Update: Xbox series X bundles are now sold out at Game. Read on for more details.

The Xbox series X debuted in November 2020, but thanks to supply chain issues stemming from a shortage of component parts, Microsoft's newest console has been consistently sold out since release. Last month, UK retailers released thousands of consoles to meet consumer demand, with Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon all selling the Xbox series X in droves. New restocks slowed to a crawl again in January, but you can still find a few spots where the Xbox regularly appears.

When it does show up, the Xbox series X sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive. That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK retailer at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen.

We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, where the Xbox might be restocked next, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.

Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?

