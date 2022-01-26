Liveupdated1643186688

Xbox series X stock - live: Who could restock Microsoft’s console next in the UK today?

We’re bringing you live Xbox stock alerts from Smyths, Amazon, Game and more

Jasper Pickering,Steve Hogarty
Wednesday 26 January 2022 08:44
<p>We’re predicting more retailers to restock the Xbox soon </p>

(iStock/The Independent)

Update: Xbox series X bundles are now sold out at Game. Read on for more details.

The Xbox series X debuted in November 2020, but thanks to supply chain issues stemming from a shortage of component parts, Microsoft's newest console has been consistently sold out since release. Last month, UK retailers released thousands of consoles to meet consumer demand, with Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon all selling the Xbox series X in droves. New restocks slowed to a crawl again in January, but you can still find a few spots where the Xbox regularly appears.

When it does show up, the Xbox series X sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive. That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK retailer at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen.

We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, where the Xbox might be restocked next, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.

Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?

Will Amazon have Xbox series X stock today?

Let’s flip through a few more retailers and rate their chances of producing the goods this week.

Amazon Chance of a restock? Fair. The omnipresent mega-retailer hasn’t been able to muster a single Xbox series X since 4 January, but tends to never go more than a month without a drop. We think Amazon could restock this week or next.

GameChance of a restock? Slim to middling. Restocked the Xbox series X earlier this week, and so probably doesn’t have anything left in the chamber.

Tesco Chance of a restock? Zilch, nada. The UK’s biggest retailer hasn’t had any Xbox series X stock since launch, and doesn’t seem too bothered about restocking Microsoft’s next-gen console.

Steve Hogarty26 January 2022 08:44
The Xbox series X is in stock at some Argos stores

Great news if you live in *checks notes* Rugeley.

Argos has the Xbox series X in stock for £659.99, bundled with the elite wireless controller and a copy of Forza Horizon 5.

It’s worth entering your post code to check if the retailer has any bundles available nearer to you.

Steve Hogarty26 January 2022 08:35
Good morning, Xbox stock trackers

Happy Wednesday, and welcome back to the Xbox series X liveblog.

Today, we’ll be guiding ou through all the places you’ll be able to land yourself an Xbox series X as soon as they become available. We’ll be tracking the movements of every major retailer and will update the liveblog as soon as we’re aware of any stock drops as well as offer any tips on how best to secure one.

Stay with us to be the first through the checkout.

Steve Hogarty26 January 2022 08:25
Xbox series X liveblog, signing off

That’s all from us today on the Xbox front. While there was some Xbox bundles from Argos and Game those now seemed to have sold out.

There’s still some availability for EE customers as well as Xbox All Access from Asda if you’re happy to commit to a monthly payment.

We have a good feeling that Currys is a retailer worth keeping an eye on the next few days as they have not yet had a restock in January.

We’ll be back first thing in the morning to let you know about all the latest stock developments from every other major retailer. See you then.

Jasper Pickering25 January 2022 17:02
Everything we know so far about ‘Elden Ring'

Elden Ring is one of the most highly anticipated games of 2022 and we can’t wait to get our hands on the game.

The action RPG was developed in collaboration with George R.R. Martin and from the early looks of the game, it promises to be just as demanding as previous FromSoftware titles such as Dark Souls and Bloodborne.

Elden Ring will be released on the PS5, as well as the Xbox series X, Xbox one, Playstation 4 and PC on 25 February. You can read more about what’s coming to the game in our article below.

Everything we know so far about George R.R Martin’s ‘Elden Ring’ game

‘Elden Ring’ from the Dark Souls makers is one of the most anticipated launches of the year. Here’s how to pre-order your copy of George R.R Martin’s new game

Jasper Pickering25 January 2022 16:25
What are the chances of a Very restock today?

Pretty low. But don’t feel dismayed: if the retailer sticks to its usual schedule, Very should restock the Xbox series X on 15 February.

It’s one of the few retailers it’s possible to predict, and it’s also the only retailer to restock the Xbox series X and the PlayStation 5 at the same time.

Very operates a waiting room system during stock drops. It can take hours to reach the front of the queue when demand is high, so when 15 February rolls around and we’re dodging Xboxes left, right and centre, we recommend you don’t refresh your browser window once you’re in the waiting room.

Jasper Pickering25 January 2022 13:25
Xbox series X still available for EE customers

EE is offering the Xbox series X as part of a bundled add-on for phone contracts. For an extra £31 per month over two years you can have Microsoft’s next-generation console on top of your new mobile.

Buy now

Jasper Pickering25 January 2022 12:32
Xbox bundles now available from Game

New stock has just been made available from Game with a number of bundles including a hat, t shirt and carry case.

Buy now

Jasper Pickering25 January 2022 12:12

