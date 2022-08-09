For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the best version of the handheld that you can buy, and if you’re interested in making the upgrade with a new game, then Argos has the deal for you.

From now until 9 September 2022, anyone who purchases a new console will be able to throw in one of five games for as little as £5 extra, and some of the titles on offer really are worth your time.

Whether you’re looking for a classic JRPG, “Metroidvania” or even some of the latest Pokémon titles, gamers will have plenty to choose from to make the most of the crispy-clear 7-inch screen on their new console.

All of the games on offer will be able to work on the latest Switch hardware but can also be used with other Switch models, including the Nintendo Switch lite as well.

If you want to find out how to save on new games when you buy a Nintendo Switch OLED from Argos, then keep reading the rest of the article below.

Nintendo Switch OLED model: £314.99, Argos.co.uk

(Nintendo)

From now until 9 September 2022, Argos is offering customers a chance to pick up a new Switch game for just £5 when they purchase a Nintendo Switch OLED.

There are five excellent games to choose from: Bravely Default ll, Metroid Dread, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, New Pokémon Snap and Deadly Premonition 2. As most titles usually retail for £39.99, this will save gamers up to £35 on a brand-new Switch game, making it an excellent deal if you’re looking to upgrade your existing handheld console.

If you’re curious about the games on offer, Bravely Default II (£39.99, Argos.co.uk) is a traditional JRPG published by Square Enix, which sees four protagonists – Seth, Gloria, Elvis and Adelle – journey across the continent of Excillant with turn-based battles.

Metroid Dread (£39.99, Argos.co.uk) is a 2D sidescroller that returns to the series’s routes, with added horror elements and is one of our top picks for best games on the Nintendo Switch.

In the world of Pokémon you can “catch ‘em all” in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond (£39.99, Argos.co.uk) – a remake of the original DS release that returns to the traditional monster-catching formula. Meanwhile, New Pokémon Snap (£39.99, Argos.co.uk) is a photography-based title that sees players try and take the best shots of monsters out in the wild.

Deadly Premonition 2 (£34.99, Argos.co.uk) is there as well if you’re curious. It’s gained a cult following since its original release but it falls firmly in the category of “so bad it’s actually quite entertaining”. There’s not much more we can say about it other than it’s an open-world survival horror game that borrows heavily from David Lynch’s Twin Peaks. For a sneaky peak, you can watch the trailer in all its skateboarding-from-an-alligator glory.

