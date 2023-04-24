Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

King Charles III’s coronation is taking place next month, much to the delight of fervent Royalists and street-party fans alike. The coronation itself will be held on Saturday 6 May in Westminster Abbey, and it’s been confirmed the King and Queen Consort are set to be crowned during this regal ceremony.

Whether or not you’re a fan of the royal family, the extra bank holiday weekend is a welcome spring bonus to look forward to. That means there are a whopping three long weekends in May to put us in the party mood.

Saturday’s ceremony will be followed by the coronation procession, with the royal family later making an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Meanwhile, thousands of nationwide street parties are anticipated for the Sunday, as part of Queen Consort Camilla’s The Big Lunch campaign. Plus, there’ll be a concert at Windsor Castle in the evening.

Should you be planning a street party or shopping for souvenirs, we’ve rounded up a list of the best coronation memorabilia around to mark King Charles’s accession.

From limited-edition biscuit tins and mugs, plates and teapots to commemorative tea towels, handbags and more, keep scrolling to see the coronation souvenirs worth shopping right now.

Best King’s coronation memorabilia

Biscuiteers King Charles III coronation biscuit tin: £58, Biscuiteers.com

(Biscuiteers)

Tuck into some coronation-themed sweet treats, with these beautifully decorated biscuits. The biccies are shaped like iconic royal symbols, such as a throne, crown, guardsmen, and a carriage, all featuring colourful icing to complete the coronation scene. These tempting goodies would make an ideal party centrepiece, and the tin will be a commemorative keepsake for years to come too. There’s also a King Charles III coronation tea towel (£12, Biscuiteers.com), a coronation celebration hamper (£145, Biscuiteers.com), coronation macaroons (£30, Biscuiteers.com) and coronation chocolates in varying box sizes.

Buy now

Radley the coronation – palace large ziptop tote: £259, Radley.co.uk

(Radley London)

Bag yourself the ultimate coronation fashion accessory by snapping up this large zip-top tote. The 47cm x 29cm x 13cm Radley handbag is leather and it features an inner zip pocket, as well as a spacious main compartment. It has red handles, while the blue bag depicts the palace, and Radley’s signature dog sporting a crown. This is an investment piece to mark the royal occasion in style, and you can even pick up a matching Radley the coronation – palace large flap-over matinee purse (£99, Radley.co.uk).

Buy now

(M&S)

Get ready for a right royal tea party celebration and pour your guests a coronation cuppa with this teapot. The sweet design depicts dogs enjoying a street party, complete with bunting and balloons, as illustrated by award-winning artist Eleanor Tomlinson. Made from bone china, it’s dishwasher-safe for extra practicality points too. Collect the full tea set and shop a matching coronation cup and saucer (£9.50, Marksandspencer.com), coronation cake stand (£35, Marksandspencer.com) and a coronation plate (£8, Marksandspencer.com).

Buy now

Fortnum & Mason coronation tea towel: £12.95, Fortnumandmason.com

(Fortnum & Mason)

This luxurious Fortnum & Mason coronation tea towel is fit for any royal household. Complete with 13 crowns to mark the historical connection between the department store and the royal family, it’s undoubtedly a chic kitchen keepsake. The 100 per cent cotton tea towel is made in the signature Fortnum & Mason shade, and there’s also a matching coronation bag for life (£12.95, Fortnumandmason.com) shopping tote too.

Buy now

Aldi Kevin the King of veg: £3.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Yes, Aldi’s Kevin the carrot is officially returning in regal form to honour the King’s coronation. Available in store only, the King and Queen of veg cost £3.99 each with the plush toys being perfect for getting in the party spirit. While King Charles dons a black and white dotted robe and crown, Queen Camilla is depicted in a nude dress and blue sash. As with all Aldi’s Specialbuys, we predict a sell-out – so you’ll want to act fast.

Buy now

Emma Bridgewater King Charles III coronation 1/2 pint mug: £23, Emmabridgewater.co.uk

(Emma Bridgewater)

There’s no better place to go for a special mug than Emma Bridgewater, and this King Charles III coronation half pint crockery proves that point. Hand crafted and hand decorated, this pottery piece features the crown, lion and unicorn as seen on the royal crest. This British pottery brand has also released a Queen mug (£23, Emmabridgewater.co.uk) along with other limited-edition pieces for the coronation.

Buy now

Spode King’s coronation coaster: £10, Dunelm.com

(Dunelm)

Adorn your coffee table with this royal coaster in celebration of the King’s coronation. The earthenware piece is resplendent in royal blue, and it’s microwave- and dishwasher-safe too. You might also like to pick up other items in the collection, including a King’s coronation plate (£18, Dunelm.com) and a King’s coronation mug (£15, Dunelm.com).

Buy now

Asda coronation party reversible duvet set: From £11, Asda.com

(Asda)

Hang out the bunting with your bedding and shop this reversible coronation party set. Available in single, double and king sizes, the British-themed red, white and blue print features Union Jack flags, red phone boxes, black cabs, Big Ben, and lions. Meanwhile, on the other side, there’s a star and polka-dot pattern.

