Brentford vs Manchester United predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Manchester United should be riding the crest of a wave into the Gtech Community Stadium after their remarkable 4-3 triumph over Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals. Amad Diallo’s late strike dumped the Merseysiders out of the competition and allowed the Red Devils to advance to the last four, where they’ll face Coventry City. After beating Everton in their last Premier League game, United have the chance to build some momentum to make a late dash for a top-four finish, although their price of 10/1 to achieve the feat in the highlights the challenge ahead. Erik ten Hag’s men are favourites with to win on Saturday night, but they can ill afford to take anything for granted against the Bees.

Bees won't go down without a fight Scott McTominay’s late brace secured a dramatic victory for United over Brentford in the reverse fixture earlier this season. The Bees were seemingly on course for the three points at Old Trafford, only for the Scotland midfielder to strike twice in injury time. United have got into a good habit of scoring late goals, earning wins on the road against Wolves and Aston Villa in the Premier League to go with a last-gasp FA Cup triumph over Nottingham Forest. Of course, they continued that theme against Liverpool at Old Trafford to earn their place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. Without those goals, the Red Devils’ season could have looked very different. Brentford are far from the team that hammered Ten Hag’s men 4-0 in this fixture last season, giving the Dutchman a first Premier League away game to forget. Frank’s side are winless in six and are conceding goals at a concerning rate.

They've shipped two goals or more in eight of their last 10 league games, including a damaging 2-1 loss to Burnley last time out. The Bees are not in immediate danger after Forest's punishment, but they need to get their act together quickly. Ivan Toney scored on his first England start during the week and will enter the game with confidence. Both teams have scored in 20 of Brentford's 29 Premier League games, and 12 of their 14 home matches. We're backing that to continue, but because United have momentum and the Bees are flailing, we're pairing BTTS with a win for the visitors at 13/5 with . Brentford vs Man Utd Tip 1: Man Utd to win and BTTS – 13/5 William Hill

McTominay to haunt Brentford again? McTominay was the unlikely hero at Old Trafford when the two sides met in October. The Scotland international has been a key goalscorer for the Red Devils with his brace against the Bees not the only time he has dug his team out of trouble this season. He also notched a match-winning double in a win over Chelsea and scored decisive goals to defeat Sheffield United and Villa on the road. The 25-year-old was at the forefront of United’s thrilling win over Liverpool, bagging the opener and assisting Marcus Rashford to equalise during extra time before Diallo’s winner. Time and again McTominay keeps on popping up in the right place for Ten Hag’s men, and he certainly qualifies as an unsung hero.

He always does his utmost to get involved in the final third, mustering at least one effort at goal in 17 of his 25 Premier League appearances this season. McTominay comes into the game off the back of a disappointing international break for Scotland. There will be motivation to find his peak form for the remainder of the season heading into Euro 2024. rank him fairly low among any time goalscorers in the United ranks, and we like the value of 4/1 with for the Scot to do the business against Brentford again. Brentford vs Man Utd Tip 2: Scott McTominay to score any time – 4/1 bet365

