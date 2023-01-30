Jump to content

Pamela Anderson’s book is full of some big revelations – here’s how to pre-order it

From mansion memories to rockstar relationships, ‘Love, Pamela’ is bound to be a real page-turner

Dominique Boulan
Monday 30 January 2023 16:26
(Getty/The Independent)

Excerpts from the autobiography were leaked ahead of its launch

(Getty/The Independent)

Most people will know Pamela Anderson for her bombshell image in the 1990s, acquired from her appearance in the TV series Baywatch, as well as her status as Playboy’s favourite cover girl. Back then, her name was basically considered synonymous with sex appeal, which affected both her career and personal life. In her upcoming memoir, titled Love, Pamela (£16.99, Waterstones.com), Anderson speaks out about the way she was sexualised from a young age, reflecting on her childhood, career and early life.

The Canadian-American actress and model grew up in a small town in Canada and was ‘discovered’ in the stands during a football game. She soon became one of Hollywood’s favourites and a fixation of tabloids, and if Prince Harry’s recently released memoir and Netflix documentary have taught us one thing, it’s how ruthless the paparazzi was back then, and how that period continues to influence the way celebrities and public figures are treated today.

In 1996, the unsolicited release of Pamela Anderson and her then-husband Tommy Lee’s stolen sex tape launched the celebrity couple into one of the biggest scandals of the 1990s. At the time, Anderson’s career was still on the rise, and the scandal was a huge setback for her, personally and professionally. In her memoir, written by Anderson herself, she recounts these events through poetry and storytelling, reflecting on how it “ruined lives”.

Anderson toldPeoplethe book chronicles “just one girl’s messy life” and is “a celebration of imperfections”. She said: “These are my feelings, about my life – no ‘woe is me’, though some times were tough. I made it through and had to find love in grace and dignity mixed with humour, acceptance and forgiveness.”

Pamela Anderson’s book will be released on 31 January, the same date as her upcoming Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story. Through both the book and documentary, she “takes control of the narrative” surrounding the release of her sex tape, following Hulu’s hit series Pam & Tommy – a dramatisation of events that was released without Anderson’s or Lee’s permission.

‘Love, Pamela’ by Pamela Anderson, published by Headline

When will Pamela Anderson’s memoir be released?

If this one is on your reading list, you can now start counting down the days because Anderson’s memoir will be released on Tuesday 31 January. For those keen to devour it as soon as it comes out, it’s available to pre-order now.

What is Pamela Anderson’s memoir about?

Anderson’s memoir is a raw account of her life, from her early childhood in a small town on Vancouver Island to a quick rise to stardom, a scandal that turned her life upside-down and then picking up the pieces and forging ahead. The actress felt she ‘lost the narrative’ after the release of her sex tape, and the memoir is how she’s reclaiming her story.

Excerpts of Anderson’s biography have been released in the run-up to its launch, and the biggest revelations from her book so far include an alleged account of her being flashed by Tim Allen when she was 23 years old, and a violent outburst from Tommy Lee, leading to the couple’s divorce in 1998, despite Anderson believing it was the only time she was “ever truly in love”.

In her memoir, through poetry and storytelling, Anderson – who has now returned to the island of her childhood – looks back on the events that shaped her life.

How to order Pamela Anderson’s memoir

The book is available for pre-order at most major book retailers, including Waterstones, WHSmith and Amazon.

It’s also available to pre-order for Kindle (£10.99, Amazon.co.uk) and Audible, if you prefer to listen to your books rather than read them (free with a subscription and £24.99 without, Audible.co.uk).

