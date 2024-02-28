Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Falling on Sunday 10 March, Mother’s Day is just over a week away – and if you’re yet to find the perfect gift, don’t panic, as Amazon has all the inspiration you need.

Whether you’re celebrating your mother, grandmother, friend or auntie, the day is an excuse to spoil your loved one, and finding the right gift to suit them is no small feat.

From make-up for beauty lovers and diffusers or candles for homebodies to Kindles for bookworms and craft gins for those who enjoy an evening tipple, there’s something for everyone.

Better still, Amazon Prime mean your gifts will arrive on time (no last-minute supermarket dashes required), thanks to next-day delivery.

To make life easier, we’ve rounded up the best IndyBest-approved Mother’s Day gift ideas from Amazon spanning beauty, tech, books and more. You can thank us later.

Stackers classic two-drawer jewellery box: £60, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If your mother figure has a sizeable jewellery collection, this storage box will keep her favourite accessories safe and tidy. In our review, our tester praised the clear glass lid for making it easy to locate pieces, and the double-layered design that leaves plenty of space for watches, necklaces, rings, bracelets and more. “Made from faux leather and lined with velvet, it’s a gorgeous piece that provides the perfect backdrop to really make jewellery pop,” noted our writer.

Conker Spirit Dorset dry gin: £33.15, Amazon.co.uk

(Conker Spirit)

Conker’s spirit dry gin was crowned the best for British flavour in our review of the best gins, with our tester describing it as “lighter and fresher” than many classic London dry gins. Hailing from Dorset, the tipple is made in small batches and is copper-pot distilled using New Forest spring water and British wheat spirit.

“Give it a taste and after the initial hit of juniper fades away, in creeps a herbaceous note of wild gorse; a generous, fruity richness from elderberry; and a salty lick of marsh samphire,” noted our writer. Perfect for gin-loving mum who might like to try something new, it best lends itself to a gin sonic (half tonic, half soda water) or a summertime martini. It’s sure to be their new favourite tipple.

Amazon Kindle paperwhite: £84.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If your loved one is a bookworm, an Amazon Kindle is a foolproof gift. Housing all of her favourite titles in one compact device, there’s also access to magazines, audiobooks and more. Securing the top spot in our round-up of the best ereaders, our writer said that “the design is elegant with the screen flush to the frame (the basic Kindle display is recessed behind the frame).” They also praised the front light, waterproof design (it’s able to withstand submersion in 2m of water for up to an hour) and the E Ink system which offers a faster page turn and smoother transitions. You can’t get much better than that.

Lego botanical collection flower bouquet: £40.43, Amazon.co.uk

(Lego)

Helping them channel mindfulness and ensuring screen-free fun, Lego’s flower bouquet hails from the brand’s botanical collection. Inspired by real flowers including roses, poppies and daisies, the set is made from a plant-based plastic produced using sustainably sourced sugarcane. “There are only 756 pieces in this set so it won’t take long at all to build, but the real beauty is how customisable it all is” our tester said. “Stems can be taken apart and made shorter or longer while petals and leaves can be repositioned to make the unique bouquet of your dreams.” Best of all, it’s perfect for display once built (and you don’t even need to water it).

Sanctuary Spa signature collection luxury reed diffuser: £21.45, Amazon.co.uk

(Sanctuary Spa)

Bring the spa into their home with Sanctuary Spa’s reed diffuser, which is not only affordable but, it’s also luxurious enough to earn a spot in our review of the best diffusers. “Coming in a versatile white vase with a subtle S on the front, the dark brown reeds suck up the oil inside and disperse the signature jasmine, grapefruit and vanilla scent,” our tester said. Described as being perfect for bathrooms and kitchens in particular, our tester praised it as “small and mighty with a fresh fragrance.”

‘The Bee Sting’ by Paul Murray, published by Hamish Hamilton: £16.07, Amazon.co.uk

(Waterstones )

Our favourite book release from the past year, Paul Murray’s The Bee Sting is a tour de force of fiction. The Barnes, a once-well-off Irish family, are in the midst of emotional and financial strain. Set during turbulent months in their claustrophobic town (think floods, droughts and the aftermath of recession), Murray expertly gives us each family member’s perspective of the same events – with flashbacks unravelling an intricate story of betrayal, crime and lust. “Profound on the human condition, utterly gripping and peppered with comedy, Murray’s novel is a must-read this year,” our reviewer said. The queen in your life will tear through it.

L’Occitane shea bubble bath: £26.95, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Mother’s Day is all about pampering your loved one – and nothing says indulgence like a bubble bath. Presented in a sleek silver recyclable aluminium bottle, L’Occitane’s shea butter-infused bubble bath received tall praise from our tester. Creating “tightly packed bubbles for sinking into, the high-quality foam built up in bubble mountains around us and added a fluffy luxury”. They loved the “light, creamy scent that is gentle enough for appealing to both fragrance fans and those preferring less perfume”. Delivering full-body comfort that will help them unwind before bed, it’s a small but thoughtful gift.

Neom perfect night’s sleep pillow spray: £16.56, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

One of Neom’s bestselling products for good reason, this pillow spray’s holy trinity of English lavender, chamomile and patchouli will lull your mother into a sounder night’s sleep. Using only 100 per cent natural fragrances, the formula’s essential oils are expertly blended to help them relax and prepare for bedtime. We all know how important sleep is – and if your loved one isn’t getting enough of it, then Neom’s spray is sure to be a welcome gift.

Amazon Echo, 4th gen: £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Alex Lee/The Independent )

Described as the best Amazon echo smart speaker by our tech writer, it’s a stellar gift for anyone looking to streamline the tech in their home. From radio and music streaming to audiobooks, podcasts and Alexa voice control, the do-it-all device is “still the best for most people in terms of sound, size, price and smarts”. Despite its nifty and compact size, our tester said their “music on the Echo 4th gen sounded rich, detailed” and it “could get loud”.

