbox series X is still available via Xbox All Access from Smyths Toys and Asda. Stay tuned.
The best Xbox series X games to play right now
Did you manage to grab an Xbox last week? Well have a gander at our round-up of the best Xbox series X games to decide what to play first.
Both the Xbox series X and the PlayStation 5 have endured a slow launch, with the global pandemic putting the brakes on development of many new titles. You’ll notice that many of the best Xbox series X games are upgraded and remastered versions of Xbox One games, but there are some genuine next-gen experiences to be enjoyed already.
Wondering what to play next? Here’s our list of the best Xbox series X games of 2021, from Forza Horizon 4 to Halo: The Master Chief Collection.
Xbox stock trackers, signing off
Well that’s all from us for another Thursday. Thank you for following the Xbox stock tracking liveblog, from the bottom of our stock tracking hearts.
Asda and Smyths Toys are selling Xbox All Access for £28.99 per month. But if you want to buy the Xbox series X for £449, no strings attached, then you’re going to want to join us again tomorrow when we’ll be resuming the hunt.
Until then!
The best TVs for gaming on Xbox series X
With all this focus on where to buy an Xbox series X, let’s not overlook the thing you’re plugging it into. Is your TV ready for Microsoft’s next-generation console?
The Xbox series X can technically output at 8K resolution, though most games will only ever be running at a maximum of 4K. That’s the highest resolution most reasonably priced TVs can reach today.
If your TV only goes up to 1080p, games will still look great but you won’t be getting the most out of your new Xbox series X. To help you upgrade your set without breaking the bank, we’ve pulled together a list of the best 4K TVs for entertainment, movies and gaming.
The best gaming chairs in 2022
A comfortable gaming chair not only helps you play for longer but promotes good posture and makes you feel like Max Verstappen, if Max Verstappen sat around playing Monster Hunter in his underwear (which he might be doing, we can’t rule it out).
There are thousands of gaming chairs to choose from, and most of them aren’t worth your time. To help you park yourself in the best possible place, we’ve rigorously tested and ranked the best gaming chairs in 2022 to suit every budget and build. Stop standing around and check it out.
The Xbox series X headsets to look out for
The Xbox series X doesn’t come with its own headset, but it’s compatible with all existing headsets for the Xbox One. You’ll often see many retailers bundling third-party headsets with the console too. So which one is the best?
If you don’t need to chat to other players, the Xbox wireless controller (£54.99, Argos.co.uk) has a 3.5mm headphone jack, so you can plug in your regular headphones to have game audio play through them rather than your TV.
If you want to hurl compliments at your opponents during multiplayer games, Microsoft sells the wireless Xbox series X headset separately (£89.99, Argos.co.uk). Lots of third-party manufacturers make Xbox compatible headsets too. We’ve rounded up the best gaming headsets you can buy today.
