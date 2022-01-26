The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Who could restock Microsoft’s console next in the UK today?
We’re bringing you live Xbox stock alerts from Smyths, Amazon, Game and more
Update: Xbox series X bundles are now sold out at Game. Read on for more details.
The Xbox series X debuted in November 2020, but thanks to supply chain issues stemming from a shortage of component parts, Microsoft's newest console has been consistently sold out since release. Last month, UK retailers released thousands of consoles to meet consumer demand, with Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon all selling the Xbox series X in droves. New restocks slowed to a crawl again in January, but you can still find a few spots where the Xbox regularly appears.
When it does show up, the Xbox series X sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive. That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK retailer at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen.
We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, where the Xbox might be restocked next, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.
Read more:
Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?
- Microsoft Store: Out of stock
- Box: Out of stock
- Amazon: Out of stock
- Game: Out of stock
- Smyths Toys: Out of stock
- Currys: Out of stock
- John Lewis & Partners: Out of stock
- Argos: Out of stock
- Asda: Xbox All Access available
- AO: Out of stock
- Shopto: Out of stock
- Very: Out of stock
- BT: Out of stock
- EE: In stock
- Ebuyer: Out of stock
- Simplygames: Out of stock
Will Amazon have Xbox series X stock today?
Let’s flip through a few more retailers and rate their chances of producing the goods this week.
Amazon – Chance of a restock? Fair. The omnipresent mega-retailer hasn’t been able to muster a single Xbox series X since 4 January, but tends to never go more than a month without a drop. We think Amazon could restock this week or next.
Game – Chance of a restock? Slim to middling. Restocked the Xbox series X earlier this week, and so probably doesn’t have anything left in the chamber.
Tesco – Chance of a restock? Zilch, nada. The UK’s biggest retailer hasn’t had any Xbox series X stock since launch, and doesn’t seem too bothered about restocking Microsoft’s next-gen console.
The Xbox series X is in stock at some Argos stores
Great news if you live in *checks notes* Rugeley.
Argos has the Xbox series X in stock for £659.99, bundled with the elite wireless controller and a copy of Forza Horizon 5.
It’s worth entering your post code to check if the retailer has any bundles available nearer to you.
Good morning, Xbox stock trackers
Happy Wednesday, and welcome back to the Xbox series X liveblog.
Today, we’ll be guiding ou through all the places you’ll be able to land yourself an Xbox series X as soon as they become available. We’ll be tracking the movements of every major retailer and will update the liveblog as soon as we’re aware of any stock drops as well as offer any tips on how best to secure one.
Stay with us to be the first through the checkout.
Xbox series X liveblog, signing off
That’s all from us today on the Xbox front. While there was some Xbox bundles from Argos and Game those now seemed to have sold out.
There’s still some availability for EE customers as well as Xbox All Access from Asda if you’re happy to commit to a monthly payment.
We have a good feeling that Currys is a retailer worth keeping an eye on the next few days as they have not yet had a restock in January.
We’ll be back first thing in the morning to let you know about all the latest stock developments from every other major retailer. See you then.
Everything we know so far about ‘Elden Ring'
Elden Ring is one of the most highly anticipated games of 2022 and we can’t wait to get our hands on the game.
The action RPG was developed in collaboration with George R.R. Martin and from the early looks of the game, it promises to be just as demanding as previous FromSoftware titles such as Dark Souls and Bloodborne.
Elden Ring will be released on the PS5, as well as the Xbox series X, Xbox one, Playstation 4 and PC on 25 February. You can read more about what’s coming to the game in our article below.
Everything we know so far about George R.R Martin’s ‘Elden Ring’ game
‘Elden Ring’ from the Dark Souls makers is one of the most anticipated launches of the year. Here’s how to pre-order your copy of George R.R Martin’s new game
Follow our PS5 stock tracker
Earbuds might not be great for gaming, but that doesn’t stop us from using them while playing a bit of Fortnite. We’ve tested a range of the latest models in our review of the best wireless earbuds, primarily focusing on audio quality, but also checking out the various features and styles currently on the market.
Whether you’re a style-conscious pop lover, a fitness fan on a budget or a blasphemous earbud-wearing gamer, there’s something for everyone in our earbuds guide. Our top pick are the Sennheiser CX 400BT true wireless earbuds. Our reviewer said that they were a “top-notch” pair for those who don’t want to splash.
Our tech writer found 15 wireless earbuds for quality sound at every budget
From noise cancelling to phone calls on the move, here are the best true wireless earbuds we tested from Beats and Sony for Apple iPhone, Android and Samsung
Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter
Have we helped you get an Xbox? Want more shopping insights? Why not sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter, where you can access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by IndyBest experts.
Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash.
Get the IndyBest newsletter and access to all of The Independent’s other newsletters now. You won’t regret it.
What are the chances of a Very restock today?
Pretty low. But don’t feel dismayed: if the retailer sticks to its usual schedule, Very should restock the Xbox series X on 15 February.
It’s one of the few retailers it’s possible to predict, and it’s also the only retailer to restock the Xbox series X and the PlayStation 5 at the same time.
Very operates a waiting room system during stock drops. It can take hours to reach the front of the queue when demand is high, so when 15 February rolls around and we’re dodging Xboxes left, right and centre, we recommend you don’t refresh your browser window once you’re in the waiting room.
Xbox series X still available for EE customers
EE is offering the Xbox series X as part of a bundled add-on for phone contracts. For an extra £31 per month over two years you can have Microsoft’s next-generation console on top of your new mobile.
Xbox bundles now available from Game
New stock has just been made available from Game with a number of bundles including a hat, t shirt and carry case.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.