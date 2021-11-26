Winter might be here, but there’s no reason to say goodbye to parkruns when you can keep warm while wearing discounted workout gear.

And should your gymwear need an update, we’ve got just the answer: Gymshark. A beloved brand for gym bunnies and athleisure fans, the brand has grown to be one of the most recognisable names in the fitness space.

Made with sweat-wicking fabric, the seamless pieces have become affordable gym staples and come in plenty of bright colours. And luckily, the brand has just launched its hotly anticipated Black Friday sale, offering up to 70 per cent off everything, including its bestselling leggings and sports bras.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop now

Ranked as one of our best brands for plus-size gymwear, Gymshark’s sizes range from XS to 2XL,and has been praised for providing “high-quality gear that should last you for years to come”.

With so much hype around the brand, it comes as no surprise that Gymshark’s Black Friday sale is one of the most hotly anticipated offerings in the sportswear sphere. So, we’ve rounded up the best deals to snap up now.

Read more:

The best Gymshark Black Friday 2021 deals to shop now

Gymshark energy seamless cropped leggings: Was £40, now £24, Gymshark.com

(Gymshark)

Available in an oh-so-luxe brown, eye-popping blue and simple yet stylish black, you can now shimmy into this cropped pair from Gymshark for nearly half price. In or out of the gym, a great pair of leggings can offer oodles of confidence, and from their ribbed waistband to their high-waist fit, this curve-hugging pair is crafted to do just that. Sitting pretty on the waist, you can just about peep the mesh patterns, creating a subtle contoured effect, with eyelet details adding a touch of personality to your look. We’ll take two.

Buy now

Gymshark energy seamless sports bra: Was £35, now £28, Gymshark.com

(Gymshark)

Sweat it out in this delicate, low-support bra courtesy of Gymshark – a versatile number that we think is perfect for any gym-goer’s collection. With lovely ruched detailing above the bust and around the sides, pair it with colourful leggings for a zing of colour or black shorts for a more chic, understated ensemble. It’s breathable too, thanks to the internal mesh beneath the bust, and it’s also available in a dreamy cream hue. For just £14, you can’t go wrong.

Buy now

Gymshark flex seamless low rise leggings: Was £35, now £17.50, Gymshark.com

(Gymshark)

These leggings are currently half price thanks to the impressive Black Friday discount. Designed to provide support during low impact sessions, these have a low rise fit and an elasticated waistband that looks as though it’ll stay in place rep after rep. The coordinating flex seamless sports bra (was £30, now £15, Gymshark.com) is similarly reduced, making it the ideal time to get the full set.

Buy now

Gymshark critical pants: Was £35, now £17.50, Gymshark.com

(Gymshark)

If your loungewear is in need of a refresh, then these look like the perfect joggers for you. With a slim fit and tapered shape, they look like they’ll provide support as well as comfort. If black isn’t the colour you’re after, you’ll be glad to know there are more available, including grey.

Buy now

Gymshark adapt camo seamless sports bra: Was £40, now £32, Gymshark.com

(Gymshark)

From HIIT sessions to stretching it out on the yoga mat, opt for something a little different with this medium-support, camo print offering from Gymshark, which is also available in back, blue, light pink and dark green. Laid-back athleisure is certainly in vogue, and this wrap-around design is spot on, featuring removable padding and crossover straps for optimum mobility. Flattering, supportive, and now just half price.

Buy now

Gymshark speed 1/4 zip pullover: Was £40, now £24, Gymshark.com

(Gymshark)

If you’re a fair-weather runner, then you’ll want to invest in this pullover which is the ideal layering piece. Should your sessions get hot, then you’ll be glad for the sweat-wicking material, which should keep any moisture at bay. With a 40 per cent discount, now’s the time to stock up on winter gym wear.

Buy now

Gymshark vital seamless leggings, yellow: Was £40, now £24, Gymshark.com

(Gymshark)

If you’re partial to dopamine dressing for the gym then we think these yellow leggings will do the trick, and some. With a high cut and a thick waistband, they also look like they’ll provide the perfect amount of support for all your workout needs.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on gym clothes and other sports and fitness offers, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday fashion deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best alcohol Black Friday deals – whether you’re a fan of gin, vodka, tequila, beer or wine, you’ll be able to bag a bargain

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Black Friday Aldi deals – the budget supermarket is expected to slash prices on big-ticket items like the Nintendo Switch

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart will have great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.