The Amazon Prime Day sale is back for 2021 and it’s bigger than ever, with more than 2 million deals across tech, TVs, gaming, home appliances, clothing, alcohol and much more.

So far, we’ve seen the online giant cut the price of many of our favourite products, from Apple AirPods and Fitbit watches to Shark vacuum cleaners.

It has also slashed the price of a range of kitchen gadgets, including this top-rated stand mixer that takes all the hard work out of making cakes, breads, pastries and puddings – and a lot more besides.

With 54 per cent off – which means a saving of £70 – we recommend you run, don’t walk, to make sure you won’t miss out on this impressive deal.

Read on to find out more about the stand mixer and why it could be perfect for your kitchen worktop.

Vospeed food stand mixer: Was £129.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

Vospeed food stand mixer: Was £129.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk (Amazon)

Whether you’re whipping up cake batter or kneading bread dough, this stand mixer could be the perfect addition to your cooking and baking arsenal.

With a powerful 1000W motor, it has eight adjustable speeds so you can tailor mixing to suit a variety of food, ranging from pasta to ice cream and egg whites. It also has a sizeable mixing bowl that’s made of stainless steel, and the brand claims it’s so quiet you won’t even notice it’s working.

It also comes with a range of accessories including a whisk, dough hook and mixing beater, offering the versatility to blend, beat, whip, knead or mix. If you’re a messy cook, fear not, because the mixer also has a splash guard and strong silicone suction cups to keep it in place.

