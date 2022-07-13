If you’re a passionate home cook, you’re going to want to listen up. Instant Pot’s famous do-it-all multi-cooker is currently at its lowest price, with a whopping £80 saving. This discount is thanks to Amazon Prime Day, which ends at midnight, so you’ll have to be quick if you need this appliance in your life.

The shopping event is a treasure trove of deals, where you can find offers across tech, TVs, gaming and laptops, to fitness, alcohol and, of course, home appliances. Where your kitchen is concerned, we’ve seen huge savings on everything from an impressive kettle to a Ninja air fryer, but now our eyes are set on Instant Pot’s popular cooking device.

Combining 11 kitchen appliances in one, it can act as a pressure cooker, air fryer, slow cooker, steamer, grill, dehydrator and so much more – as such, it makes preparing delicious meals so much eaasier. What’s more, it’s got IndyBest’s seal of approval, because when our tester compared the Instant Pot pro crisp 11-in-1 multi-cooker with the Ninja foodi max 9-in-1 multi-cooker, Instant Pot pipped the latter.

The nifty appliance, which costs £169.99, will undoubtedly impress you, but the deal won’t be live for long, so we’d recommend acting now, so you don’t miss out. After all, it is currently at its lowest price.

Instant Pot pro crisp 11-in-1 multi-cooker: Was £249.99, now £169.99, Amazon.co.uk

When it comes to product recommendations, our crack team of testers are the ones to trust. Naturally, we’ve given the Instant Pot multi-cooker a trial and compared it with Ninja’s foodi max. The outcome? Well, our reviewer noted that “after testing the machines for a few weeks each”, they found themselves “leaning towards the Instant Pot pro crisp”.

They noted a number of reasons why they deemed it a better buy – notably, it has a stainless steel pot, so there’s no “need to worry about scratching with metal utensils”. Also, they praised the “intuitive and easy to use control panel, where any of the functions can be selected just by pressing a button, and you can adjust the timing and temperature for each of the functions as well”. Finally, our writer noted that it “will even remember the settings from the last time you used it, so there’s no need to reprogram it every time you use the machine”.

As the name suggests, there are 11 functions at play here – pressure cook, sauté, slow cook, steam, sous vide, roast, bake, grill, dehydrate, keep warm and air fry. Talking of the latter, our tester was “impressed by the speed with which it produced crispy sweet potato fries – the results were actually much better than the standalone air fryer we had, with zero shaking of the fryer basket needed”.

With such glowing reviews and such a heavy discount, need we say more? Add this to your basket and say hello to fuss-free meals.

