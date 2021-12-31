The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
January sales 2022 – live: Today’s best post-Boxing Day deals from Currys, Whistles, M&S and more
Whether it’s AirPods, a Dyson vacuum or an Emma mattress, we’ve got you covered on the hottest offers to shop now
It’s officially New Year’s Eve, and that means one thing in the world of bargain hunting: the imminent arrival of the January sales.
Following on from the major Boxing Day reductions, the likes of Amazon, Currys and Argos to John Lewis & Partners and Zara usually slash their prices even further to mark the start of January. And we’re on hand to bring you the very best deals and discounts across clothes, beauty, tech, toys, home appliances and more as they happen.
So, whether you’re after a Dyson vacuum cleaner, a beauty bargain from the likes of Superdrug, a Fitbit, Nintendo Switch console or Apple AirPods, follow along for our live coverage of the hottest deals as they drop, from the remainder of the Boxing Day goods to any early January sales deals we might spot.
Shop up to 60% off in the Whistles January sale
From denim and midi-length dresses to coats and premium quality bags, if you’re looking to revamp your wardrobe for 2022, head to the Whistles January sale.
Whistles authentic side split jean: Was £99, now £49, Whistles.com
You can’t go wrong with a pair of straight leg jeans and this denim from Whistles is a steal at half price right now. The blue cut denim have a high-rise waist, straight silhouette and side split detail on the leg.
Whistles wren puffer coat: Was £99, now £169, Whistles.com
Puffer up for 2022 with this duvet coat from Whistles, currently reduced by £70. Crafted from durable recycled-polyester, the quilted coat comes in a versatile beige colourway and has a statement overturned collar.
Whistles linden knotted handle bag: Was £139, now £95, Whistles.com
A black handbag is a wardrobe failsafe and we love the knotting on the strap of this Whistles design. Made from leather, the two knots add detail to the compact size bag that makes it ideal for occasionwear.
The Currys January sale 2022
Whether you’re after bluetooth headphones, a TV, laptop, vacuum or stand mixer, Currys is where it’s at – especially during the January sales. Here’s what’s on our wishlist.
Fitbit versa 3, black: Was £199, now £159, Currys.co.uk
Fitbit’s versa model is among its most successful and it’s easy to see why, with the third iteration of the range offering everything you’d want from an everyday smartwatch and fitness tracker. “This is the smartwatch for fitness-focused users that still want a good-looking, contemporary-styled product with enough smart features to help in everyday life,” praised our reviewer
Google nest mini, 2nd gen: Was £49, now £18, Currys.co.uk
Thanks to Currys you can now save more than 50 per cent on the Google nest mini smart speaker that seriously impressed our reviewer in our round-up of the best smart speakers. “This is a case of a good thing coming in a small package,” they said. “The nest mini is small – it fits in the palm of your hand – but produces strong sound and clear voice responses. This would fit seamlessly into almost any home and perform admirably.”
The January sales are almost here
Happy New Year’s Eve and welcome back to our deal-hunting liveblog! We’re here to find you the best discounts on everything from a new mattress to the smartwatch that will help you hit your 2022 fitness goals.
With the January sales officially kicking off tomorrow, we’re hoping for even bigger and better discounts from hereon in. Stick with us and we’ll find you all of the top offers. Without further ado, let’s get shopping!
How to find the best deals in the January sales
That’s all from us today! Whether on a pair of Apple AirPods, a Simba mattress or Zara heels, we hope you managed to grab a bargain.
Searching for a sofa? Relax, we’ve found a deal in the January sales
Snug the big chill: Was £1,139, now £968, Snugsofa.com
This one took the top spot in our guide to the best sofa in a box, with our writer noting that if you’re after a “deep, cosy sofa you can curl up in of an evening, look no further than the big chill”. As for its style, they wrote that “the slight boxiness of the chunky arms and high back give this sofa a super-chic look”, adding that “it’s a great all-rounder that will work with any décor scheme”.
Tui’s live happy sale could save you £100s on flights and holidays
If the Christmas blues have you dreaming of a holiday, Tui’s live happy sale might be the answer you’re looking for. The holiday provider is currently offering up to £300 off your next big trip when you depart between 1 May and 31 October 2022.
For example, if you fancy a trip to Kefalonia (who wouldn’t?) then you’ll be glad to hear that a seven-night, half board stay at the Hotel Mediterrane has been reduced from £546 per person to £407 (Tui.co.uk). Enter the code: “SALE” at checkout to get an additional £100 off.
Astrid & Miyu’s winter sale is worth its weight in gold
One of our favourite jewellery brands currently has a huge winter sale. While of course want it all, we’re currently wearing these chain link studs (was £59, now £38, Astridandmiyu.com) alongside the ara stud earrings (was £39, now £29, Astridandmiyu.com). Collectively we think they make a nice ear party (if we do say so ourselves).
Taking on Veganuary? This vegan hamper is half price
Virginia Hayward proudly vegan hamper: Was £39.99, now £19.99, Virginiahayward.com
If you’re taking part in Veganuary, this bundle landed a spot in our guide to vegan hampers, with our writer noting that it’s best for snacking. It contains 12 different sweet and savoury titbits, and among the sweet bits “are indulgent chocolate orange truffles, oaty biscuits, season-inspired toffee apple and cinnamon popcorn, a couple of fruity flapjacks and a ludicrously moreish block of handmade chocolate orange fudge – one bite will never be enough”, noted our writer.
As for the savoury snacks, “goodies range from flavourful hand-cooked crisps and basil and garlic olives to herby, salty mixed nuts and mini breadsticks that are earthy with cumin, and perfect for dipping in the jar of red pepper and garlic salsa that’s included”.
Pandora’s January sale is unmissable
Pandora’s sale periods are particularly impressive, making them highly anticipated events. And its January sale is just as good. Currently, on our wishlist is this cable chain necklace (was £175, now £122, Pandora.net), which is giving us real Connell Waldron vibes. We also think that this zigzag ring (was £35, now £28, Pandora.net), which would look great among your current stacking rings.
Listen up: Apple’s AirPods pro earbuds are just £189
Apple is notorious for not taking part in sales, but you’re likely to find competitive prices from third party retailers during Boxing Day and January sales. Case in point on the tech giant’s popular earbuds.
Apple AirPods pro with MagSafe charging case: Was £239, now £185, Amazon.co.uk
These earbuds are pretty pricey but, thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday sale, you can snap them up for a fraction of the cost. When we reviewed the Airpods pro, our tester said they “are a high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to find much fault in”. As for the noise quality, our tester added that “it’s a sound topped by few rivals,” with an impressive active noise-cancelling function that shuts out ambient noise. The AirPods pro also come with Apple’s new MagSafe wireless charging case, released in October.
