The best Boxing Day sales 2021 live now: All the deals from Matalan, John Lewis, Dunelm and more
From Apple Airpods and Nintendo Switch consoles to Dyson vacuums and Ugg slippers, we’ve got you covered on the hottest offers to shop now
Now that you’ve unwrapped all your gifts, eaten Christmas lunch and drunk all the sherry and mulled wine, now’s the time to settle in for a day on the sofa and turn your attention to one of the biggest shopping events of the year: the Boxing Day sales.
Whether you’ve got some Christmas money burning a hole in your pocket or want to finally invest in those trainers, that coffee machine or the mattress that you’ve had your eye on, the sale sees all our favourite retailers getting involved – from Amazon, Currys and Argos to John Lewis & Partners and Zara.
One of the best times to bag a bargain, we’re on hand to bring you the very best deals and discounts across clothes, beauty, tech, toys, home appliances and more. Much like last year – due to the coronavirus pandemic – it’s likely that much of the event will take place online with big-name brands slashing prices on its end of year stock.
Throughout the day, the IndyBest team will be handpicking offers on big-ticket items from the likes of Apple, Simba, Asos, Shark plus plenty more so you don’t have to waste any time scrolling.
Whether you’re after a Dyson vacuum cleaner, a sparkly dress for New Year’s, a Fitbit, Nintendo Switch console or Apple Airpods, follow here live for the latest updates and hottest deals as they drop.
"Alexa, what’s the best deal on the Amazon Echo dot?”
OK, we’ll take Alexa’s place here and share the best deal we’ve spotted on Amazon’s Echo dot in the Amazon Boxing Day sale.
Amazon Echo dot, 4th generation: Was £49.99, now £28.99, Amazon.co.uk
Chances are you’ve seen one of these Alexa devices in action – and that’s because they’re just so good – so now’s the time to join the party. We can vouch for how well the fourth-generation device performs as it featured in our review of the best smart speakers. “If you’re an Alexa user, or dipping your toe into the world of smart speakers, the Echo dot is a great choice for a non-invasive speaker that produces great sound and slots nicely into the Amazon ecosystem,” noted our writer.
Trust us, this is a great Elemis deal
Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm, 100g: Was £44, now £32.93, Amazon.co.uk
Elemis’s cleansing balm is enriched with rose and mimosa wax, elderberry, omega and starflower oil and a host of essential oils. It has a buttery texture that melts instantly on contact with dry skin. When we tested it, our reviewer said that “skin felt soft and smooth, with a subtle glow that you often find after having a facial. From start to finish, the experience is a luxurious treat, and the generous 100g tub will last months, as you only need a small amount.”Usually, it can be difficult to justify spending almost £50 on a product that will, quite literally, be washed down the drain. But as there’s 25 per cent off right now (and it’s three for two across selected Elemis products), we think it’s more than justified.
Amazon slashes price of Shark vacuum cleaners for Boxing Day
Shark anti hair wrap flexology IZ201UK cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £349, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk
While we haven’t reviewed this exact model, a similar Shark design won the best buy spot in our review of the best cordless vacuums. Our tester said: “One of the vacuum’s best qualities is its anti-hair wrap function – if you have long hair, you’ll know is the bane of your carpet cleaning – which cleverly removes hair from the brush-roll as you clean.”
Thanks to these qualities and its reputation as a brand, Shark’s vacuums tend to sell out fast during sale events, so we’d suggest acting fast to secure this deal.
We’ve found a deal on Dior sauvage
Dior sauvage eau de parfum, 60ml: Was £69, now £59, Boots.com
This scent is inspired by the fresh and clean hit you get from wearing a classic cologne. It has subtle citrus and amber notes, making it an ideal choice for summer. While there’s not a huge saving to be had, £10 is better than nothing.
Best TV deal to snap up now
Samsung AU8000: Was £549, now £399, Amazon.co.uk
This entry-level 4K television uses an LED display that, while not as rich as a higher-end OLED or QLED screen, produces a vibrant colour palette and a dynamic contrast ratio. It has Alexa built-in, so you can control your smart TV with just your voice a very handy feature.
The lowdown on Next’s Boxing Day sale
For the first year ever, Next is not hosting its usual Boxing Day sale on 26 December in-store as the retailer has decided to close its bricks-and-mortar shops and reopen on 27 December. If this means you’re at a loss on how you’re going to be bag the best bargains, read our guide to everything there is to know:
Sleep easy with these Boxing Day mattress deals
It’s safe to say a lumpy bumpy mattress isn’t calling anyone into bed, no matter how nice your bedspread, pillows and sheets are. Usually costing anywhere from a couple of hundred to over a thousand pounds, this bedroom necessity isn’t the most purse-friendly purchase.
But – thanks to the Boxing Day sales – you may be able to get more for your money and we’ve spotted some of our favourite mattress retailers slashing their prices by the hundreds.
With the likes of Emma, Simba and Eve, to name only a few, all having joined in with the festive discounting, we’ve handpicked the creme de la creme of mattress bargains for 2021:
Good morning deal hunters!
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the 2021 Boxing Day sales, where we’ll be bringing you the very best deals and discounts to save you from scrolling. Now that Christmas is over (and we hope you had a cracking one), let Boxing Day take centre stage and settle in for a day of saving.
Whether you’re after some new make-up, Apple Airpods, a Dyson airwrap or a Shark vacuum, we’ll be handpicking the best offers to help you bag a bargain. Happy shopping!
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.
