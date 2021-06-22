The second day of Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale has continued to deliver endless amounts of savings across tech, TVs, gaming, home appliances, kids’ toys, clothing and alcohol.

Throughout the biggest shopping event of the year so far, we’ve been handpicking the very best offers, ranging from Nespresso coffee machines and robot vacuum cleaners to Braun IPL devices and the cult favorite hot brush from Revlon.

Samsung, in particular, is having a very generous sale on Amazon right now, with its A7 Android tablet, wireless earphones, and a Samsung Galaxy watch3 all included in our best tech deals roundup.

Now added to the mix are two Samsung Galaxy mobile phones, the S20, discounted by £200, and the S20 ultra model, which has a £400 saving.

If you’ve been needing a new phone upgrade for a while, now is the perfect opportunity to bag a bargain with one of these slick designs. Keep reading for everything you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy S20: Was £699, now £478.50, Amazon.co.uk

There’s £220.50 to be saved on this mobile, which is built with long-lasting battery life and fast-charging ability. It has a 12MP camera with a wide lens, 30x zoom features, and night mode to take pictures in low lighting.

The 128GB device has plenty of storage for all your Whatsapps, Instagram photos and emails, so it’ll serve you well for both downtime and work.

The added bonus of 5G means you’ll have super-fast connectivity to the internet to look up directions or recipes, shop online, book an Uber and more.

Samsung Galaxy S20 ultra 5G: Was £1,199, now £799, Amazon.co.uk

While this phone costs quite a bit more, it also has bigger savings in the Prime Day sale. You can enjoy £400 off this S20 ultra phone that’s designed to shoot videos in 8K quality, and has a 48-megapixel camera and a 108-megapixel wide camera, so you can take as many selfies as you like.

It also has a long-life battery, so you can be out and about without a charger without worrying you’ll run out of juice. It even adjusts to your phone usage, learning how and when you charge it.

With a built-in storage space of up to 128GB, you can also expand it by adding a microSD card to give you 1.5TB, so you’ll never run out of room.

