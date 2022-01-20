After a slow start to 2022, Xbox restocks are picking up pace (iStock/The Independent)

Update: The Xbox series X is in stock for customers at EE. Read on for more details.

The Xbox series X is more than a year old, but global supply chain issues triggered by a shortage of component parts has left Microsoft’s next-generation console out of stock consistently since launch.

As last year drew to a close UK retailers released thousands of stockpiled consoles to meet consumer demand, with the likes of Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon selling the Xbox series X in droves. But January has been a drier affair so far, with just a handful of retailers receiving additional stock.

When it does appear, the Xbox series X sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive. That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK retailer at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen.

We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, where the Xbox might be restocked next, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.

Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?

