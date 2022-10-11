Jump to content

Amazon Prime Day 2022: This Cosi electric blanket currently has 32% off – shop it now

Stay cosy and save nearly £25 on this top-rated electric blanket

Louise Whitbread
Tuesday 11 October 2022 01:01
<p>It has nine temperature settings is big enough for two adults </p>

It has nine temperature settings is big enough for two adults

(Amazon/The Independent)

Amazon’s second Prime Day event has arrived and across the 48-hour shopping event, we’ll be bringing you the biggest and best deals across kitchen appliances, household essentials, laptops, TVs, Apple products, tech, and much more.

While the original Prime Day sale usually occurs in July, the online retailer has decided to treat us to its biggest sale for a second time in 2022 – and there’s plenty of bargains to bag before the year is up.

Taking place from Tuesday 11 to Wednesday 12 October, there will be huge price cuts you might not see again until Black Friday or even next year – it’s the perfect time to start your Christmas shopping. It’s also a great opportunity to pick up products you may have had on your wishlist for a while, such as a new vacuum cleaner or air fryer.

As energy bills soar and temperatures plummet, we’re all looking for innovative ways to keep warm this winter without spending a fortune.

So when we spotted this Cosi Home luxury heated throw electric blanket was reduced by 32 percent in the Prime Day sale, we couldn’t wait to share the news – especially as we’ve tried it first-hand and can vouch for its cosiness.

Read more:

Cosi Home luxury heated throw electric blanket: Was £89.99, now £74.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s more than £24 to be saved on this snuggly blanket in the Prime Day sale, which will keep cold toes at bay on chilly evenings.

In our round-up of best electric blankets, our reviewer gave it a five-star rating for its generous size and nine temperature settings. “This is the perfect throw for wrapping yourself up in when the evening chill hits. It’s reversible and made from a dreamily soft fleece,” they said.

Keeping it clean is a breeze too, as it’s safe to put in the washing machine up to a 40C cycle, and best of all, is big enough to fit two adults comfortably.

Lastly, it’s designed with auto shut-off and advanced overheat protection, so it’s safe to fall asleep under on a cold winter’s night. Run, don’t walk to snap up this winter-warming essential.

Buy now

