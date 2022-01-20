The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Who could restock Microsoft’s console next in the UK today?
Follow along for instant stock tracking news from Smyths, Argos, Game and more
Update: The Xbox series X is in stock for customers at EE. Read on for more details.
The Xbox series X is more than a year old, but global supply chain issues triggered by a shortage of component parts has left Microsoft’s next-generation console out of stock consistently since launch.
As last year drew to a close UK retailers released thousands of stockpiled consoles to meet consumer demand, with the likes of Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon selling the Xbox series X in droves. But January has been a drier affair so far, with just a handful of retailers receiving additional stock.
When it does appear, the Xbox series X sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive. That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK retailer at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen.
We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, where the Xbox might be restocked next, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.
Read more:
Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?
- Microsoft Store: Out of stock
- Box: Out of stock
- Amazon: Out of stock
- Game: Out of stock
- Smyths Toys: Out of stock
- Currys: Out of stock
- John Lewis & Partners: Out of stock
- Argos: Out of stock
- Asda: Xbox All Access available
- AO: Out of stock
- Shopto: Out of stock
- Very: Out of stock
- BT: Out of stock
- EE: In stock
- Ebuyer: Out of stock
- Simplygames: Out of stock
Where to buy an Xbox series X today
We start the day with good news, yet again. Both EE and Asda have consoles in stock and available to buy right now.
However, this isn’t a case of handing over your cash and receiving your console. Instead, these both see the Xbox series X offered on a pay-monthly deal. For Asda it’s the Xbox All Access programme, which costs £28.99 a month for two years. For EE, existing customers of the phone network can add an Xbox series X to their bill for £31 a month, after for two years.
Good morning
Good morning, Xbox-hunters and welcome back to another day of the IndyBest live blog.
Xbox stock trackers, shutting down
Well that’s all from us for Wednesday. It’s been an uneventful day of Xbox stock tracking in the UK, with that EE bundle deal still floating around and Asda’s Xbox All Access still available to anyone who enjoys filling in forms.
There are more Xbox consoles coming, we’re certain of it. Yesterday’s dramatic restock at Very was ample proof, and we predict that big hitters like Amazon and Game will jump back into the Xbox restocking fun before the month is over. To be the first to know when the next drop happens, join us again tomorrow when we’ll be resuming the search.
Until then, we’re out. You don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here.
Read our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED
If handheld gaming is more your thing then check out our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED. The console features an OLED display for the first time, which is larger than before and produces punchier colours and deeper blacks. There’s also a redesigned kickstand and double the internal storage of its predecessor.
Our reviewer said of the £309.99 console: “The larger display is fantastic and playing games in handheld mode is an absolute joy. The kickstand feels so solid and makes us never want to look at that little toggle on the back of the original Switch ever again... this is absolutely the best version of the console yet.”
Nintendo Switch OLED review: The best version of the console yet
We review the new Nintendo Switch OLED, looking at its bigger display and seeing how it compares to the original console and the lite model
Can you install a VPN on an Xbox?
If you stream Netflix on your Xbox, a virtual private network allows you to spoof your location and access movies and TV shows not normally available in your country.
You can’t install a VPN directly to an Xbox series X, but you can install one on your laptop and route your console’s internet connection through that. You can also install some VPNs on routers to cover all of your devices in one go.
A slow VPN will hinder your online gaming, so to keep your Xbox series X running at peak performance you’ll want to make sure the VPN you choose is fast and responsive enough to avoid lag and dropouts when playing online. Check out our round-up of the best VPNs for torrenting, streaming and gaming.
The best VPN for every type of device
The best VPN services on your iPhone, Firestick, Android and more in the UK for Netflix and streaming, including ProtonVPN, ExpressVPN, NordVPN and CyberGhost
‘Elden Ring’: Release date and how to pre-order
Elden Ring is one of the most highly anticipated games of 2022 and with a release date of 25 February it’s right around the corner.
The action RPG was developed in collaboration with George R.R. Martin and from the early looks of the game, it promises to be just as demanding as previous FromSoftware titles such as Dark Souls and Bloodborne.
Elden Ring will be released on Xbox series X, Playstation 5, Xbox one, Playstation 4 and PC.
Everything we know so far about ‘Elden Ring’
The latest action-RPG from the makers of Dark Souls is one of the most anticipated launches of the year. Here’s how to pre-order your copy
Steam Deck: What we know about Valve’s new handheld
Looking for a portable gaming device that can play all your PC games? Valve’s Steam Deck is going to be a serious contender for your favourite handheld machine, and it’s been confirmed for a February launch.
There have been comparisons to the Nintendo Switch due to its form factor but Valve’s promise of a powerful, handheld PC gaming experience isn’t one to be dismissed on looks alone.
After many delays the game publisher has confirmed that it is still on track for a revised launch date of February across the UK, Europe and the United States.
Valve just confirmed the Steam Deck launches in February. Here’s what we know
Everything you need to know about the Steam Deck, Valve’s handheld gaming PC, including price, specs, release date and more
Looking for a PS5? Follow our PS5 tracker for the latest developments
Microsoft isn’t the only company dealing with supply chain issues for its latest console. If you’ve been following along, Sony’s PS5 has also been facing a number of issues with stock too.
Luckily that’s why we’ve also been tracking the latest developments of PS5 restocks. The PS5 saw a drop of consoles at Amazon today, with more expected to pop up soon.
LIVE: The PS5 is still in stock at BT, but sells out at Game
Follow live for the latest stock updates from major retailers, including Smyths Toys, Argos, BT and more
Can the Xbox series X storage be expanded?
Games are getting bigger, and while a one terabyte hard drive might sound vast it can quickly fill up if you intend on playing large games such as Microsoft Flight Simulator, Call of Duty: Vanguard and Apex Legends.
The Xbox series X comes with expandable storage if you’re not in the habit of uninstalling older games. The Seagate storage expansion card that can add an additional 512GB, 1TB or 2TB of storage to your console.
This 1TB model is available for £199.99 (Argos.co.uk) and is compatible with the Xbox series X and S.