Buy now

Hattingley Valley limited edition King’s coronation engraved oak case: £30, Hattingleyvalley.com

(Hattingley Valley)

Why not mark the coronation with this personalised oak case from Hattingley Valley? A beautiful keepsake, the case can hold a 75cl bottle and will be engraved with the Hattingley Valley logo, the official coronation emblem and a personalisation of your choice.

Limited edition bottles of English sparkling wine, with their own coronation engraving, are also available to purchase (coronation King’s cuvée, £85, Hattingleyvalley.com, and coronation King’s cuvée rosé, £95, Hattingleyvalley.com).

Buy now

King Charles III coronation luxury notebook: From £7.49, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This coronation notebook is available in both paperback and hardback versions, depending on your preference. Its cover features the official emblem, as well as a blue floral background. You could keep a diary of the coronation to share with future generations, or simply upgrade your stationery setup with a new notebook.

Buy now

Ulster Weavers King Charles III coronation kitchen apron: £15, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

However you’re celebrating the King’s coronation, if you’re cooking up a royal feast, you’re going to need the right apparel to aid you, and this apron is the perfect partner. Designed by Ulster Weavers, the foliage pattern and bee print signify His Majesty’s passion for nature and gardening, particularly on his country estate. This is interspersed with crowns within the design, to mark the momentous occasion.

Buy now

Daylesford Organic coronation tea gift set: £50, Daylesford.com

(Daylesford Organic)

Daylesford Organic has collaborated with British artist Hugo Guinness to create a coronation collection, and we think this tea gift set is a classic piece for marking the royal occasion. Presented in a reusable tin, the set includes an Earl Grey tea caddy and two mugs. The blue and white design is fit for a royal fan, with illustrations encompassing a depiction of the King, plus marching royal guardsmen. The words ‘hip, hip hooray’ are etched across the tin’s lid, and you can toast the new monarch with a good old British cuppa.

Buy now

Museum of London corgi with cape and crown: £17.95, Museumoflondonshop.co.uk

(Museum of London)

The Museum of London has just launched a coronation collection that’s full of crown jewels. This regal corgi comes with a detachable purple embroidered cape trimmed with fake ermine and wears a glittering gown. Cuddly, cute and commemorative, it’s the ideal companion for little ones during the celebrations.

Buy now

Mylee London King Charless III’s coronation personalised metal trinket tins: From £2.99, Myleelondon.com

(Mylee London)

Snap up a sweet trinket tin to celebrate the occasion, for as little as £2.99. There’s a varied selection to shop, from a small copper tin to a large white tin, and multi-pack sets are available too. Choose between five different tin templates and add in the personalisation you’d like. Whether buying one as a gift or for party favours, we can see them storing everything from stationery to sweets and being used as an ornament.

Buy now

Harrods large King’s coronation tote bag: £40, Harrods.com

(Harrods)

Harrods is synonymous with British luxury, so it makes sense to shop this special edition tote bag from the London department store for the coronation. The multi-coloured 33cm x 41cm x 17cm accessory has two handles and is made from recycled cotton. The design features Union Jack flags, a crown and the coronation date, all set on a blue background. This is the must-have bag for a royal fashion fan.

Buy now

Museum of London the King’s coronation board book: £6.99, Museumoflondon.co.uk

(Museum of London)

A bookish way for little ones to celebrate the coronation, this limited edition book features push, pull and slide tabs to help the King make his way through London in the royal carriage, before you place the crown on his head and help him relax after a busy day. Marion Billet’s illustrations bring the book to life, with the rhyming story both educational and fun.

Buy now

The Royal Mint the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III 2023 £5 coin: £14.50, Royalmint.com

(The Royal Mint)

This commemorative coin is an extra special uncirculated £5, complete with King Charles III on its front. Meanwhile, the back depicts the coronation regalia in a design by Timothy Noad. Key royal symbols featured on the coin include the sovereign’s sceptre with a cross, dove and St Edward’s crown. It’s made to a brilliant, uncirculated standard and is likely to be a particularly sought-after souvenir. As such, there may be a delay getting onto the website, but it’s worth the wait for passionate Royalists and coin collectors alike.

Buy now

Ted Baker Leniaa embroidered coronation graphic T-shirt: £55, Tedbaker.com

(Ted Baker)

Ted Baker has your coronation outfit sorted, with a selection of themed pieces, including this T-shirt, an embroidered coronation jumper dress (£110, Tedbaker.com), and a men’s short-sleeve coronation polo shirt (£70, Tedbaker.com). Each of the five items in the coronation collection feature an embroidered blue, red and white flower, and we love the chic but subtle royal nod. This is the fashion memorabilia to snap up if you’d prefer a stylish, understated outfit option for celebrating the royal occasion.

Buy now

Moët & Chandon coronation cuvée magnum: £96, Clos19.com

(Moët & Chandon)

Toast the new monarch in style, with a special-edition magnum featuring the official emblem. Moët & Chandon comes with a regal stamp of approval, as it was granted a royal warrant by Queen Victoria back in 1893, and released silver, golden and diamond jubilee bottles for the late Queen Elizabeth II. This is a commemorative bottle of champagne to share while watching the coronation or to preserve for posterity. Either way, the limited-edition cuvée is luxurious memorabilia buy, complete with a keepsake bottle.

Available to buy from 1 May

